Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Perseverance is key: ASH’s Datlan Cunningham ran for 3TDs in the first half against Nat Central
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH’s Datlan Cunningham scored three touchdowns for the Trojans last Thursday in the first half against Natchitoches Central. “People want to do a lot of talking and I don’t do a lot of talking,” said Cunningham. “I just play, and you have to just play. You do not have to do all that talking, you just prove what you have on the field.”
kalb.com
Family Tradition: Manning vs Curtis meeting head-to-head
MANY, La. (KALB) - Newman versus Many. Two iconic programs were built on the backs of two iconic families. The Manning name has been symbolic with Newman starting with Peyton, Cooper and Eli back in the 1990s. For Many, it is the Curtis family that has turned the Tigers into a Class 2A powerhouse.
Natchitoches Times
Chiefs football currently 1-2 after falling to ASH
After a successful season opener against the Woodlawn Knights (18-14), the Chiefs fell to Opelousas High School (27-7) in an away, non-district match. With several players out of the game due to injuries, there were some unfamiliar faces on the field last Friday night, Sept. 16, when the Chiefs challenged Alexandria High School. Most notably, sophomore Adam Guillet continued his debut as quarterback, filling in for senior Brian Young. Senior Hayden Jackson remarks, “I think he’s doing well given that he’s a sophomore. He’s still young and has a lot to learn, but this is a good experience for him because he has a lot of potential.”
kalb.com
NSU announces change at quarterback ahead of Southland home opener
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - During a Wednesday interview, Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird hinted at a possible quarterback change ahead of the Demons’ Southland Conference opener against Lamar. Just a day later, when the official depth chart was released, it was announced that Zachary Clement would start under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 4 Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Through three weeks of the high school football season, Mary Margaret Ellison continues to lead the way in KALB’s Bulletin Material picks with a 10-4 record. Elijah Nixon and Dylan Domangue are sitting a .500 with a 7-7 record with still plenty of time to make up some ground.
klax-tv.com
High School Football games tonight, several celebrating Homecoming
The Pineville High School Homecoming parade rolled down Main Street yesterday evening, with Mayor Rich Dupre leading the parade as the Grand Marshall. The Homecoming court, football players and of course the marching band celebrated with candy and music. The football team will play Barbe at home tonight. Tioga plays Marksville for their Homecoming game, Buckeye plays Vidalia, ASH plays East Ascension and Boltons Homecoming game is against Arcadia. Good luck to all the high school football players tonight.
theleesvilleleader.com
Wilson, Thomas to be inducted into Sports Hall of Fame
The Leesville High School Alumni Association is proud to announce the 2022 inductees into the LHS Sports Hall of Fame —Nikita Wilson and Foster Thomas. Wilson and Thomas join Wampus Cat greats Kevin Mawae, Eddie Fuller, Ted Paris, Richard Reese, Robert Gaines, Terry Holt, Grant Westerchil, Holly Wentz-Reeves, TB Porter, Demond Mallet and Greg Fontenot in the Hall.
KPLC TV
Leesville to honor coach who led Vernon High Lions during segregation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes great stories are hidden from plain view, like the story of Vernon High School in Leesville. Vernon High is where African American students went to school before integration in the ‘60s. During that time, the school’s football team made its mark under the leadership of Coach Foster Thomas, who is set to be honored at Friday night’s football game at Leesville High.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Alexandria Senior High School-Datlan Cunningham!
Alexandria City Officials announce plan for Winterfete 2022. Town of Ball to repay FEMA over $163K for fraudulent claims from Hurricanes Rita, Gustav. Douglas James is set to be sentenced on Oct. 5 on second-degree battery charges for the assault of Woodie Blanks, Jr., a newspaper deliveryman on Catfish Hut Road in December 2021.
Natchitoches Times
NSU names new Cenla campus manager
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University has named Amber Baysden its new Cenla Campus manager. Baysden will work closely with students, faculty, staff and Cenla Campus Executive Director Jason Parks to continue the collaborative work taking place within the Cenla Community. “Our campus is fortunate to have Ms. Baysden joining...
kalb.com
Cenla native, ceramic artist returns home for short-term residency
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’ve ever been to places in downtown Alexandria, like Tamp and Grind or the Tasting Room, you’ve probably noticed some unique ceramic mugs. Those mugs were created by a Central Louisiana native whose talents and creations are making their way around the United States.
kalb.com
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Avoyelles unveils new logo, 1st rebranding after 30 years
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A new branding campaign aims to show just how unique Avoyelles Parish is to our state. Officials say it was a long, tedious and interesting process but after 30 years, residents in Avoyelles Parish have a new logo to represent and promote the parish. Avoyelles...
westcentralsbest.com
City of Leesville Announces Fall Event
Leesville, La - The city of Leesville is proud to announce their family fall event including, Witch way to Main Street, the armadillo motorcycle rally, The Louisiana Championship Derby Race, a car and bike show, and a poker run. The festivities kick off on October 29th at 8:00 am where...
kalb.com
Boaters rescued from Vernon Lake on Thursday morning
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, two men were rescued from Vernon Lake on Thursday morning after their boat hit a stump in the lake and capsized. VPSO received a call around 4:49 a.m. on September 22 about someone screaming for help from...
kalb.com
Alex WinterFete 2022
Town of Ball to repay FEMA over $163K for fraudulent claims from Hurricanes Rita, Gustav. Douglas James is set to be sentenced on Oct. 5 on second-degree battery charges for the assault of Woodie Blanks, Jr., a newspaper deliveryman on Catfish Hut Road in December 2021. Social Security Fairness Act.
kalb.com
New restaurant options coming to Cenla
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Residents in Central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it is time to eat as several new restaurants are popping up and expanding around town. The first one is a name you are familiar with. Little Cakes with Big Attitude is excited to...
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Destiny Rowland, 16. Destiny is about 5′2″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be in the Lower 3rd Street area. If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
REWARD: For information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr.
The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr. Jay Tousant, Jr. was murdered on August 6, 2022 on Woodyard Drive. Jay, affectionately known as “Bugs” by family and friends, was a father to his young daughter and son of Jay Tousant, Sr. and Jennifer Toussaint.
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Comments / 0