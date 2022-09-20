ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH’s Datlan Cunningham scored three touchdowns for the Trojans last Thursday in the first half against Natchitoches Central. “People want to do a lot of talking and I don’t do a lot of talking,” said Cunningham. “I just play, and you have to just play. You do not have to do all that talking, you just prove what you have on the field.”

