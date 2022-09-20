Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The officials reported that a crash between a motorcyclist and a FedEx truck happened at around noon near [..]
AZFamily
Man dead, 2 fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead while another man and woman are in the hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman...
fox10phoenix.com
Crash shuts down portion of Van Buren Street in Phoenix
Van Buren Street will be closed from 48th St. to 44th St. in Phoenix due to a crash involving a dump truck. Police say the car's driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead,1 Hurt after Rollover Crash near 179th Avenue [Surprise, AZ]
16-Year-Old Boy Killed in ATV Collision near Deer Valley Road. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m., near Deer Valley Road on September 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that first responders located an ATV that had overturned and seriously injured two victims.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is dead and two people are in the hospital for critical injuries sustained from a car crash in north Phoenix on Thursday. The multi-vehicle collision occurred near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road at about 2 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Once firefighters...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered
Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
AZFamily
Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital
Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it’s under your name and your real number. Roman Catholic Diocese on...
AZFamily
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
Valley cyclist's triathlon dreams shattered in hit-and-run crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man will have to postpone his wish of completing his first Ironman triathlon after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in north Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Jason Ottman was out training on his bicycle at 4:30 a.m. near 68th Street and Lone Mountain...
One million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix drug bust
Two men are in custody after what Phoenix police are calling the "single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history."
AZFamily
Armed suspect shot by officers after walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is in critical condition after he walked into a Phoenix convenience store while armed, leading to police shooting him on Thursday night. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix police, around 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man with a gun at a home near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road. Police say the man left the home with the gun, and a gunshot was heard shortly afterward.
AZFamily
Roads reopen after motorcyclist collides with FedEx truck in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a FedEx truck in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before noon near Chandler Boulevard and Ithica Street, just west of McQueen Road. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man, woman found dead in a Phoenix driveway; cause unclear
Two people were found dead in the driveway of a west Phoenix home early Thursday and authorities don't yet know how they died.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly
Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.
Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
AZFamily
4 Mesa homes evacuated after driver slams into block wall, hitting gas line
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say four homes in a Mesa neighborhood were evacuated after a driver slammed into a block wall and hit a gas line on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive around 7 p.m. According to Det. Brandi George with...
