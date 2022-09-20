Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 LA Restaurants for Comforting Ramen BowlsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. Weekly
Zzzahara Enjoys Title Fight
Zzzahara Enjoys Title Fight: Rising L.A. artist Zzzhara told us about their Title Fight experience. Zzzahara: Growing up in Los Angeles, I have seen maybe 500+ shows, and that’s because I started going to them at age 11. Shout out to my awesome sitter, Roxanne, who would bring me to shows when she was taking care of me. I’ve seen My Chemical Romance at the release of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge at the LA Sports Arena, Lady Gaga at Best Buy in Hollywood, Warped Tour 06 at the Dodger Stadium Parking Lot, original From First to Last, young Paramore, Best Coast with their debut album, early FYF, Make Music Pasadena, Eagle Rock Music Festival, shows at Mr. T’s bowling, hardcore shows at No Future Cafe, young Steve Aoki, and a Sonny Moore DJ set pre Skrillex at a quinceañera hall, which is now, Highland Park’s Lodgeroom.
LA’s Newest Seafood Restaurant Is Filled With Old-School Glamour
When Los Angeles culinary power couple Patti and Hans Röckenwagner and Michelin two-star chef Josiah Citrin debut Dear Jane’s in Marina del Rey tonight, the seafood-focused restaurant will nod to the glory days of old school dining glamour—and make you believe they’re here again. The oysters Rockefeller, shellfish towers, carts gliding through the dining room to dispense shrimp Louie tableside and fish sticks audaciously topped with caviar will all add to the allure. But it’s more than just food. The waterfront views, beautiful mid-century building, dimly lit bar that uses a fireplace for illumination and glittery Hollywood clientele will give...
Thrillist
The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA
In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
L.A. Weekly
Vision Quests: Arts Calendar September 22-28
Art based on dreams, architectural memory, art school vision quests, indie art and design convenings, artists as filmmakers, queer Southern painting, music-inspired California painting, abstract mandalas and firefly magic, sculpture and sound at the observatory, a creative stroll through Elysian Valley, spoken word and occult-adjacent actionism, the global landscape, the truth in painting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
Mr. Bones Is Back With His 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch, And Tickets Are Now On Sale!
It’s that time of year once again for leaves to fall, Halloween costumes to be procrastinated, and pumpkin patches to bring us the best autumn vibes! From October 7th to the 30th, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will celebrate Halloween and the changing seasons by bringing the farmstead to Culver City at 10100 Jefferson Blvd. This will be Mr. Bones’ 35th year spreading harvest cheer, so grab your tickets and get in on the tradition! Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has an incredible history spanning 35 years. Inspired by Becky and David Campbell’s farm in Silverton, Oregon, the pair realized how few opportunities the children of Los Angeles had to experience farm life in the city. Moving across Southern California as it grew, Mr. Bones quickly became a must-see attraction for families, friends, and all those who love this cozy time of year. The pumpkin patch is now located in Culver City, where it draws guests from all over!
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
PnB Rock’s Death May Not Have Been Random, Police Investigate His Beefs and Lyrics – Report
Police are continuing to look into all avenues as the investigation progresses into the murder of PnB Rock last week in Los Angeles. Now, authorities are reportedly exploring if the incident may not have been a random act. It's been over a week since PnB Rock was shot and killed...
coloradoboulevard.net
A New Wild Parrot Comes to Pasadena
The Wild Parrot Brewing Company takes its name from the wild parrots of Pasadena, who, as the story goes, were set free to escape a fire at the pet emporium in Simpson’s Garden Town on East Colorado Boulevard, which burned down in 1959. Owners of the Wild Parrot Brewing...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
theeastsiderla.com
A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness, to El Sereno
El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
spectrumnews1.com
Boyle Heights pizzeria celebrates Latino flavors with mole pizza
LOS ANGELES — Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. opened on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Boyle Heights, and from the start, executive chef Jorge Sandoval knew he wanted to pay homage to the culture of the neighborhood. Front and center on his menu are things like mole pizza, chicano gravy papa...
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
2urbangirls.com
Metro K Line Connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to Open in October
LOS ANGELES – The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line,...
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
