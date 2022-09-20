ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Comments / 6

AP_000807.f39e0105c95c48639dae6d956417905d.1930
2d ago

I am so sorry for these babies, my home is open to them if needed. This is a huge problem everywhere if you open your eyes. It is sad but reality. Mental health care should be free for everyone.

Reply
2
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man driving with daughter in car hit by bullets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person opened fire on a man driving with his four-year-old daughter, injuring him on Thursday night. The shots likely came from a truck while the man was driving in the 6600 block of Tussing Road at about 8:00 p.m., according to a police media release. A bullet hit the 22-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Logan, OH
County
Hocking County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Hocking County, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Parents, grandma arrested after caged toddler found at Ohio home

Three people are under arrest after authorities say they found one toddler in a cage and another toddler holding a meth pipe at a Logan, Ohio home southeast of Columbus. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has charged 61-year-old grandmother Ella Webb, as well as parents, 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith with child endangering.
LOGAN, OH
WDTN

Camera catches Ohio teens stomping on car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Webb
Person
Megan Smith
WHIZ

75 Marijuana Plants Recovered in Eradication Effort

A wide marijuana eradication effort took place in Perry County this week. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took part in the event. As a result of the effort 75 marijuana plants were recovered. The...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Run Road#Varney And Smith
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail

CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
athleticbusiness.com

AD in Bloom-Carroll Battery Case Previously Faced Suspension

Both the Ohio Department of Education and a local school district previously took action against Chad Little, the Bloom-Carroll High School athletic director now charged with a sex crime. Fairfield County deputies arrested Little, 45, on two felony counts of sexual battery against a student, according to a criminal complaint...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
10TV

Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Police said Grace Fairburn was last seen in the area of a church at Webb and Eastern avenues. She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair...
NEWARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. mobile home fire remains under investigation

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation into a fire along Hartwood Road in Ross County continues, says the Sheriff’s Office. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, on Saturday, September 17, deputies and firefighters from Huntington Township responded to the rural backroad on reports of a fully engulfed structure fire.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
CUTLER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy