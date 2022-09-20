ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WFYI

Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
953wiki.com

Indiana Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads

Encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads. INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2022) — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season. To kick off the campaign ISDA and Hoosier Ag Today created a Public Service Announcement to inform drivers of what to do when encountering farm equipment on roadways.
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
Inside Indiana Business

Purdue report shows decrease in Indiana farm fatalities

Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program has released the Indiana Farm Fatality Summary. The program, which has been monitoring farm-related fatalities in Indiana for nearly 60 years, reported 20 work-related on-farm deaths in Indiana in 2021. The university says the data shows a decrease from the 25 cases...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana State Police Alliance endorses Green's Congressional campaign

The Indiana State Police Alliance has endorsed Jennifer-Ruth Green in the race for District 1 U.S. Representative. Green's campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday. In a statement, Indiana State Police Alliance Executive Director Cory Martin called Green "a leader who will provide a fresh perspective in Washington." Green said she's proud...
WTHR

Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
thefreshtoast.com

Indiana Lawmakers Divided Over Marijuana Legalization Ahead Of 2023 Session

Earlier this year, regulators in Indiana agreed that more research on the potential health benefits and decriminalization of cannabis is required before taking any legislative action. Now, lawmakers have moved from words to deeds. On Tuesday, the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services hosted a...
Jake Wells

Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650

cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
abc57.com

Indiana's last free fishing day of the season

INDIANA -- Take advantage of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' last free fishing day of 2022. On Saturday September 24 no permits are needed to fish in Indiana's public waters. Visit the Indiana DNR more information on free fishing day and public water locations.
warricknews.com

Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
