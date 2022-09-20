ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

Zzzahara Enjoys Title Fight

Zzzahara Enjoys Title Fight: Rising L.A. artist Zzzhara told us about their Title Fight experience. Zzzahara: Growing up in Los Angeles, I have seen maybe 500+ shows, and that’s because I started going to them at age 11. Shout out to my awesome sitter, Roxanne, who would bring me to shows when she was taking care of me. I’ve seen My Chemical Romance at the release of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge at the LA Sports Arena, Lady Gaga at Best Buy in Hollywood, Warped Tour 06 at the Dodger Stadium Parking Lot, original From First to Last, young Paramore, Best Coast with their debut album, early FYF, Make Music Pasadena, Eagle Rock Music Festival, shows at Mr. T’s bowling, hardcore shows at No Future Cafe, young Steve Aoki, and a Sonny Moore DJ set pre Skrillex at a quinceañera hall, which is now, Highland Park’s Lodgeroom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

LA's Newest Seafood Restaurant Is Filled With Old-School Glamour

When Los Angeles culinary power couple Patti and Hans Röckenwagner and Michelin two-star chef Josiah Citrin debut Dear Jane’s in Marina del Rey tonight, the seafood-focused restaurant will nod to the glory days of old school dining glamour—and make you believe they’re here again. The oysters Rockefeller, shellfish towers, carts gliding through the dining room to dispense shrimp Louie tableside and fish sticks audaciously topped with caviar will all add to the allure. But it’s more than just food. The waterfront views, beautiful mid-century building, dimly lit bar that uses a fireplace for illumination and glittery Hollywood clientele will give...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA

In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Vision Quests: Arts Calendar September 22-28

Art based on dreams, architectural memory, art school vision quests, indie art and design convenings, artists as filmmakers, queer Southern painting, music-inspired California painting, abstract mandalas and firefly magic, sculpture and sound at the observatory, a creative stroll through Elysian Valley, spoken word and occult-adjacent actionism, the global landscape, the truth in painting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Mr. Bones Is Back With His 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch, And Tickets Are Now On Sale!

It’s that time of year once again for leaves to fall, Halloween costumes to be procrastinated, and pumpkin patches to bring us the best autumn vibes! From October 7th to the 30th, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will celebrate Halloween and the changing seasons by bringing the farmstead to Culver City at 10100 Jefferson Blvd. This will be Mr. Bones’ 35th year spreading harvest cheer, so grab your tickets and get in on the tradition! Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has an incredible history spanning 35 years. Inspired by Becky and David Campbell’s farm in Silverton, Oregon, the pair realized how few opportunities the children of Los Angeles had to experience farm life in the city. Moving across Southern California as it grew, Mr. Bones quickly became a must-see attraction for families, friends, and all those who love this cozy time of year. The pumpkin patch is now located in Culver City, where it draws guests from all over!
CULVER CITY, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?

Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A New Wild Parrot Comes to Pasadena

The Wild Parrot Brewing Company takes its name from the wild parrots of Pasadena, who, as the story goes, were set free to escape a fire at the pet emporium in Simpson’s Garden Town on East Colorado Boulevard, which burned down in 1959. Owners of the Wild Parrot Brewing...
PASADENA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness, to El Sereno

El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
ALHAMBRA, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Boyle Heights pizzeria celebrates Latino flavors with mole pizza

LOS ANGELES — Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. opened on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Boyle Heights, and from the start, executive chef Jorge Sandoval knew he wanted to pay homage to the culture of the neighborhood. Front and center on his menu are things like mole pizza, chicano gravy papa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend

Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
LOS ANGELES, CA

