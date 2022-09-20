Read full article on original website
Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in ToanoWatchful EyeToano, VA
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Police seeking missing endangered Virginia Beach man
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
Rabid racoon found in Newport News
According to a news release, the raccoon was found in the area of Gwynn Circle and Linbrook Drive.
Man shot on Sept. 3 in Norfolk dies from wounds in hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was shot several weeks ago in East Ocean View has died from his wounds in a hospital, police say. 20-year-old Gilson De Souza Peron was one of several people who were shot over the first weekend in September. Initially, there weren't many details about his case.
Man sentenced to nearly 13 years following fatal 2020 shooting at Norfolk 7-Eleven
A Norfolk man has been sentenced to nearly years following a 2020 shooting inside a 7-Eleven that took the life of two men and injured another man.
Man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach appeared in court
A man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach in March, including a 17-year-old girl, appeared in court Friday.
2 men hospitalized after 4-car crash in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Newport News Thursday morning. The Newport News Police Department says one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to be okay. Their names weren't shared. A spokesperson wrote that the crash happened on...
Multi-vehicle crash on Oyster Point Rd. sends 2 to hospital
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok
NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage from 2019 deadly NN officer-involved shooting
News 3 Investigates is getting a new look at an officer-involved shooting in Newport News from December 2019. The video in this story is graphic and may be uncomfortable to watch.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Norfolk witnesses testify against man who confessed to killing 3 people
The man accused of going on a killing spree in March appeared before a Norfolk judge Thursday morning.
Man who confessed to killings in jailhouse interview to 13News Now appears in court
NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of a killing spree and leading authorities on a days-long manhunt across Hampton Roads is in court today. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now in March, Cola Beale confessed to killing three people. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces second-degree murder charges for...
Virginia Beach firefighters rescue dachshund from a well
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On September 2, 2022, the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call about a dachshund that had fallen into a well. Chloe, a 18 lb. 13-year-old dachshund, had fallen into a hole where a dried up well had previously been and got stuck on a pipe about 10 feet […]
Norfolk city manager anticipates other cities would help to build new arena
For the first time since Norfolk began working towards the development of a new, larger arena, the city manager is saying help will likely be needed from neighboring cities.
WAVY News 10
Suspect arrested after homicide on Chickahominy Road in James City County
Police have made an arrest after a homicide on Chickahominy Road in James City County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3C4fnRa.
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, a missing Virginia kayaker found dead Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
Brief lockdowns at 2 Norfolk schools Friday
10 On Your Side confirmed with Norfolk Public Schools that Jacox Elementary and Booker T. Washington High schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday.
WAVY News 10
Body recovered near James River Bridge
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
