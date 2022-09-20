Read full article on original website
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to cannabis legalization after hours of testimony
After four hours of public testimony, much of it conflicting, Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to deciding whether to legalize cannabis. The legislature has been examining the subject for about four years. And the testimony in a legislative study committee this week didn't differ much from what lawmakers have heard before.
Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
wfyi.org
One state’s plan to push low-income health insurance beyond traditional health care
Jacey Cooper is the director of Medicaid in California, and she’s never been afraid of big challenges. She commuted two hours each way from Bakersfield to Los Angeles to complete her senior year at the University of Southern California after giving birth to twins. Just a few years later,...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation seeking input on U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for the community's input on planning studies for the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors in northern Indiana. Residents, area businesses, and others who use these highways can are invited to give input on what needs or concerns should be addressed in improvements to the roads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
953wiki.com
Indiana Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads
Encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads. INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2022) — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season. To kick off the campaign ISDA and Hoosier Ag Today created a Public Service Announcement to inform drivers of what to do when encountering farm equipment on roadways.
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue report shows decrease in Indiana farm fatalities
Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program has released the Indiana Farm Fatality Summary. The program, which has been monitoring farm-related fatalities in Indiana for nearly 60 years, reported 20 work-related on-farm deaths in Indiana in 2021. The university says the data shows a decrease from the 25 cases...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana State Police Alliance endorses Green's Congressional campaign
The Indiana State Police Alliance has endorsed Jennifer-Ruth Green in the race for District 1 U.S. Representative. Green's campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday. In a statement, Indiana State Police Alliance Executive Director Cory Martin called Green "a leader who will provide a fresh perspective in Washington." Green said she's proud...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling
INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
Indiana 2nd cheapest state to buy a house in 2022
Used home sales slowed for the seventh consecutive month in August, while mortgage rates in the U.S reached their highest levels since 2008.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
NIPSCO proposes 16.5% electric rate increase on heals of natural gas price hike
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. has proposed a 16.5% electric rate increase over two years, the company announced Monday. The rate increase will need approval from state authorities. NIPSCO provides electricity to 470,000 customers and natural gas to 830,000 customers across 32 counties in northern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
thefreshtoast.com
Indiana Lawmakers Divided Over Marijuana Legalization Ahead Of 2023 Session
Earlier this year, regulators in Indiana agreed that more research on the potential health benefits and decriminalization of cannabis is required before taking any legislative action. Now, lawmakers have moved from words to deeds. On Tuesday, the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services hosted a...
Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650
cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
Southern Indiana family in Puerto Rico left with no electricity, limited resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family found themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Fiona after they headed to Puerto Rico for a 30th birthday celebration. What was supposed to be a fun birthday celebration is now ruined as power grids fail, people flock for safety and water floods the streets.
Peer specialists start work inside southern Indiana jail, paving path to recovery
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana jail is taking steps to get inmates on the right track. Scott County leaders have implemented a state-funded pilot program to treat inmates while they're incarcerated and help them navigate life post-release. On Thursday, WHAS 11 News was allowed inside the jail to...
abc57.com
Indiana's last free fishing day of the season
INDIANA -- Take advantage of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' last free fishing day of 2022. On Saturday September 24 no permits are needed to fish in Indiana's public waters. Visit the Indiana DNR more information on free fishing day and public water locations.
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
warricknews.com
Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants
Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
Comments / 1