Sidney, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska’s clean diesel rebate program now accepting applications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 2022 clean diesel rebate program is now accepting applications for agricultural irrigation pump diesel engine replacements. The program is funded through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Funding will help farmers replace their irrigation pumps with diesel engines to ones that are entirely...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires

O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires. According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety. Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash

YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Gas Prices Up 8 Cents in One Week

(Lincoln, NE) -- Gas prices are rising in Nebraska, up 8 cents from last week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in the state is $3.62. In a press release, they say fluctuating oil prices and maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest are leading to rising pump prices.
NEBRASKA STATE
kotatv.com

Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers

The national gas price average edged a penny higher on Wednesday after 99 days of declining gas prices. Plans are underway for an influx of new people who will be moving to the Black Hills in the next few years. Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming, GOP AGs Demand Credit Card Companies Stop Tracking Gun Sales

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming and 17 other states on Tuesday told major credit card companies to prepare for legal challenges if they adopt a unique purchase code for gun sales. Bridget Hill and 17 other Republican attorneys general sent a letter Tuesday to the...
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state

Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
NEBRASKA STATE

