KYTV
Crash injures pedestrian in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. at Commercial and Main Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim in the crash. To report a correction or...
Stolen motorcycles in Springfield; GCSO seeking info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking people in the area to keep an eye out for two stolen motorcycles.
KYTV
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say Robert Parmley, Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off with police. Officers were called to Parmley’s house at 10:00 Thursday night after they received a tip that he might be there. A swat team and negotiators were called in to assist the police. They found Parmley dead three hours later.
UPDATE: Fight over a dog led to deadly shooting in Springfield
Robert Parmley Jr. was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 9:50 pm on Thursday, September 22.
How the community is supporting the first responder severely injured in crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A well-known first responder needs some help of his own after being involved in a head-on collision. Casper Hopkins has served his local community as a firefighter and EMT. He was on his way home from work when he was hit and injured severely. “By the Grace of God, he’s still with […]
houstonherald.com
Patrol: Van overturns south of Houston; seriously injures driver
A Springfield man was seriously injured in an accident early Wednesday about eight miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Express Van traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned. The driver, Christopher G. Waldorf, 35, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Mercy in Springfield.
Search for Jeffrey Telleen underway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is missing, and the Springfield Police Department is asking for any information relating to his whereabouts. According to an SPD release, Jeffrey A. Telleen is missing. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and has a goatee, Police believe that […]
Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Houston woman charged after trying to take child and almost hitting deputy’s vehicle
A Houston woman faces multiple charges and is held in the Texas County Jail on $500,000 bond after an incident Sept. 15 on Brushy Creek Road. Frankee Skinner, 22, of Houston, is faces a felony charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death (a class E felony), along with misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing.
houstonherald.com
Motorcycle, car collide; one seriously injured
An Elk Creek resident was involved in a serious accident Tuesday afternoon in West Plains, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a southbound 2018 Toyota C-HR driven by Anne M. Davies, 60, of Elk Creek, failed to yield to a southbound 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 operated by Leland E Collins, 49, of West Plains, and the motorcycle struck the car.
Vandals hit Rescue One Clinic overnight
A Springfield organization that works to find abandoned animals homes said someone tried to break into its clinic Wednesday night.
Suspicious package leads to fentanyl arrest in Reeds Spring
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A call about a suspicious package at the Reeds Spring Post Office Tuesday led to the discovery of fentanyl. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said the package was sent from a fake address in California. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the reeds Spring Police Department […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief takes off with skateboard from Springfield business
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a shoplifting case involving a man and woman. The thefts happened on August 12 at Mike’s Unique antique mall in the 3300 block of West Sunshine. Security video shows a man and woman enter the business at around 5 p.m.
KTTS
Battlefield Police Looking For Drive-By Shooting Suspect
(KTTS News) – Police in Battlefield are looking for the person who opened fire on a house earlier this week. The incident occurred at 10:15 Tuesday night on Honeysuckle Lane. Police say that a driver in a Dodge Charger drove down the 5500 block of South Honeysuckle Lane while...
VIDEO: Springfield man steals SUV as owner chases it
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after a four-vehicle carjacking spree that spread across months. Channing Mercelles Shockley, 28, of Springfield is being held in the Greene County Jail on suspicion of a series of carjackings that began in May of this year. According to police statements, Shockley is a suspect or person […]
SGF man arrested: 4 felonies for 5 years of molestation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Justin William Howell, 45, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of years of child molestation. Howell is formally charged with four felony counts of first-degree child molestation and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree child molestation. He has a counsel status hearing on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse. […]
houstonherald.com
Local man faces felony charge after allegedly punching woman
A Mountain Grove man faces a felony charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a fight involving he and a woman early Thursday morning. Jeremy L. Mullins, 43, of 10288 Business 60 in Mountain Grove, charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony). According to a...
sgfcitizen.org
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
houstonherald.com
Inmate alleges wrong-doing by former administration in county jail
A former inmate in the Texas County Jail has filed a lawsuit in circuit court alleging mistreatment in the Texas County Jail under a previous administration. The action was filed by Marissa Reams of Springfield against Texas County government, former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman, a former administrator at the jail, Jennifer Tomaszeski; a former jail employee, Justin Covey; and two defendants listed as John Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2.
I-44 gas tanker truck crash and burn, major delays I-44 E in Springfield
Screenshot from MoDOT Travelers App camera at Exit 75. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Reports Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. of a crash on I-44 east, halting traffic as a gas tanker crashed and then caught fire. “Eastbound I-44 at West Bypass is shut down and eastbound traffic will be diverted down Chestnut Expressway because of an accident involving a gas...
