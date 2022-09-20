ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMO News

WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Man driving the wrong direction on I-5 dies, kills 19-year-old woman in SeaTac

A collision with a driver in the wrong lane of Interstate 5 in SeaTac killed a woman around midnight Thursday. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a 19-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus head-on.
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

WSP investigating after body found in Lake Washington near I-90 bridge

A body was found in Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge early Friday morning, the Seattle Fire Department said. According to Seattle fire, crews were dispatched to the lake, near the eastbound I-90 bridge, to attempt to recover the body. A rescue swimmer pulled the body out of the water,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pierce Co. deputies catch, arrest man who allegedly broke into Spanaway home

SPANAWAY, Wash. — An alleged thief apparently thought he could get away from the law but deputies were able to catch up with him despite his best efforts. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said it started Tuesday when it was called to the 19900 block of 13th Avenue E in Spanaway for a home burglary.
SPANAWAY, WA
q13fox.com

Family escapes Spanaway house fire

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Smoke alarms helped a family escape a house fire early Thursday morning in Spanaway, fire officials said. Just after midnight, crews with Central Pierce and Graham Fire departments responded to a report of a fire in the 24400 block of 34th Avenue Court. When crews arrived, the...
SPANAWAY, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Multi-agency operation leads to eight stolen vehicle recoveries in King, Pierce counties

SEATTLE — A new push to recover stolen vehicles by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force yielded positive results. The multi-agency operation recovered eight vehicles and arrested three people in Pierce County. They recovered two Ford F-250 trucks, a Nissan Rouge, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Mazda 6 and Kia Sportage. Those vehicles were stolen from several cities in both King and Pierce Counties.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County

DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
DES MOINES, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman

We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA

