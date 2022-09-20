Read full article on original website
Related
You Can't Achieve Cosmog's Final Evolution in 'Pokémon GO' (Yet)
While there's already no shortage of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon available for players to catch in Pokémon GO (and now there are even Ultra Beasts available to catch), the developers have added yet another legendary to catch during the Season of Light event. Article continues below advertisement. Cosmog,...
How Good Is Kartana in 'Pokémon GO'? Maybe the Best Grass Type Ultra Beast in the Game
Raids are going off in Pokémon GO and new Ultra Beasts are surely going to shake things up. With Celesteela and Kartana being the new Ultra Beast additions to the Pokémon GO roster, fans want to know just how good Kartana is and the answer is very good.
'MultiVersus' is a Great Addition to the Character Brawler Genre — but Does It Have Game Chat?
MultiVersus is the latest multiplayer brawler to hit the fighting game scene, and the community is here for it. With MultiVersus being the current smash hit for the character brawler genre, it has players wondering if they'll be able to use a game chat function to talk with friends and fellow players online.
YouTubers Dunkey and Leahbee Just Launched Bigmode Games — Here's What to Know
YouTuber videogamedunkey, known colloquially as Dunkey, seems to have leveled up his passion for video games. He's best known for his popular YouTube channel where he posts comedy videos offering analysis and criticisms of the latest video games. Whether Dunkey likes a title or hates it, his enthusiasm for the medium has led him to a completely new venture. He and his wife and fellow YouTuber Leahbee (Leah) just opened their own publishing company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will 'Slime Rancher 2' Have Multiplayer? Here's What to Know
Slime Rancher is back and ready to send players out into the world to look for and suck up some slime for ranching. Slime Rancher 2 promises to bring a whole gaggle of new slimes to suck up and send to your ranch. After the success of the first Slime...
'Trombone Champ' Is Taking the Internet by Storm — Here's How to Play the Rhythm Game
In a year of gaming populated by heavy hitters like Elden Ring, MultiVersus, Bayonetta 3, and God of War: Ragnarok, would you believe a trombone-playing simulator could join the ranks as part of the most popular games of 2022?. Say hello to Trombone Champ. Touted as "the world's first trombone-based...
Rockstar Games 'GTA VI' Leak May Be Connected to Hacking Group Lapsus$
GTA fans have been prowling the internet for months now, hoping to hear any news of the upcoming GTA VI. As it's been almost a decade since GTA V was released, players have high hopes for the next installment in the popular franchise, which was only confirmed to be in development by Rockstar Games this year.
OTK's Roster Has Changed Following the Recent Twitch Drama
There's a lot of drama brewing within the Twitch-sphere, with many members of OTK being brought to the spotlight with some less-than-savory allegations. Mizkif, one of the co-founders of OTK, has recently found himself at the center of a lot of drama. While he originally made headlines for calling on Twitch to ban its gambling content following ItsSliker admitting he borrowed thousands of dollars to gamble, it's since come to light that Mizkif allegedly helped CrazySlick cover sexual assault allegations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Big Brother's Finale Is Always a Huge Event — Here's How It Works
The Big Brother finale is always the biggest event of any given season, and rightfully so. It's the time when a winner is finally crowned after a season of more than a dozen strangers getting to know each other, befriending some, and downright betraying others. But how does the Big Brother finale work?
Things Are Heating up for Sandro in the 'GBBO' Tent and We Don't Mean the Bakes — Is He Single?
Now that Collection 10 of The Great British Bake Off is slowly but surely dropping on Netflix, we can take comfort in the fact that at least once a week we'll get an injection of kindness mixed with high-caliber bakes. Naturally with a new season we get to meet 12 new bakers from all over the United Kingdom (and beyond!). It doesn't take long for fans of the show to start picking out some favorites like Sandro, who is wowing the judges with his culinary prowess.
Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. The second season of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga picks up almost immediately after the first, which means Rosalind (now played by Miranda Richardson after Lesley Sharp from S1) is Headmistress of Alfea School. Although Rosalind seems to have some answers about Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) past, is she good or bad? Read on for what you need to know about Rosalind's intentions.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0