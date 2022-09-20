Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Man arrested for allegedly pulling gun on taxi driver in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on a taxicab driver in North Lauderdale. Back on July 4, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said, the cab driver picked up Omarion Samuel along the 7800 block of Southwest Eighth Street and told him the full payment was required beforehand.
firefighternation.com
Video Shows Man Shooting at Lauderhill (FL) Fire Truck; Firefighters Plead with Judge to Jail Suspect
Lauderhill paramedics pleaded with a judge not to release a suspect accused of shooting at a department fire truck. At a bail hearing for 41-year-old Jermaine Shennett, paramedics described the moment that he began shooting at their vehicle with no provocation. Lauderhill Fire Rescue Engine No. 30 left Station No....
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
WSVN-TV
BSO search for man who placed phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who, they said, placed a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale, and investigators said he has a prior history of preying on women. Surveillance video from the Walmart, located...
bulletin-news.com
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach
When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for man who placed phone under woman’s dress to take videos or photos
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has a history of preying on women. When they don’t suspect someone is watching, that’s when he moves in to take pictures or video under their skirts and dresses. Surveillance video at...
WSVN-TV
Man who shot fire rescue truck multiple times faces judge; driver pleads to keep him in jail
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck asked a judge to keep 41-year-old Jermaine Shennet behind bars. “I watched this man not shoot at us once, [but] shoot at us multiple times,” said Kiely Selvanik. “I don’t know how you could give this man a bond and let him go back to the streets.”
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
WSVN-TV
Armed man seen stepping out of car during road rage confrontation in Hialeah bonds out after arrest
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man arrested in connection to a case of road rage in Hialeah, after a driver recorded him on dashcam getting out of his car on the highway with a gun in hand is now out on bond. After he was charged Thursday and given a...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 11-year-old boy in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac. Jeremiah Israel was last seen near his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, Friday morning. Investigators said the...
Pompano Beach shooting sends one man to the hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE - One man was injured in an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m. they received a call about a shooting near the 3100 block of NE 11th Terrace. Arriving deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for what have been described as non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
WSVN-TV
Man steps out of car with gun on expressway in Hialeah during road rage confrontation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy got out of his car on a highway. An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Trial of Mexican actor charged with manslaughter during road rage incident begins with state witness testimony
MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial of a Mexican telenovela actor accused of a deadly act of road rage got underway with state witness testimony. Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s manslaughter trial began in a Miami courtroom with opening statements, Friday. “This defendant decided to not let the victim in this...
CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
WSVN-TV
Man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver shot and killed a man during a repossession in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 100 block of Carolina Avenue in the Melrose Park neighborhood, Wednesday morning. According...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
WSVN-TV
House catches on fire in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire caused severe damage to a North Miami home. A bedroom at the home was left charred with badly damaged walls and blown out windows, Friday. The Red Cross is helping the family that lived at the home on Northeast 160th Street. They said...
Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.
850wftl.com
Local police say man found dead in vehicle under suspicious circumstances
PALM SPRINGS, FL– — The Palm Springs police department is investigating the death of a man found behind a Circle K convenience store. The discovery was made around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the store on Lake Worth Road. Authorities say the 60-year-old victim was found dead in...
WSVN-TV
Car hangs off building after driver crashes through 2nd floor wall at parking garage in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car drove through the wall on the second floor of a parking garage. According to Lauderhill Police, a woman crashed inside the parking garage at 4200 Inverrary Blvd., Thursday. According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the woman was parking and hit the gas instead of the...
