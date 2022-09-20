ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Shoppers react to possible Kroger strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everyday thousands of Central Ohioans stop in to Kroger to shop, but with a recent strike authorization the company said check out lines could become longer while help becomes scarce. Since the start of the pandemic, Holland Howl has had to make more frequent stops to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus reaches $375K settlement for wrongful arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council has approved a $375,000 settlement for a man who said he was wrongfully arrested and jailed. Timothy Hawkins’ attorney, Fred Gittes, said the entire situation could have been avoided if the Columbus police involved had done better work. The settlement of the federal lawsuit comes almost two years […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus City Council looking at $20 minimum wage for some workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As interest rates rise for the third month in a row, the City of Columbus is looking at different ways to put more money in some workers' pockets. The council is looking at raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for future companies looking to come to the city to receive tax incentives.
COLUMBUS, OH
2 New Vendors Opening at East Market

Two new vendors are adding to the culinary variety at East Market. NOLA Daq Shack recently celebrated its grand opening, with Just Chicken soon to follow. Both are previously-announced additions that were slated to join the lineup since the East Market opened in April. NOLA Daq Shack completes the experience...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Best Bakeries In Columbus

The quickest way to start craving cupcakes is to follow a whole bunch of bakeries on Instagram. Columbus has a fair share of bakeries and let’s face it, they’re all delicious. The following confectioneries stand out from the rest because, well, just look at these photos! If you weren’t sold on one of these sweet shops before, you will be now.
COLUMBUS, OH
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend

Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus man killed in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old man was shot on Friday after a group of suspects confronted him in North Linden. Police responded to the 1200 block of E. Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Mario Copeland, 38, suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
PATASKALA, OH
Man driving with daughter in car hit by bullets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person opened fire on a man driving with his four-year-old daughter, injuring him on Thursday night. The shots likely came from a truck while the man was driving in the 6600 block of Tussing Road at about 8:00 p.m., according to a police media release. A bullet hit the 22-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH

