People using the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) buses flat-out say if they had another option, specifically their own car, they would use it. But the people filling the bus seats are the ones who absolutely need it, and don’t have the finances or abilities for alternative transportation. Riders are staff getting to and from work, students getting to school, senior citizens who can’t--or don’t--drive, and residents with disabilities or medical issues.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO