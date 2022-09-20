Read full article on original website
Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impactThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
spectrumnews1.com
Shoppers react to possible Kroger strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everyday thousands of Central Ohioans stop in to Kroger to shop, but with a recent strike authorization the company said check out lines could become longer while help becomes scarce. Since the start of the pandemic, Holland Howl has had to make more frequent stops to...
‘Public nuisance’ Eastland Mall slapped with thousands in fines by Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A case filed by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has handed down thousands of dollars in fines to an area mall after the owners failed to meet a deadline. Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, which bought Eastland Mall in 2015 for $9.7 million, now faces a $3,500 fine, according to Franklin County […]
wosu.org
Central Ohio workers are quitting and reshuffling as employers still struggle to fill openings
The Great Resignation has shifted to the Great Reshuffling leaving many employers scrambling to find help. Corey Webb owns Ritzy's, a Clintonville restaurant specializing in hamburgers, fries and shakes. He says for now business is good and humming right along. But it hasn't been easy. “So normally what we would...
Columbus reaches $375K settlement for wrongful arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council has approved a $375,000 settlement for a man who said he was wrongfully arrested and jailed. Timothy Hawkins’ attorney, Fred Gittes, said the entire situation could have been avoided if the Columbus police involved had done better work. The settlement of the federal lawsuit comes almost two years […]
Columbus City Council looking at $20 minimum wage for some workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As interest rates rise for the third month in a row, the City of Columbus is looking at different ways to put more money in some workers' pockets. The council is looking at raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for future companies looking to come to the city to receive tax incentives.
cwcolumbus.com
Linden community group scrambling to find a place to park vans after gas thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third time in six months, a Linden neighborhood agency is waiting for two vans to be repaired after thieves stole gasoline and catalytic converters from the vehicles. "We do a lot of transportation, it makes a big difference to families," said Stephen Garland,...
columbusunderground.com
2 New Vendors Opening at East Market
Two new vendors are adding to the culinary variety at East Market. NOLA Daq Shack recently celebrated its grand opening, with Just Chicken soon to follow. Both are previously-announced additions that were slated to join the lineup since the East Market opened in April. NOLA Daq Shack completes the experience...
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Bakeries In Columbus
The quickest way to start craving cupcakes is to follow a whole bunch of bakeries on Instagram. Columbus has a fair share of bakeries and let’s face it, they’re all delicious. The following confectioneries stand out from the rest because, well, just look at these photos! If you weren’t sold on one of these sweet shops before, you will be now.
sciotopost.com
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend
Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution
“This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.”
Columbus man killed in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old man was shot on Friday after a group of suspects confronted him in North Linden. Police responded to the 1200 block of E. Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Mario Copeland, 38, suffering from […]
Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine
Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
Man driving with daughter in car hit by bullets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person opened fire on a man driving with his four-year-old daughter, injuring him on Thursday night. The shots likely came from a truck while the man was driving in the 6600 block of Tussing Road at about 8:00 p.m., according to a police media release. A bullet hit the 22-year-old […]
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
