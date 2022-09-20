ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

ESPN's Chris Fowler looks ahead to Ohio State-Wisconsin matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ESPN's Chris Fowler will be on the call Saturday night when Ohio State takes on Wisconsin on ABC 6. He was in Columbus Friday getting a look at the Buckeyes ahead of their "blackout" game against the Badgers. Fowler said the Buckeyes have plenty of...
MADISON, WI
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Custom suits the latest NIL deal for football Buckeyes

Columbus-based suit company Pursuit has Ohio State's 18 offensive lineman looking good for Saturday’s “Blackout” game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Through the Name, Image and Likeness partnership the student athletes worked with Pursuit to design eighteen unique outfits for the "Wear Black" kickoff against Wisconsin on ABC-6 Saturday night. Pursuit also designed socks, ties, belts, and suit linings for the partnership that are available to purchase.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2002 Week 4: Looking back at OSU's 23-19 defeat of Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Half of Ohio State's games in 2002 were one-score affairs, starting with its Week 4 nailbiter down Interstate 71 at Cincinnati. Technically a home date for the Bearcats, the game was played at Paul Brown Stadium (now Paycor Stadium) in downtown Cincinnati, just a few miles away from Nippert Stadium on the UC campus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Friday Night Rivals: Bishop Hartley vs. St. Francis DeSales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Believe it or not, we've already reached the second half of the Ohio high school football season. This week on Friday Night Rivals, the Bishop Hartley Hawks will make the short trip to take on the St. Francis DeSales Stallions. The Hawks and Stallions will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Changing of seasons could change your mood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Our last full day of summer certainly felt like it with high temperatures near 90 degrees, humidity levels up, and the threat of severe weather. Fall officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 p.m. and we have a big change on the way. If you...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police trying creative approach to add more recruits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for more ways to add more hands within law enforcement. Their latest creative approach includes more hands-on experience with the youth in Central Ohio. "A chance to see what it's like to be a police officer and realize this is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

I-670 west reopens following crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 670 westbound has reopened following a crash at High Street and Third St. A car that was flipped over on the interstate delayed travel for several hours Thursday morning. No other information was released. ABC 6/FOX 28 will continue to update this story.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Tony Hawk skates in Columbus skatepark designed by his late father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk made a visit to Columbus Tuesday for a very special skate. In the late 1980s, the City of Columbus approached Tony's father, Frank, about helping to design a public skatepark in the Dodge Park Community Center. Tony said Frank had established...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

4-year-old Central Ohio girl is published author

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What were you doing when you were four years old? Digging in a sandbox?. 4-year-old Aleah Miller, from Grove City, loves to tell stories and is now a published author. Her family has turned the concept of one of those tales into a children's book...
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Swatting: What is it?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 10 years since an incident at Justin Bieber's house introduced American culture to swatting. In 2012, a 911 call "purportedly dispatched from inside Bieber's house reported there was someone with a weapon," according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bieber wasn't home at the time...
LICKING COUNTY, OH

