ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
bulletin-news.com

Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach

When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lauderhill Fire Rescue#Lauderhill Police#Shennet#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 11-year-old boy in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac. Jeremiah Israel was last seen near his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, Friday morning. Investigators said the...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Pompano Beach shooting sends one man to the hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - One man was injured in an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m. they received a call about a shooting near the 3100 block of NE 11th Terrace. Arriving deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for what have been described as non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting. 
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars

SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

House catches on fire in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire caused severe damage to a North Miami home. A bedroom at the home was left charred with badly damaged walls and blown out windows, Friday. The Red Cross is helping the family that lived at the home on Northeast 160th Street. They said...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy