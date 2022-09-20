ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucsonans use less water at home than the daily national average

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8Das_0i3SJDf500

When it comes to residential water use, Arizona trends higher than most western states, as well as the national average.

This is due largely to the hot and dry climate, according to researchers . But Tucson, starting in 2015, has managed to dip below those state and national averages in terms of its residential use.

According to surveys conducted by the USGS in 2015, the national average for residential water use is 83 gallons per capita per day (GPCD), and Arizona's average is 146 GPCD.

But in Tucson? When the survey was conducted in 2015, daily residential water use for Tucson Water customers had dropped to 80 GPCD.

Between 1996 and 2020, the City of Tucson's residential water use began a mostly-steady downward trend, from 121 GPCD in 1996 to 82 GPCD, with slight fluctuations in the past few years. The lowest measure of residential water use in Tucson occurred in 2019, when it fell to 76 GPCD.

Yet even in 2020, when there appeared to be a spike, the trend of a 32.2% decline over 24 years remained consistent.

Figures in this research do not include agricultural, commercial or industrial use.

Part of the relative low home use figures can be attributed to the City of Tucson's proactive approach to water conservation, offering rebates for a number of water-saving actions customers can take, including:

If you're interested in learning more about water-saving methods for your home, Tucson Water offers workshops and project plans on rainwater harvesting .

To find out more, call (520)791-4331 or e-mail Tucson Water's Public Information and Conservation Office, pico@tucsonaz.gov.

RELATED: Tucson to leave up to 20 percent of its Colorado River water allocation in Lake Mead

Tucson residents save water, help city leaders give back to Lake Mead

From xeriscaping to rainwater harvesting, five things you can do to use less water

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 1

Related
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Colorado River#Usgs#Tucson Water#Gpcd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: 3 hours ago. StretchLab opened its first studio in...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center

Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
MARANA, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy