ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 1

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rikki Rockett Honors Frankie Banali During Stadium Tour Finale

Rikki Rockett honored late Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali during Poison’s performance on the final date of the Stadium Tour. After rocking through a rendition of their 1990 hit "Unskinny Bop," frontman Bret Michaels introduced Rockett, with the drummer taking the spotlight. As he began his solo — a customary highlight of the band's sets — Rockett addressed the crowd, telling them there was a special reason he wanted to dedicate his performance to Banali.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ultimate Classic Rock

Aerosmith and Extreme Rock Fenway Park: Photo Gallery

Aerosmith brought their ongoing 50th anniversary celebration to Fenway Park in their hometown of Boston last night (Sept. 8). The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field. The show came four days after Aerosmith returned to the stage for the first time following a two and a half year pandemic-related hiatus.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Rikki Rockett
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen on New Single ‘Eddie’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released an anthemic new single, “Eddie.” The soulful, meditative rock number reflects on late guitarist Eddie Van Halen and nods to David Lee Roth, who departed Van Halen in 1985. “It’s only 1983/ please don’t remember me,” Anthony Kiedis croons over the mid-tempo rocker. “For what I did with David/ you know I’m talking David Lee.” “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Stadium Tour#Poison#Az#European
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review

Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Judas Priest Album That Shocked Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens

Tim "Ripper" Owens isn't slowing down, 25 years after his stint in Judas Priest began. Among his recent projects was a reunion with longtime bandmate K.K. Downing for last year's KK's Priest album. He's also completed a second LP with Held Hostage, the upstate New York hard-rock group helmed by lead guitarist and founder Tom Collier.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stone Temple Pilots Albums Ranked

"I'm not saying we're better than everybody else," Scott Weiland told RIP magazine in 1994, "but we're a completely different entity than anyone else." It may sound like a bit of chest-puffing self-promotion — what band doesn't want to think they're unique? But Stone Temple Pilots needed this sort of instinct to survive. Starting with their multiplatinum 1992 debut, Core, they were swiftly written off as grunge copycats by critics who failed to notice the nuance and sophistication of their songwriting. Granted, that album's murky riffs and overtly macho posture weren't doing them any favors. But Weiland's confidence was justified.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Exclusives Announced Ahead of Record Store Day: Black Friday

Releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure highlight the classic rock lineup for Record Store Day's 2022 Black Friday event, set for Nov. 25. Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Bryan Ferry, Iggy Pop, Joe Strummer,...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue

John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy