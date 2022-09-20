Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax teacher asks students to walk out in protest of Youngkin transgender policy
A teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools is urging students to walk out of school next week in protest of new statewide policies for transgender students from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The teacher, a history and social studies instructor at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, said in an...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Public School Students to Have Access to Free Telehealth Care
Public school students in Prince George's County, Maryland, will soon have access to telehealth care providers at no cost to them or their families. Starting in October, students can see a doctor, get a prescription or speak to a therapist via Hazel Health, the country's largest provider of telehealth for children.
WTOP
DC Council bill would provide free social work master’s degrees at UDC
The mental health care field needs more social workers, and a proposal in front of the D.C. Council might help provide them. The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 would allow students to pursue a master’s of social work degree at the University of the District of Columbia — free of charge.
Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’
Problem has festered for months, officials acknowledge. The post Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation
Within a matter of weeks, Melissa Kim, a polarizing figure in District public education, will step down from her role as deputy chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. The post DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WUSA
Yes, new reports show a record number of 'banned books' in schools, libraries
WASHINGTON — Sept. 18-24 is designated as “Banned Books Week,” when readers are encouraged to check out books that someone doesn’t want on the shelves. How many books are getting formally pushed out of schools and libraries, where is it happening, and why?. SOURCES:. The “State...
fox5dc.com
Mom wants answers after kindergartner leaves KIPP DC's Webb Campus alone
WASHINGTON - A 5-year-old left school by himself from KIPP DC's Webb Campus Tuesday afternoon, and now the family is demanding answers. The kindergartner's mom said her son left school alone at about 3:30 p.m. during dismissal and no one noticed. His mom said it's usually his dad who picks him up from school around 4 p.m. Mom insists the school knows that's a standard procedure and in the past, the school notifies teachers when a child's approved pick-up person has arrived. And then the child walks out to that guardian.
fox5dc.com
Man stabbed at DC homeless shelter
WASHINGTON - Police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed early Friday morning at a D.C. homeless shelter. The stabbing happened just after 2:15 a.m. in a shelter in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the southeast. The man was transported to the...
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
fox5dc.com
Metro hiring crisis intervention specialists
WASHINGTON - Metro plans to hire several crisis intervention specialists in the coming months, the agency announced Wednesday. They will be paired with Metro Transit police officers or operating staff members and will respond to patrons who have mental health disorders or developmental disabilities. A job description shared on WMATA's...
Elementary school assistant charged with assault on student with special needs
RESTON, Va. — A 60-year-old assistant has been charged after allegedly assaulting a student with special needs at an elementary school in Reston on Friday, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said that two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School walked into their classroom Friday and witnessed Mark...
popville.com
Behold the new Metrorail map
“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
NBC Washington
Suspect Indicted in Multiple Attacks on Homeless People in DC
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of multiple attacks on people experiencing homelessness in Washington, D.C. Gerald Brevard III is facing 17 charges, including first-degree murder while armed, in connection with the attacks in March. Authorities say Brevard committed a series of shootings that targeted homeless men in both D.C. and New York between March 3 and March 12.
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
fox5dc.com
Reward for Mall at Prince George's killer up to $40K
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The search continues for the man suspected of murdering 20-year-old Darrion Herring last month at the Mall at Prince George's. The U.S. Marshals have now joined the hunt to locate and arrest 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C. He's charged with fatally shooting Herring...
washingtoninformer.com
Alsobrooks: County’s Youth Curfew Yields Positive Results as Parents Lend Their Support
As incidents of violence in Prince George’s continue to escalate, with many either initiated by youth or which result in youth becoming the victim, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks recently made the bold decision to re-invoke a youth curfew. The legislation, previously signed into law and part of the County’s...
mymcmedia.org
First Head of County Aging and Disability Services Dies
John “Jay” Kenney, the county’s first chief of Aging and Disability Services, died Thursday morning. He had been diagnosed in the summer of 2019 with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. “Jay was one of the brightest lights we have ever had in MoCo. His leadership/public service have been...
WJLA
DC could soon eliminate right turns on red on some roads starting 2025
WASHINGTON (7News) — With New York City --- the only major jurisdiction to ban right turn on red a light --- a vote Tuesday in the D.C. Council, could have the city joining the New York City’s policy in 2025. The D.C. Council unanimously passed a measure that...
Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies
Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
