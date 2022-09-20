ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors

A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured

A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash

Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

One injured in downtown Medford shooting

MEDFORD — One individual has been flown to a Portland-area hospital following a shooting in a downtown Medford parking lot. A citizen who saw the shooting loaded the victim into his car and took the victim to the hospital. The Medford Police department said following an investigation, they believe...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Man dies in Highway 140 crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) -A man died in a crash on Highway 140 near milepost 10 Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Tommy Fleeman, age 56, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound on a road above Highway 140 in a maroon Ford Expedition when the car left the road and rolled down an embankment, landing on the highway.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Suspect on the loose after Thursday night shooting in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night which sent one person to the hospital. At 9:55 P.M., Officers responded to the area of Almond Street and E. 9th Street for reports of shots being fired and a gunshot victim on scene. Detectives and an MPD forensic technician were called out to investigate the shooting and collect evidence at the crime scene.
MEDFORD, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 140 E

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140 E near milepost 10. The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Highway 140 crash leaves woman dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two vehicles on Highway 140, near milepost 17, left a woman dead Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. to find that an eastbound white Lexus SUV tried to make a U-turn when it was hit by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Lexus, Elizabeth Reynolds, died at the scene. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the animal shelter. The driver of the other car was not injured.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture

A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140 Fatal, Jackson Co., Sept. 21

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, CA, attempted to make a U-turn, turning in front of an eastbound gray Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Cory M. Trujillo (29) of Grants Pass. The Chevrolet collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus. Reynolds sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Trujillo was uninjured. Hwy 140 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, AMR and ODOT.
Klamath Alerts

UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN

At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
CHEMULT, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Falls forgery & theft ring apprehended

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Klamath County law enforcement searching for suspected kidnapper

CHEMULT — A previously abducted individual was found at a Pilot Travel Center in Chemult at approximately 9:45 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The suspected kidnapper fled the scene and is still sought by law enforcement. After deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office found the abducted person, Molly...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Author of 'Out Killing Indians' to sign novels Friday at the Klamath County Museum

Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls. Steber’s newest book, “Out Killing Indians,” is a novel narrated by a man born of an Indian father and a white mother who returns home to a reservation after roaming across the country for a couple of decades.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

