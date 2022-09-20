ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers demand action from government as Puerto Rico feels effects of Hurricane Fiona

By Basil John
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmI0d_0i3SHJt100

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Historic funding and a loss of power has hit Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, with four deaths so far.

“The situation is a disaster,” Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Tuesday, Schumer joined other voices in demanding action to make Puerto Rico more resilient to hurricanes.

“That has left our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico without power, running water and some without a roof over their heads,” Schumer said.

Schumer says that 5 years ago Congress allocated $21 billion to help the U.S territory recover from Hurricane Maria.

“According to GAO of that 21 billion dollars only two percent of the money has been spent,” Schumer said.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y) says it’s time for the federal government to step up.

“To help the people of Puerto Rico, survive, recover, rebuild, and rebuild stronger and rebuild better and rebuild in a more resilient way,” Gillibrand said.

Lawmakers say the improvements in Puerto Rico are all the more important after the island was hit this week by another devastating storm.

“We have predeployed hundreds of staff,” FEMA Associate Administrator Anne Bink said. Bink says FEMA is already there to help.

In some parts of Puerto Rico, solar power was installed in the wake of Hurricane Maria, and that’s keeping the lights on in critical areas.

Rep. Lydia Velazquez says that shows the direction Puerto Rico needs to take.

“Put all the pressure to make sure that Puerto Rico moves from fossil fuels to a more resilient energy source,” Velazquez said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico

By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's

Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
POTUS
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Maria#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate#Gao
CNBC

Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona was expected to cause massive flooding and threatened to dump "historic" levels of rain, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Fiona was forecast to swipe the Dominican Republic on Monday and then northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Puerto Rico
CBS LA

Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, governor says

The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday — already leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening to dump "historic" levels of rain. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that "the electrical system is currently out of service" for the entire island. The National Hurricane Center said that radar data indicated Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm ET. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

White House rushes to help Puerto Rico during fragile recovery

The devastation in Puerto Rico has so far sparked a quick response from Washington, but the federal government’s effectiveness is poised to be tested by the territory’s structural issues that remain fragile exactly five years after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Hurricane Fiona again knocked out power island-wide,...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

‘Total Blackout’ in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona Looms

Puerto Ricans suffered a “total blackout” on Sunday, as Hurricane Fiona gained strength and brought significant risks of mudslides and flooding on the archipelago. “Puerto Rico is 100% without power due to a transmission grid failure from Hurricane Fiona,” the website PowerOutage.us said, as CNN previously reported. Soon after, the website updated the status to note that officials were trying to “reenergize parts of the grid.” Puerto Rico's governor, Pedro Pierluisi, echoed that message on Twitter. As of Sunday, Fiona was not expected to be as serious as Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the islands in 2017.Read it at CNN
ENVIRONMENT
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy