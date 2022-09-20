ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn, MD

Comments / 12

Mr Humble
3d ago

I applaud the officers for protecting our community. The 17 year old should face all charges relevant to the situation! Parents are doing a terrible job in teaching their kids respect and decent behavior.

Reply(3)
9
Julia Hammonds
3d ago

I do applaud for protecting our community, The 17year old should be charged as a adult and should go to jail for at least 20 years, maybe that will scare him straight.,We must get firmer with longer sentence or they will be back on the streets doing the same thing,We have seen this over and over again.

Reply
6
T Hawk, the real
3d ago

The officers should be promoted, these kids are completely out of control !

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

19-year-old arrested in connection with Crofton carjacking

CROFTON, Md. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a carjacking Thursday morning in Crofton. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way. As officers were searching the area of...
CROFTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old man shot in East Baltimore, police say

The Baltimore Police Department says a 60-year-old man was shot in his lower right leg early this morning in East Baltimore. Police said they responded to a shoot-spotter alert at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of McElderry Street. Later in the night, a victim suffering a gunshot wound...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlawn, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Woodlawn, MD
International Business Times

Abducted Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds Inside Trunk Of Burning Car

A 39-year-old man was found dead inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in Baltimore City, Maryland. The deceased was the same person connected to an assault and abduction call from Hanover that was placed hours before the grim discovery, police confirmed. The Anne Arundel County Police Department was contacted...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify homicide victim found with trauma in Essex

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police homicide detectives have identified the victim found with trauma from an Essex homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Andrew S. Miller was found by an officer who was patrolling the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. The officer said he found Miller with "trauma"...
ESSEX, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Caught On Camera#Murder#Woodlawn High School
Wbaltv.com

Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school

TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOLB 1010AM

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police

Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Exclusive: Teen seen on video on ground while officer hit him speaks to I-Team

WOODLAWN, Md. — A teenager seen on video struck multiple times by a Baltimore County police officer spoke to the 11 News I-Team. The 17-year-old boy, who 11 News is not identifying, and his attorney, Larry Greenberg, said a Baltimore County police officer used excessive and unnecessary force, striking the boy multiple times with a closed fist while he was on the ground. The scene was captured on cellphone video that was posted on Murder Ink Baltimore's Instagram page.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school

CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
CARNEY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy