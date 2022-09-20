Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impactThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
ESPN's Chris Fowler looks ahead to Ohio State-Wisconsin matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ESPN's Chris Fowler will be on the call Saturday night when Ohio State takes on Wisconsin on ABC 6. He was in Columbus Friday getting a look at the Buckeyes ahead of their "blackout" game against the Badgers. Fowler said the Buckeyes have plenty of...
WSYX ABC6
The Madness: Ohio State releases hype trailer for Big Ten opener against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Wisconsin Badgers under the lights Saturday at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game Thursday night. "Madness is coming," tight end Cade Stover said narrating the...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Custom suits the latest NIL deal for football Buckeyes
Columbus-based suit company Pursuit has Ohio State's 18 offensive lineman looking good for Saturday’s “Blackout” game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Through the Name, Image and Likeness partnership the student athletes worked with Pursuit to design eighteen unique outfits for the "Wear Black" kickoff against Wisconsin on ABC-6 Saturday night. Pursuit also designed socks, ties, belts, and suit linings for the partnership that are available to purchase.
WSYX ABC6
2002 Week 4: Looking back at OSU's 23-19 defeat of Cincinnati
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Half of Ohio State's games in 2002 were one-score affairs, starting with its Week 4 nailbiter down Interstate 71 at Cincinnati. Technically a home date for the Bearcats, the game was played at Paul Brown Stadium (now Paycor Stadium) in downtown Cincinnati, just a few miles away from Nippert Stadium on the UC campus.
WSYX ABC6
Friday Night Rivals: Bishop Hartley vs. St. Francis DeSales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Believe it or not, we've already reached the second half of the Ohio high school football season. This week on Friday Night Rivals, the Bishop Hartley Hawks will make the short trip to take on the St. Francis DeSales Stallions. The Hawks and Stallions will...
WSYX ABC6
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
WSYX ABC6
'We're becoming better Buckeyes because of it,' Ohio State launches anti-hazing website
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University officially launched its hazing prevention website Thursday. It comes nearly a year after Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin's Law went into effect. That bill is named after Collin Wiant, an Ohio University student who died from a hazing incident in...
WSYX ABC6
Changing of seasons could change your mood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Our last full day of summer certainly felt like it with high temperatures near 90 degrees, humidity levels up, and the threat of severe weather. Fall officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 p.m. and we have a big change on the way. If you...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police trying creative approach to add more recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for more ways to add more hands within law enforcement. Their latest creative approach includes more hands-on experience with the youth in Central Ohio. "A chance to see what it's like to be a police officer and realize this is a...
WSYX ABC6
I-670 west reopens following crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 670 westbound has reopened following a crash at High Street and Third St. A car that was flipped over on the interstate delayed travel for several hours Thursday morning. No other information was released. ABC 6/FOX 28 will continue to update this story.
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
WSYX ABC6
Tony Hawk skates in Columbus skatepark designed by his late father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk made a visit to Columbus Tuesday for a very special skate. In the late 1980s, the City of Columbus approached Tony's father, Frank, about helping to design a public skatepark in the Dodge Park Community Center. Tony said Frank had established...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
WSYX ABC6
US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program, 2 with Central Ohio ties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Federal prosecutors say the defendants created companies...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
WSYX ABC6
4-year-old Central Ohio girl is published author
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What were you doing when you were four years old? Digging in a sandbox?. 4-year-old Aleah Miller, from Grove City, loves to tell stories and is now a published author. Her family has turned the concept of one of those tales into a children's book...
WSYX ABC6
Swatting: What is it?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 10 years since an incident at Justin Bieber's house introduced American culture to swatting. In 2012, a 911 call "purportedly dispatched from inside Bieber's house reported there was someone with a weapon," according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bieber wasn't home at the time...
WSYX ABC6
New device used at OSU Wexner helping to ease knee pain, avoid knee replacements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new device being used at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is easing knee pain for some patients. The device is helping some patients put off or even avoid a total knee replacement. The results from a study on the device used to treat...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus teacher accused of taking up-skirt videos not just at school, in Delaware as well
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — More details are being revealed after a Columbus City Schools teacher who was arrested this week, accused of videotaping students and trading sexual pictures and videos of minors. Justin Foley was arrested Tuesday. He was a teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. Police in Delaware,...
