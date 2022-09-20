Heating efficiency: tips on lowering your bills & keeping your home safe

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although your air conditioner may still be running its time to start thinking about heating your home, and you may want to look into scheduling a maintenance appointment on your furnace before temperatures start to drop.

“Now is the perfect time because what is going to happen is once the weather gets colder more and more people are going to try their system and we are going to get a backlog of no heat calls and on top of maintenance calls,” said Paul Collis , Vice President of F. Collis & Sons .

With rising heating costs Paul says while also making sure your furnace is running properly, and you’re going to want to make sure to prepare your house and heating equipment to make sure it’s efficient as possible.

“Make sure they have a clean filter a dirty or plugged filter is going to make your system work harder. Eventually, you’re going to cause a breakdown but also higher utility bills,” said Collis.

Also, you can turn the temperature on your thermostat slightly down, which could add up over the course of the year. Monetary issues aside, making sure that your furnace is working properly is important for safety reasons.

Furnaces cause carbon monoxide poisoning more often than almost any other fuel-burning appliance. Carbon Monoxide is basically a poison that can cause issues you now fatigue headache and it’s completely odorless so if you don’t have a professional come into your house to really check your heating system there’s really no way for you to know until you might see symptoms. You might be without heat because you have a faulty furnace so we’ll come in there we’ll check everything to make sure your heat exchanger is your system safe for the entire season.

