Read full article on original website
AP_000807.f39e0105c95c48639dae6d956417905d.1930
2d ago
I am so sorry for these babies, my home is open to them if needed. This is a huge problem everywhere if you open your eyes. It is sad but reality. Mental health care should be free for everyone.
Reply
2
Related
Police: Father shot while driving in east Columbus with 4-year-old daughter inside car
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man was shot in east Columbus Thursday evening while his 4-year-old daughter was inside the car, police said. The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 6600 block of Tussing Road near Reynoldsburg at 7:55 p.m. Officers found the man who was shot in the hip.
cwcolumbus.com
Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
Man driving with daughter in car hit by bullets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person opened fire on a man driving with his four-year-old daughter, injuring him on Thursday night. The shots likely came from a truck while the man was driving in the 6600 block of Tussing Road at about 8:00 p.m., according to a police media release. A bullet hit the 22-year-old […]
Pastor assaulted in Hilltop while trying to stop Columbus students’ fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pastor was assaulted Thursday evening as he tried to break up a group of fighting teens in the Hilltop neighborhood. Several West High School students reportedly attacked the local pastor on Hague Avenue near Olive and Broad streets, prompting the school’s principal Daniel Roberts to deliver a scornful letter warning […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
WFMJ.com
Parents, grandma arrested after caged toddler found at Ohio home
Three people are under arrest after authorities say they found one toddler in a cage and another toddler holding a meth pipe at a Logan, Ohio home southeast of Columbus. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has charged 61-year-old grandmother Ella Webb, as well as parents, 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith with child endangering.
Camera catches Ohio teens stomping on car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
Ohio man shot and killed in front of his family over a ‘parking spot’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. An officer at the […]
Ohio Toddlers Found Caged, Holding Meth Pipe During Search Warrant
I don't WANT to bash on you all the time. I've even written a few articles that paint the "Florida" of the Midwest in a pretty good light recently. But then you go and produce something like this, that IMMEDIATELY catapults you back down the ladder of society. Per an...
WHIZ
75 Marijuana Plants Recovered in Eradication Effort
A wide marijuana eradication effort took place in Perry County this week. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took part in the event. As a result of the effort 75 marijuana plants were recovered. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail
CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
athleticbusiness.com
AD in Bloom-Carroll Battery Case Previously Faced Suspension
Both the Ohio Department of Education and a local school district previously took action against Chad Little, the Bloom-Carroll High School athletic director now charged with a sex crime. Fairfield County deputies arrested Little, 45, on two felony counts of sexual battery against a student, according to a criminal complaint...
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Police said Grace Fairburn was last seen in the area of a church at Webb and Eastern avenues. She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. mobile home fire remains under investigation
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation into a fire along Hartwood Road in Ross County continues, says the Sheriff’s Office. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, on Saturday, September 17, deputies and firefighters from Huntington Township responded to the rural backroad on reports of a fully engulfed structure fire.
3 arrested after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff's Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff's office.
WTAP
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
Deputies: Officers serving warrant find 3-year-old in cage, 2-year-old holding meth pipe
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Update Sept. 19 7:20 p.m. EDT:. Deputies said in an updated news release that two people who were on the run after their children were found in deplorable conditions in Ohio have been arrested. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said that Franklin “TJ” Varney and...
Comments / 6