KOMO News
WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
MyNorthwest.com
Man driving the wrong direction on I-5 dies, kills 19-year-old woman in SeaTac
A collision with a driver in the wrong lane of Interstate 5 in SeaTac killed a woman around midnight Thursday. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a 19-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus head-on.
HOV lane violator with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets stopped on Interstate 5
A driver on southbound Interstate 5 near the King-Snohomish county line was stopped by a Washington State Patrol trooper Thursday morning after using the HOV lane with no passengers in their car. The driver used a duffel bag, blankets and a hat to construct a fake passenger in the front...
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
KOMO News
Suspect steals Lakewood police officer’s patrol car during mental health response
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police arrested a man Wednesday evening after he reportedly stole a patrol vehicle and drove off. Lakewood police responded to a mental health call around 8 p.m. Wednesday at 9800 Veterans Drive. When they encountered the suspect, the man managed to get inside the officer’s patrol car and drive away.
KOMO News
WSP investigating after body found in Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
A body was found in Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge early Friday morning, the Seattle Fire Department said. According to Seattle fire, crews were dispatched to the lake, near the eastbound I-90 bridge, to attempt to recover the body. A rescue swimmer pulled the body out of the water,...
KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
KOMO News
Pierce Co. deputies catch, arrest man who allegedly broke into Spanaway home
SPANAWAY, Wash. — An alleged thief apparently thought he could get away from the law but deputies were able to catch up with him despite his best efforts. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said it started Tuesday when it was called to the 19900 block of 13th Avenue E in Spanaway for a home burglary.
q13fox.com
Family escapes Spanaway house fire
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Smoke alarms helped a family escape a house fire early Thursday morning in Spanaway, fire officials said. Just after midnight, crews with Central Pierce and Graham Fire departments responded to a report of a fire in the 24400 block of 34th Avenue Court. When crews arrived, the...
1 Person Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials reported that two cars collided on southbound Interstate 5. The crash happened at the 130th Street exit in north Seattle at around 6:23 a.m. The fire department confirmed on their social media handle that one person was taken to the hospital for medical assistance. No additional information regarding...
KOMO News
Digging begins to investigate January landslide that destroyed Bellevue home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Thursday, digging began in Bellevue at the site of the January landslide that destroyed a house in Somerset. The goal is to access a broken water main and figure out what went wrong and if that was the cause of the landslide. On Thursday, KOMO...
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
New data reveals which Seattle neighborhoods are hit the hardest by car theft
There were nearly one million car thefts in cities across the U.S. in 2021, and trends for 2022 show that number is only going up, according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). That goes for Seattle, too. Data from Seattle’s Crime dashboard indicates 4,293 vehicles...
KOMO News
Multi-agency operation leads to eight stolen vehicle recoveries in King, Pierce counties
SEATTLE — A new push to recover stolen vehicles by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force yielded positive results. The multi-agency operation recovered eight vehicles and arrested three people in Pierce County. They recovered two Ford F-250 trucks, a Nissan Rouge, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Mazda 6 and Kia Sportage. Those vehicles were stolen from several cities in both King and Pierce Counties.
q13fox.com
Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County
DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman
We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
Tri-City Herald
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
KOMO News
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
