klkntv.com
Nebraska’s clean diesel rebate program now accepting applications
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 2022 clean diesel rebate program is now accepting applications for agricultural irrigation pump diesel engine replacements. The program is funded through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Funding will help farmers replace their irrigation pumps with diesel engines to ones that are entirely...
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
USDA provides $6.3 million in funding for rural broadband in Kansas, Nebraska
The United States Department of Agriculture has announced $6,319,640 in funding for high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in eight counties in Kansas and Nebraska.
WOWT
Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires
O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires. According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety. Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They...
KSNB Local4
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
Hospitals, providers question Nebraska’s failure to pay health data provider
The state’s provider of health care data and prescription drug purchases says its services to doctors and hospitals are being threatened because the state is failing to fully pay up on a contract.
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announces resignation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Education announced his resignation on Friday. Matthew Blomstedt said his resignation is effective Jan. 3. He will have served as commissioner for nine years. “There are many things I am proud of in my nearly nine years of...
WOWT
Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iheart.com
Nebraska Gas Prices Up 8 Cents in One Week
(Lincoln, NE) -- Gas prices are rising in Nebraska, up 8 cents from last week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in the state is $3.62. In a press release, they say fluctuating oil prices and maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest are leading to rising pump prices.
Nebraska state trooper working to increase recruitment within department
Trooper Keith Bell of the Nebraska State Patrol says he's focused on recruitment of minorities. Bell's main goal is to recruit the NSP's first black woman.
kotatv.com
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
The national gas price average edged a penny higher on Wednesday after 99 days of declining gas prices. Plans are underway for an influx of new people who will be moving to the Black Hills in the next few years. Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin...
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
Multiple Alliance Landfill areas partially closed
Alliance – The Alliance Landfill Construction and Demolition area, top of the hill, and the grass pile are closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming, GOP AGs Demand Credit Card Companies Stop Tracking Gun Sales
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming and 17 other states on Tuesday told major credit card companies to prepare for legal challenges if they adopt a unique purchase code for gun sales. Bridget Hill and 17 other Republican attorneys general sent a letter Tuesday to the...
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state
Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
