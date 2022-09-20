ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabool, MO

KYTV

Crash injures pedestrian in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. at Commercial and Main Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim in the crash. To report a correction or...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Patrol: Van overturns south of Houston; seriously injures driver

A Springfield man was seriously injured in an accident early Wednesday about eight miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Express Van traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned. The driver, Christopher G. Waldorf, 35, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Mercy in Springfield.
HOUSTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Search for Jeffrey Telleen underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is missing, and the Springfield Police Department is asking for any information relating to his whereabouts. According to an SPD release, Jeffrey A. Telleen is missing. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and has a goatee, Police believe that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston woman charged after trying to take child and almost hitting deputy’s vehicle

A Houston woman faces multiple charges and is held in the Texas County Jail on $500,000 bond after an incident Sept. 15 on Brushy Creek Road. Frankee Skinner, 22, of Houston, is faces a felony charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death (a class E felony), along with misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Motorcycle, car collide; one seriously injured

An Elk Creek resident was involved in a serious accident Tuesday afternoon in West Plains, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a southbound 2018 Toyota C-HR driven by Anne M. Davies, 60, of Elk Creek, failed to yield to a southbound 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 operated by Leland E Collins, 49, of West Plains, and the motorcycle struck the car.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious package leads to fentanyl arrest in Reeds Spring

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A call about a suspicious package at the Reeds Spring Post Office Tuesday led to the discovery of fentanyl. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said the package was sent from a fake address in California. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the reeds Spring Police Department […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
KTTS

Battlefield Police Looking For Drive-By Shooting Suspect

(KTTS News) – Police in Battlefield are looking for the person who opened fire on a house earlier this week. The incident occurred at 10:15 Tuesday night on Honeysuckle Lane. Police say that a driver in a Dodge Charger drove down the 5500 block of South Honeysuckle Lane while...
BATTLEFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

VIDEO: Springfield man steals SUV as owner chases it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after a four-vehicle carjacking spree that spread across months. Channing Mercelles Shockley, 28, of Springfield is being held in the Greene County Jail on suspicion of a series of carjackings that began in May of this year. According to police statements, Shockley is a suspect or person […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF man arrested: 4 felonies for 5 years of molestation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Justin William Howell, 45, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of years of child molestation. Howell is formally charged with four felony counts of first-degree child molestation and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree child molestation. He has a counsel status hearing on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Local man faces felony charge after allegedly punching woman

A Mountain Grove man faces a felony charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a fight involving he and a woman early Thursday morning. Jeremy L. Mullins, 43, of 10288 Business 60 in Mountain Grove, charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony). According to a...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Inmate alleges wrong-doing by former administration in county jail

A former inmate in the Texas County Jail has filed a lawsuit in circuit court alleging mistreatment in the Texas County Jail under a previous administration. The action was filed by Marissa Reams of Springfield against Texas County government, former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman, a former administrator at the jail, Jennifer Tomaszeski; a former jail employee, Justin Covey; and two defendants listed as John Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

