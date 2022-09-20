ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

YouTubers Dunkey and Leahbee Just Launched Bigmode Games — Here's What to Know

YouTuber videogamedunkey, known colloquially as Dunkey, seems to have leveled up his passion for video games. He's best known for his popular YouTube channel where he posts comedy videos offering analysis and criticisms of the latest video games. Whether Dunkey likes a title or hates it, his enthusiasm for the medium has led him to a completely new venture. He and his wife and fellow YouTuber Leahbee (Leah) just opened their own publishing company.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultra#Pok Mon Go#Wormhole#Beasts#Video Game
Distractify

OTK's Roster Has Changed Following the Recent Twitch Drama

There's a lot of drama brewing within the Twitch-sphere, with many members of OTK being brought to the spotlight with some less-than-savory allegations. Mizkif, one of the co-founders of OTK, has recently found himself at the center of a lot of drama. While he originally made headlines for calling on Twitch to ban its gambling content following ItsSliker admitting he borrowed thousands of dollars to gamble, it's since come to light that Mizkif allegedly helped CrazySlick cover sexual assault allegations.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Distractify

Things Are Heating up for Sandro in the 'GBBO' Tent and We Don't Mean the Bakes — Is He Single?

Now that Collection 10 of The Great British Bake Off is slowly but surely dropping on Netflix, we can take comfort in the fact that at least once a week we'll get an injection of kindness mixed with high-caliber bakes. Naturally with a new season we get to meet 12 new bakers from all over the United Kingdom (and beyond!). It doesn't take long for fans of the show to start picking out some favorites like Sandro, who is wowing the judges with his culinary prowess.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. The second season of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga picks up almost immediately after the first, which means Rosalind (now played by Miranda Richardson after Lesley Sharp from S1) is Headmistress of Alfea School. Although Rosalind seems to have some answers about Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) past, is she good or bad? Read on for what you need to know about Rosalind's intentions.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy