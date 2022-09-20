Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate after 2 motorcycles stolen in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating after two motorcycles were stolen earlier this week. The burglary happened at the 2500 block of Apple Street in Lower Saucon Township between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from township police. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
Police search for bank robbery suspect in the Poconos
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Swiftwater. The robbery happened around 12:00 p.m. Friday at First Keystone Community Bank on Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police tell Eyewitness News the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Pocono Brewery. Officers are currently […]
Robbery suspect taken down by patron in gas station
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man attempting to rob a gas station in Luzerne County was taken down by a witness on September 21. Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Street for a robbery with a male suspect pinned down on the floor by customers around 11:15 p.m. […]
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Asks Pennsylvanians for Feedback on Construction, Maintenance Services
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has published an online survey to collect feedback on construction and maintenance services. It is available here through Oct. 14. “PennDOT team members and our industry partners work hard year-round to support safe and efficient travel,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a statement issued...
Editorial: Approach roundabouts with an open mind
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you weren’t used to them you probably hated them, and maybe you still do. But “traffic circles” (or “roundabouts”) are becoming increasingly common in our area, replacing intersections that had stop lights or stop signs.
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Macungie Planning Commission OKs new warehouse
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Planning Commission granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for a proposed warehouse Wednesday night. Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive. The proposed building would be similar to the current facility, except it will be modernized and will contain enhanced safety features.
Grand Jury Charges Woman With Felony Child Endangerment In Lehigh Valley Shooting
A 40-year-old woman was charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses in connection with a Lehigh Valley shooting, authorities announced. A Northampton County Grand Jury charged Fatimah Scruggs with child endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — both felonies — as well as reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.
Workers, seniors and the disabled: LANTA riders sound off on the region’s bus system
People using the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) buses flat-out say if they had another option, specifically their own car, they would use it. But the people filling the bus seats are the ones who absolutely need it, and don’t have the finances or abilities for alternative transportation. Riders are staff getting to and from work, students getting to school, senior citizens who can’t--or don’t--drive, and residents with disabilities or medical issues.
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
Turnpike takes action after 11 Investigates reveals thousands of drivers blindsided by penalty fees
PITTSBURGH — Feng Wang is clearly angry. “I think I should not be charged this amount of money!” he says. Wang is the owner of an E-ZPass, a product issued by the Pennsylvania Turnpike that promises lower fares when you drive on the highway — just pass through the electronic tollgate, which “senses” your E-ZPass.
WFMZ-TV Online
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
Pennsylvania drivers encouraged to get REAL ID ahead of deadline
PennDOT is encouraging Pennsylvania drivers who want one to get a REAL ID license before the May 3, 2023, deadline.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gas prices rise, after long stretch of declines
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The price of gas is still high, just not mid June's $5 a gallon high. The scorching summer prices had Wendell Mesa of Allentown trading in his Audi for a motorcycle. "Before I was paying $90 for a full tank, now I'm at $15," he said after...
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT pushes Real IDs ahead of May 3, 2023, deadline
HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT wants to remind people that they have only a few more months to get their Real ID-compliant driver's license or identification card. Real IDs are federally-mandated forms of identification. They have enhanced safety features and take the place of the driver's license or identification card that state residents have now.
Times News
DCNR doles out $4.7M for local projects
Local conservation and recreation projects in Carbon County and nearby areas will share in over $4.7 million worth of state grants. The grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will help fund the renovation of Tamaqua’s public pool and preservation of land in Penn Forest and Lehigh townships.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
