Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an accident in front of a south Laredo high school. The accident happened at around 10 this morning at the 2000 block of Mexico Avenue, that’s the street that is in front of United South High School. Paramedics with the...
kgns.tv
TAMIU to be closed on Sunday due to maintenance
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Operations will be suspended at the TAMIU campus on Sunday Sept. 25. There will be a scheduled maintenance that will cause a campus-wide electricity outage at the university. The power outage will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. TAMIU officials advise visitors on...
kgns.tv
TxDOT to hold car seat inspection event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a quick checkup that can save a life. On Saturday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be holding its Child Seat Inspection event. Parents can start lining up as early as 8 a.m. to have a technician inspection their child’s car seat. It’s...
kgns.tv
Traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are driving on the northbound lane of I-35 prepare to see a high volume of traffic. The northbound exit 8 from I-35 to connect to Mines Road is closed due to the traffic congestion. Traffic is backed up on Mines Road leading to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman in serious condition. The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Galveston and Sanders. Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the street...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo unveils Panthers Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and United South celebrated the dedication of a new avenue. In front of students, faculty and staff of United South, the city unveiled Panthers Avenue. The sign was installed at the intersection of Tampico and Los Presidents Avenue. It was determined back...
kgns.tv
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Thursday morning. According to Laredo Police a three-vehicle accident on I-35 near exit 1A has caused the closure of two southbound lanes. No word on any injuries at the moment. Authorities are advising motorists to drive...
kgns.tv
Customs system issues creates heavy traffic on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up along Mines Road leading to the World Trade Bridge. According to officials, the Mexican Customs system is currently down at a national level. As a result, there will be an increase in commercial traffic in the area. Drivers are being urged to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of hit and run accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the driver responsible for a hit and run accident that caused damages. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at 120 West Del Mar when the driver of a pickup truck entered a parking lot to make a turn. During the process,...
kgns.tv
RGISC concerned about recent river clean-up
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the City of Laredo continues to move forward with the Binational River Project, some bumps are starting to show. On Thursday, KGNS News reported about a clean up near the riverbanks and now a local environmental group is speaking on why they are concerned. What...
kgns.tv
Clean up along the river causes concern
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An area by the river is raising a few eyebrows. Under the railroad bridge near the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, the area has been cleared, including vegetation that grows along the river. But who is doing the cleanup?. According to the city of Laredo, the job...
kgns.tv
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A vehicle rolls over after reportedly hitting a fire hydrant in north Laredo Monday night. It happened shortly after nine o’clock by the corner of San Dario and West Village Boulevard near the Bingo building. Witnesses say a woman hit the hydrant which resulted in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Update: Laredo Police man accused of firing shots near bar area
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for firing shots near a bar area in northeast Laredo is arrested. It happened on Saturday, September 27, when officers heard several shots fired by the 6400 block of Cresent Loop. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ulysses Alejandro Flores.
kgns.tv
Volunteers needed to help clean Chacon Creek
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is partnering with Keep Laredo Beautiful as they look for volunteers to help clean Chacon Creek. The clean-up will take place on Saturday at 7 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet up with organizers at Dryden Park or the M.E. Benavides Sports...
kgns.tv
Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm. Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest...
kgns.tv
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracy Espinoza is venting her frustration after the man accused of killing her daughter requested an extension in the case. It’s been two years since Gracy was allegedly killed at the hands of her then boyfriend Joel David Chavez. Since then, her mother Mayra Rivera has not received justice for her daughter.
kgns.tv
Tony Moreno vs. the city of Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a third win in court for the city employee blamed and subsequently fired for allegedly causing the July 2021 city-wide boil water notice. During a hearing on Tuesday, September 20, Judge Joe Lopez reinstated a new date for Tony Moreno to return to work at the city of Laredo. The date is Monday, September 26. The city’s attorney attempted to argue against this, but the judge ruled once again in favor of the original ruling.
kgns.tv
DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over four dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer. On Sept. 21st at around 9 p.m. troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a suspected human smuggling attempt in north Laredo. During their investigation, they found 37 men, 11 women and...
Do you think North Laredo neighborhoods are better than South?
If you make enough to live in the really nice subdivisions like Plantation, Winfield, Regency, or Alexander Estates, you will more than likely have no issues at all. San Isidro and Del Mar are generally middle class/upper middle class and pretty safe as well. Much of the fun things to do in the city (movies, nice restaurants, night clubs, etc) are in this area as are the top public schools.
Comments / 0