D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions

The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
WTOP

DC Council bill would provide free social work master’s degrees at UDC

The mental health care field needs more social workers, and a proposal in front of the D.C. Council might help provide them. The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 would allow students to pursue a master’s of social work degree at the University of the District of Columbia — free of charge.
fox5dc.com

Mom wants answers after kindergartner leaves KIPP DC's Webb Campus alone

WASHINGTON - A 5-year-old left school by himself from KIPP DC's Webb Campus Tuesday afternoon, and now the family is demanding answers. The kindergartner's mom said her son left school alone at about 3:30 p.m. during dismissal and no one noticed. His mom said it's usually his dad who picks him up from school around 4 p.m. Mom insists the school knows that's a standard procedure and in the past, the school notifies teachers when a child's approved pick-up person has arrived. And then the child walks out to that guardian.
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed at DC homeless shelter

WASHINGTON - Police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed early Friday morning at a D.C. homeless shelter. The stabbing happened just after 2:15 a.m. in a shelter in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the southeast. The man was transported to the...
fox5dc.com

Metro hiring crisis intervention specialists

WASHINGTON - Metro plans to hire several crisis intervention specialists in the coming months, the agency announced Wednesday. They will be paired with Metro Transit police officers or operating staff members and will respond to patrons who have mental health disorders or developmental disabilities. A job description shared on WMATA's...
popville.com

Behold the new Metrorail map

“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
NBC Washington

Suspect Indicted in Multiple Attacks on Homeless People in DC

A grand jury has indicted a man accused of multiple attacks on people experiencing homelessness in Washington, D.C. Gerald Brevard III is facing 17 charges, including first-degree murder while armed, in connection with the attacks in March. Authorities say Brevard committed a series of shootings that targeted homeless men in both D.C. and New York between March 3 and March 12.
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
fox5dc.com

Reward for Mall at Prince George's killer up to $40K

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The search continues for the man suspected of murdering 20-year-old Darrion Herring last month at the Mall at Prince George's. The U.S. Marshals have now joined the hunt to locate and arrest 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C. He's charged with fatally shooting Herring...
mymcmedia.org

First Head of County Aging and Disability Services Dies

John “Jay” Kenney, the county’s first chief of Aging and Disability Services, died Thursday morning. He had been diagnosed in the summer of 2019 with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. “Jay was one of the brightest lights we have ever had in MoCo. His leadership/public service have been...
DC News Now

Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies

Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
