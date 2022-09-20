ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Heating efficiency: tips on lowering your bills & keeping your home safe

By Lauren Brill
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWVVD_0i3SGZE800

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although your air conditioner may still be running its time to start thinking about heating your home, and you may want to look into scheduling a maintenance appointment on your furnace before temperatures start to drop.

Lowering heating costs this winter

“Now is the perfect time because what is going to happen is once the weather gets colder more and more people are going to try their system and we are going to get a backlog of no heat calls and on top of maintenance calls,” said Paul Collis , Vice President of F. Collis & Sons .

With rising heating costs Paul says while also making sure your furnace is running properly, and you’re going to want to make sure to prepare your house and heating equipment to make sure it’s efficient as possible.

“Make sure they have a clean filter a dirty or plugged filter is going to make your system work harder. Eventually, you’re going to cause a breakdown but also higher utility bills,” said Collis.

Also, you can turn the temperature on your thermostat slightly down, which could add up over the course of the year. Monetary issues aside, making sure that your furnace is working properly is important for safety reasons.

Construction continues on new Utica Zoo Welcome Center

Furnaces cause carbon monoxide poisoning more often than almost any other fuel-burning appliance. Carbon Monoxide is basically a poison that can cause issues you now fatigue headache and it’s completely odorless so if you don’t have a professional come into your house to really check your heating system there’s really no way for you to know until you might see symptoms. You might be without heat because you have a faulty furnace so we’ll come in there we’ll check everything to make sure your heat exchanger is your system safe for the entire season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Lowering home heating costs this winter

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM)- As it is now fall and temperatures are dropping, it’s time to start to think about turning the heat on in your home. What can you do to save money if you heat your home with something that has seen price hikes over the last year, such as propane? One of the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating System#Home Heating#Tips#Bills#Heat Exchanger#Lifehacks#Yorkville#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#F Collis Sons#Carbon Monoxide
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS News

Heating and electric bills set to surge this winter: "There is a lot of pain"

Americans are in store for an expensive winter when it comes to paying their heating and electric bills. The average household will pay about 17% more this winter to heat their property, reaching a 10-year high of about $1,200 per home, according to a forecast from the nonprofit National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Electric bills are also set to rise, with the U.S. residential price of electricity expected to jump about 7.5% from 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WETM 18 News

Corning man indicted for Rape, Murder of woman in her apartment

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Brett Heffner, the Corning man accused of murdering his neighbor on August 5th, has been indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury. The Steuben County Grand Jury handed up the indictment today, September 20, 2022. The indictment charges Brett Heffner, 29, with several felonies stemming from the August 5, 2022 strangulation […]
CORNING, NY
BGR.com

Recall alert: This popular microwave-safe product can catch fire, so stop using it now

Microwavable bowl holders can come in handy for removing hot bowls from the microwave. But they also have to be safe to use inside the device. That obviously means not catching fire during use or afterward. It turns out that Demdaco had to issue a recall for some of the microwavable bowl holders for that very reason. The fabric can char or even catch fire after just three minutes in the microwave.
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy