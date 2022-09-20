Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing
Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
bridgemi.com
Parental rights loom large in Michigan election, from governor race to schools
'Parental rights' is becoming a hot topic in school board elections and the governor's race. Republicans feel concerns about sexuality and gender studies in schools are an issue that could win independent voters. Critics say the movement is misguided and springs from conspiracy theories. After more than two years of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
House OK’s move to limit emergency orders to 28 days sans Legislature’s approval
Michigan lawmakers could soon be the final say in whether emergency orders issued by the executive branch can last longer than 28 days after the remaining 23 bills of a 30-bill package were brought to the House floor late Wednesday, Sept. 21. Passing mostly along party lines were HB 6186,...
How harassment and politicized issues help push Michigan teachers out of the classroom
Despite the state allocating more and more money into teacher retention and attraction, harassment, change of emotional climate in schools and politicization of K-12 school curricula has been driving teachers to leave the profession the last few years
New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released
Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
wdet.org
What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?
The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent were undecided.
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
fox2detroit.com
Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
abc12.com
Democrats pulling away in races for Michigan governor, attorney general and secretary of state
Democrats increased their leads in races for Michigan's top three elected offices in a poll poll exclusive to ABC12 News. Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats widen leads; ballot initiatives more popular. Results released Thursday show incumbent Democrats in the top three offices of the state widening their leads in re-election...
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
fox2detroit.com
Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor
Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Wednesday To Honor Former State Representative
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 21 to honor and remember former state Representative Sharon Gire. The flag lowering will coincide with a memorial resolution from the Michigan House of Representatives in her honor.
Detroit News
Michigan clerks who gave away tabulators risk ability to run elections, letters show
Lansing — Michigan clerks who handed over voting tabulators to aid investigations into unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election could lose their ability to administer future elections unless they confirm they've stopped allowing unauthorized access to equipment. In Aug. 26 letters, Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director,...
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
