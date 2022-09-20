Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO