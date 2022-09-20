ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ didn’t count hundreds of deaths in prisons and jails, new report says

By Hannah Brandt
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BV7h1_0i3SGiDn00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – An investigation into deaths in jails and prisons has lawmakers calling for more transparency and accountability.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., say in a new report that the Department of Justice failed to count and report the deaths of nearly 1,000 people in prisons and jails in 2021. They held a hearing on Tuesday to present their findings and hear from witnesses who have been impacted by those deaths.

Government shutdown looms: Lawmakers face down deadline for funding

Belinda Maley was one of the witnesses. She says her son Matthew died from heart problems after being in jail in Chatham County, Georgia.

“It’s the most painful thing I’ve ever had to endure and I don’t want anyone else to have to do that, to have to go through this,” Maley said.

Vanessa Fano shares that tragic connection with Maley, and also testified in front of lawmakers at the hearing. Her brother Jonathan died by suicide while he was in a Baton Rouge, Louisiana prison.

“People who are going into those prisons are coming out in caskets,” Fano said. “My brother needed support, needed medical aid, needed psychiatric care and he received none of those.”

Senators Johnson and Ossoff says the deaths are part of a problematic pattern of uncounted deaths.

“The American people deserve the truth here,” Johnson said.

Sen. Ossoff says the DOJ not accurately recording who is dying and how it’s happening makes it impossible to implement life-saving reforms.

“What the United States is allowing to happen on our watch in prisons, jails and detention centers nationwide is a moral disgrace,” Ossoff said.

Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard file class action suit against DeSantis

While it’s too late for Jonathan and Matthew, their families want their stories to inspire change.

“Because your government is supposed to be watching for your best interests,” Maley said.

“Acknowledging that there are flaws and pushing for changes to occur so that those flaws don’t continue taking other lives,” Fano added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Prison#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Department Of Justice#American
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies

A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh.Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died.Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative.After Berry's death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry's death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.Berry, 22, of Scottsbluff, was nearing parole after being convicted of forgery.As is the case whenever an inmate dies in state custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation of the death. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
NEBRASKA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy