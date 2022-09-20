Read full article on original website
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead after collision on Hualapai Way at Centennial Parkway, police say.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle on West Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai Way on Friday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department transported the rider of the motorcycle to UMC Trauma after arriving on the scene, where the rider was eventually pronounced dead.
Fox5 KVVU
Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
Parents of missing North Las Vegas teen ask for help in search
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is asking for the public’s help as they search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago. Days after their daughter vanished, Autumn and William Trejo told 8 News Now they are doing everything they can to bring her home. “We are not complete […]
Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
L.A. Weekly
Carlos Cepeda Injured after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run near Washington Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (September 21, 2022) – Early Friday morning, Carlos Cepeda was hospitalized following a hit-and-run pedestrian collision. The incident happened on September 16th, at about 1:53 a.m., near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street. According to reports, Cepeda was crossing the street in the cross...
L.A. Weekly
David Serrano Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
37-Year-Old Bicyclist David Serrano Dies after Vehicle Crash. The incident happened on September 16th, at about 6:50 a.m., on Charleston Boulevard, west of Sandhill Road. According to reports, Serrano was riding a bicycle along the sidewalk on Charleston Boulevard when he lost control of his bicycle. He then crashed into the rear of a truck headed eastbound.
Couple found dead in Spring Valley home
Homicide detectives in Las Vegas are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead from gunshot wounds on Thursday.
Las Vegas police: Man was driving 89 mph in 45 mph residential area seconds before deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of killing a 70-year-old man in a high-speed crash over the weekend was going 89 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to his arrest report. On Saturday, Sept. 17. at around 4:17 p.m., 20-year-old Corey Clark was driving a BMW southbound on Decatur Boulevard approaching the intersection with […]
Police: One person dead after shooting in east Las Vegas
On Friday morning, officers located a victim suffering from what appears to be a gunshot wound in the 4400 block of Dennis Way, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Las Vegas serial stabber kills 2, injures 2 unhoused people in week-long spree, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man has stabbed at least four people around the university district over the course of a week, leaving two dead and two critically injured, police said in a media conference Thursday. Christopher Martell, 33, has been on a stabbing spree around the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway since […]
L.A. Weekly
1 Dies in 2-Car Crash on North Decatur Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision on Jay Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved a sedan and a truck. Moreover, emergency crews transported one of the involved drives to a nearby hospital where they later succumbed to...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 46 [San Luis Obispo, CA]
Two Victims Hospitalized after Solo-Car Collision on Green Valley Road. The incident happened around 2:27 p.m., near Green Valley Road on September 18th. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle veered off the road and became engulfed in flames. Medical personnel arrived and treated two victims who sustained...
insideedition.com
Route 91 Harvest Festival Mass Shooting Survivor Autumn Bignami on Life Since Being Shot in the Face
Five years ago, thousands were having the time of their lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music event on The Strip in Las Vegas, when suddenly bullets began hailing from the sky. Stephen Paddock had opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 from the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 60 and injuring hundreds. Autumn Bignami and her husband were there on Oct. 1, 2017. Autumn was shot three times and fought to survive. She is sharing her story with Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall.
