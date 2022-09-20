Read full article on original website
Rikki Rockett Honors Frankie Banali During Stadium Tour Finale
Rikki Rockett honored late Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali during Poison’s performance on the final date of the Stadium Tour. After rocking through a rendition of their 1990 hit "Unskinny Bop," frontman Bret Michaels introduced Rockett, with the drummer taking the spotlight. As he began his solo — a customary highlight of the band's sets — Rockett addressed the crowd, telling them there was a special reason he wanted to dedicate his performance to Banali.
Def Leppard and Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour sold $173,000,000 worth of tickets
It looks like Joe Elliott, Nikki Sixx and co. won't be going hungry any time soon, as Vince Neil confirms that Motley Crue's touring days are far from over
Aerosmith and Extreme Rock Fenway Park: Photo Gallery
Aerosmith brought their ongoing 50th anniversary celebration to Fenway Park in their hometown of Boston last night (Sept. 8). The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field. The show came four days after Aerosmith returned to the stage for the first time following a two and a half year pandemic-related hiatus.
Nikki Sixx Claims Motley Crue Can’t Be Canceled: Is He Right?
Midway through Motley Crue’s closing performance of the Stadium Tour, Nikki Sixx used a small towel to wipe the sweat away from his brow. An eager fan asked for it, bringing a smile to the bassist’s face. “You want this towel?” Sixx smirked, before throwing it to the...
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles
Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S....
Every Bob Seger Album ranked from worst to best
One of the great American heartland rock'n'rollers, Detroit's favourite son Bob Seger mixed high octane rockers with the most magical of ballads for 50 years
Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen on New Single ‘Eddie’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released an anthemic new single, “Eddie.” The soulful, meditative rock number reflects on late guitarist Eddie Van Halen and nods to David Lee Roth, who departed Van Halen in 1985. “It’s only 1983/ please don’t remember me,” Anthony Kiedis croons over the mid-tempo rocker. “For what I did with David/ you know I’m talking David Lee.” “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen nail his late father's game-changing guitar showcase, Eruption
To mark the 45th anniversary of Eddie Van Halen recording his solo showcase Eruption, Wolfgang Van Halen has shared his own take on the iconic instrumental
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review
Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
The Judas Priest Album That Shocked Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens
Tim "Ripper" Owens isn't slowing down, 25 years after his stint in Judas Priest began. Among his recent projects was a reunion with longtime bandmate K.K. Downing for last year's KK's Priest album. He's also completed a second LP with Held Hostage, the upstate New York hard-rock group helmed by lead guitarist and founder Tom Collier.
Stone Temple Pilots Albums Ranked
"I'm not saying we're better than everybody else," Scott Weiland told RIP magazine in 1994, "but we're a completely different entity than anyone else." It may sound like a bit of chest-puffing self-promotion — what band doesn't want to think they're unique? But Stone Temple Pilots needed this sort of instinct to survive. Starting with their multiplatinum 1992 debut, Core, they were swiftly written off as grunge copycats by critics who failed to notice the nuance and sophistication of their songwriting. Granted, that album's murky riffs and overtly macho posture weren't doing them any favors. But Weiland's confidence was justified.
Guns N’ Roses Announce 97-Track ‘Use Your Illusion’ Box Set
Guns N' Roses will release a mammoth Use Your Illusion box set on Nov. 11. The twin albums' original 30 songs will be augmented with two complete live concerts: one from May 1991 at New York City's Ritz Theatre and one from January 1992 at Las Vegas' Thomas and Mack Center.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Long, Hard Road to ‘Patient Number 9′
Ozzy Osbourne has recorded two solo albums in the past three years, including Patient Number 9, which is out now. But he’s faced a long series of health challenges every step of the way. The chronic pain got so bad earlier this year that Osbourne admitted that he hoped...
Exclusives Announced Ahead of Record Store Day: Black Friday
Releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure highlight the classic rock lineup for Record Store Day's 2022 Black Friday event, set for Nov. 25. Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Bryan Ferry, Iggy Pop, Joe Strummer,...
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
Listen to Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s New Song ‘Funky Feng Shui’
Sammy Hagar and the Circle have released a video for their new song "Funky Feng Shui," which appears on their upcoming album, Crazy Times. The 10-track LP arrives on Sept. 30 and follows the band's 2021 sophomore effort, Lockdown 2020. Hagar included a version of "Funky Fen Shui" on Lockdown 2020, in which he and his bandmates recorded their parts remotely.
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
