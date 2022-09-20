ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats

By Jacob Fischler
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08C2lb_0i3SHFM700

An Ohio-based anti-abortion group was questioned Tuesday by U.S. legislators. (Getty Images)

Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based anti-abortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions.

So-called crisis pregnancy centers — facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion — collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move to increase penalties for abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 49-year precedent guaranteeing a right to the procedure, the letter says.

Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren led the letter to Jor-El Godsey, the president of Heartbeat International, an anti-abortion group that operates more than 2,000 crisis pregnancy centers in the United States.

Six other Democratic senators, including Ron Wyden of Oregon and Cory Booker of New Jersey, also signed the letter.

In a written statement Tuesday afternoon, Godsey did not address any of the privacy concerns the senators raised, but did say “What we do is safe, secure, and legal.”

“This is naked politics intended not to help women but to influence elections,” he said. “It is clearly a stunt designed to appease Big Abortion power brokers.”

Operated by anti-abortion groups, crisis pregnancy centers’ practices include “luring” patients considering abortions who believe they can obtain the procedure at those centers, the lawmakers wrote. The centers collect personal information, including home addresses, sexual histories and test results, the senators said.

Because the facilities aren’t actually medical providers, they are not governed by medical privacy laws, the lawmakers say.

Next Level CMS, the data management system “powered by” Heartbeat, maintains privacy standards that meet federal protection statutes, according to its website .

But as states move to restrict abortion access following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, sensitive information could “be used to put women’s health and freedom to choose in jeopardy, and to put them and their health care providers at risk of criminal penalties,” the senators said.

A Texas law, for example, allows third parties to sue — and win a cash award from — anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.

“Heartbeat International — which is explicitly opposed to abortion rights — appears to be in a position to collect a significant amount of personal information from women about their pregnancies and potential plans for managing their care,” the letter reads. “But it is not under any legal obligation to maintain the confidentiality of this information, or keep it out of the hands of abortion bounty hunters.”

The senators posed a series of questions to Godsey and asked for a response by Oct. 3.

The questions included what information Heartbeat International collects from patients, what privacy standards the organization is subject to, what internal guidelines were in place to protect sensitive patient information and if law enforcement had ever sought individual data.

A larger group of Democratic senators asked the U.S. Health and Human Services Department last week to strengthen privacy protections for abortion patients.

The post ‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest.  The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress.  “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced Thursday. The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped would […] The post U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Oregon, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Kansas Reflector

On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government

A recent poll found that 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans think democracy in the United States is in danger of collapse. Almost two years after Donald Trump falsely claimed that voter fraud cost him the election and inspired a web of supporters and “big lie” candidates to also believe the election was rigged, a majority […] The post On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICS
Kansas Reflector

Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Michael Coard, an attorney and radio host, is a columnist for the Philadelphia Tribune. President Joe Biden, the last legitimate president since Barack Obama, announced Aug. 24 […] The post Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kansas Reflector

This early-1900s law revoked married women’s citizenship. Why don’t Kansans learn about it?

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Diana B. Carlin is a retired communication professor and author of political communication books and articles. She is a proud second-generation American from southeast Kansas. When […] The post This early-1900s law revoked married women’s citizenship. Why don’t Kansans learn about it? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy

TOPEKA — Debate over a potential policy covering transgender students exposed a school district’s ideological rifts on Monday night, complete with two legal letters and details from anonymous teachers. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District have wrangled over the policy since July, with many concerned it would hurt transgender students. […] The post ‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#U S Senate#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court#Heartbeat International#Democratic#Big Abortion
Kansas Reflector

Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego […] The post Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Kansas Reflector

‘Test-optional’ exams teach Kansas teens a lesson in contradiction

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. On Saturday, my daughter will join thousands of fellow high […] The post ‘Test-optional’ exams teach Kansas teens a lesson in contradiction appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns

WASHINGTON — With two months left of the 2022 campaign season, a majority of Republican candidates are continuing to skirt away from not only talking to local and national media outlets about their policy issues, but their own constituents, leaving voters with little information on their policy positions. “If we are to hold our elected […] The post Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Kansas Reflector

Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy

TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kansas Reflector

PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say

WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said at a Wednesday hearing. The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public relations work, Democrats on the House […] The post PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy