ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Defense on display when Iowa faces Rutgers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXc7T_0i3SIxiW00

Do not expect a high-scoring shootout when Iowa meets Rutgers in both teams’ Big Ten opener Saturday at Piscataway, N.J.

Not only do both teams rank top-10 nationally in total defense and top-25 in scoring defense, but both also have struggled to produce consistently on offense.

The Hawkeyes (2-1) started the year by barely defeating FCS foe South Dakota State 7-3 with two safeties and a field goal rather than one touchdown. After falling to Iowa State 10-7, Iowa’s offense finally struck the right chord in last week’s 27-0 win over Nevada, as Kaleb Johnson ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.

Then there’s the Scarlet Knights (3-0), who dropped 66 points on FCS Wagner two weeks ago but squeaked by Temple 16-14 last Saturday without an offensive touchdown. Rutgers only managed 59 passing yards, instead winning with three field goals and a pick-6 by Shaquan Loyal.

“Part of it was technical. Part of it was schematic … and part of it was cultural,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said of the offensive struggles. “So throw all three things together, and you had kind of a perfect storm. But we are moving. We are learning from it and we are moving forward and we need to because we have an opponent with as stout a defense as there is in the country.”

Rutgers must cope with a Hawkeyes defense tied for second in FBS with 13 total points allowed, including just one touchdown. And Iowa — which ranks last among 131 FBS teams with 217.7 yards per game — now faces a Rutgers defense allowing 240.3 per game, 10th in the nation.

“You watch film on them — I don’t want to say they’re the same as us, but there’s a lot of parallels, I think,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “In terms of, they’ve got a system defensively and offensively they believe in. They’ve got big physical guys that are athletic and play hard and they don’t do dumb things. They make you earn anything you get.”

Two Rutgers quarterbacks will be game-time decisions, Schiano said: Gavin Wimsatt, who came up limping early in the Temple game and did not return, and senior Noah Vedral, who’s yet to play this year while recovering from an upper-body injury. Evan Simon started and took most of the snaps against Temple.

The programs have only met twice since Rutgers joined the Big Ten. Iowa won 14-7 in 2016 and 30-0 in 2019.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome for Iowa vs. Rutgers matchup in Week 4

ESPN’s FPI predicted the result for Iowa’s 1st road game of the season against Rutgers in Week 4. The FPI projected that Rutgers would be a slight underdog at home against Iowa on Saturday. The projection gave Iowa a 56.7% chance to win the game over Rutgers. As the underdog, Rutgers received a percentage of 43.3% to win the game.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Butcher’s Word: Rutgers

There are some Big Ten teams Hawkeye fans feel like they know inside and out. Rutgers is not one of them. The Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights have only faced off three times in the history of the two schools and thus familiarity is perhaps as low as with any other team in the conference.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Piscataway Township, NJ
College Sports
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
State
South Carolina State
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Piscataway Township, NJ
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
City
Charlotte, IA
State
North Carolina State
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Piscataway Township, NJ
Football
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?

The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
ELIZABETH, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaleb Johnson
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Kirk Ferentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Hawkeyes#Fcs Wagner#Fbs
Cat Country 107.3

Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails

We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
franklinreporter.com

FTPD Weekly Blotter: September 11-22, 2022

A Somerville man was arrested by North Brunswick PD for two outstanding warrants out of our jurisdiction. Franklin Township PD assumed custody of the defendant and transported him to Somerset County Jail without incident. A Piscataway resident reported a burglary to her vehicle while it was parked overnight at a...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy