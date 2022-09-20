ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead, 2 fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead while another man and woman are in the hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead,1 Hurt after Rollover Crash near 179th Avenue [Surprise, AZ]

16-Year-Old Boy Killed in ATV Collision near Deer Valley Road. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m., near Deer Valley Road on September 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that first responders located an ATV that had overturned and seriously injured two victims.
SURPRISE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide

BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital

Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it’s under your name and your real number. Roman Catholic Diocese on...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Armed suspect shot by officers after walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is in critical condition after he walked into a Phoenix convenience store while armed, leading to police shooting him on Thursday night. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix police, around 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man with a gun at a home near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road. Police say the man left the home with the gun, and a gunshot was heard shortly afterward.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Roads reopen after motorcyclist collides with FedEx truck in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a FedEx truck in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before noon near Chandler Boulevard and Ithica Street, just west of McQueen Road. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
SEDONA, AZ
Motorious

Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly

Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
PHOENIX, AZ

