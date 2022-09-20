ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
City
Carrollton, VA
13News Now

2 men hospitalized after 4-car crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Newport News Thursday morning. The Newport News Police Department says one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to be okay. Their names weren't shared. A spokesperson wrote that the crash happened on...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
13newsnow.com

Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok

NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Midtown#Ebt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Body recovered near James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy