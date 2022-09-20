Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO