After a successful season opener against the Woodlawn Knights (18-14), the Chiefs fell to Opelousas High School (27-7) in an away, non-district match. With several players out of the game due to injuries, there were some unfamiliar faces on the field last Friday night, Sept. 16, when the Chiefs challenged Alexandria High School. Most notably, sophomore Adam Guillet continued his debut as quarterback, filling in for senior Brian Young. Senior Hayden Jackson remarks, “I think he’s doing well given that he’s a sophomore. He’s still young and has a lot to learn, but this is a good experience for him because he has a lot of potential.”

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO