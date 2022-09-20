Read full article on original website
Billboard
The Ledger: Why Warner Music’s Incoming CEO Makes Sense for a New Era
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. Way back in December 2008, Warner Music Group pulled its entire catalog from YouTube after the two companies reached an impasse in negotiations over what the streaming platform would pay to use WMG’s recordings and musical works.
Apple Music Live Announces Performance From Wizkid This Fall
The Grammy-Award winning artist will perform in London this Fall and the only way you can catch it is on Apple Music!
TMZ.com
Kanye West Seeking $175 Million For Music Catalog Sale
9:15 AM PT -- Kanye posted on Instagram saying he's not behind the sale and is making it clear he doesn't want it to happen. He even compares his situation to Taylor Swift. The question is, if it's truly for sale ... who is selling the catalog?. Kanye West is...
50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks
50 Cent is taking his production talents elsewhere. He announced his deal with Starz is officially done. As per Deadline, 50 Cent is no longer in business with the network that brought us Power. Last week, the Queens native took to social media to confirm the speculation that he has chosen not to renew his contractual option […] The post 50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Usher Remakes ‘You Make Me Wanna’ Cover in Honor of 25th Anniversary
Usher re-created the cover of his single “You Make Me Wanna” amid the release of the album’s special 25th anniversary vinyl edition. The single’s visuals may be decades apart, but the ageless Usher looks virtually unchanged. The reiteration posted to Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 20) captures him brooding in the same neon-green ensemble he donned in the 90s. Usher’s remake also follows the recreation of his 1997 album cover for My Way released last week. “LaFace Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment (SME), are celebrating the 25th anniversary of global superstar Usher’s iconic album, My Way – the R&B masterpiece...
Mariah Angeliq Shares Her Mentoring Style for Emerging Artists in the ‘Challenging’ Music Industry
Mariah Angeliq’s unapologetic lyrics and fierce personality have positioned her as one of Latin music’s most important female urban acts. But the Miami-based artist has come a long way since the release of her debut single “Blah” in 2018. “I feel that I’ve grown spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and I’ve overcome so many obstacles not only in my career but as a person,” she tells Billboard. “I know more now of what I want in life than I ever did before, and I’m just ready to take over the world.” Throughout her blossoming career, the half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican artist has already charted on...
50 Cent Splits From Starz, G-Unit Film And TV In The Works
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has confirmed splitting from his frequent collaborative partnership with the Starz network. Together, Jackson and Starz have brought forward the undeniably popular franchise, Power. However, according to his recent social media post on Saturday (September 17), the executive producer has indicated that he will not be working with the network going forward. 50 Cent shared a GIF of the Pittsburgh Pirates in celebration with plenty of bottle-popping, captioned, “This is my vibe right now! STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings… I’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent...
Billboard
Luminate Partners With Mediabase for Radio Tracking Data
Data and insights company Luminate has partnered with airplay monitoring service Mediabase, the company tells Billboard. Beginning in December 2022, Mediabase’s radio tracking data will fuel Luminate’s reporting on radio’s music activity in the U.S. and Canada. Concurrent with that announcement, Luminate has also revealed plans for...
Rihanna Shines Bright As ‘Diamonds’ Video Shoots to 2 Billion Views on YouTube
It’s been almost 10 years since Rihanna encouraged her loyal fans to “shine bright like a diamond.” Now, a new milestone is proving that they were listening. Rihanna’s music video for her 2012 single “Diamonds” has officially surpassed 2 billion views on the platform. “Diamonds” joins two other songs from the Barbadian superstar in the prestigious category — her feature on Calvin Harris’s “This Is What You Came For,” as well as her feature on Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie.” That means that “Diamonds” officially becomes Rihanna’s first video as a solo performer to reach this height. Directed by...
Kanye West Compares Himself to Taylor Swift Amid Reports That His Music Catalog Is for Sale
Kanye West is likening himself to Taylor Swift, despite having had bad blood with the pop star for years. Following a new Billboard report that claimed West, 45, is quietly shopping his publishing catalog, the rapper took to Instagram to give his side of the story, which he believes is a lot similar to Swift's dispute over her masters that were sold twice without her knowledge.
Billie Eilish Drops Dreamy Live Performances of ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’
Billie Eilish unveiled a pair of live performance videos of her latest singles “TV” and “The 30th” on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Filmed at Singapore’s famous Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, the two performances feature the 20-year-old superstar surrounded by exotic and colorful flora, backed by nothing but her brother Finneas on an acoustic guitar. “Singapore was one of the first places I ever went on tour,” the “Happier Than Ever” singer said in a statement. “I was only there for a day and absolutely fell in love with it. The Cloud Forest is one of the most beautiful...
J-pop Group Travis Japan Reflects on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Experience & Plans Their Future From Los Angeles
The seven 20-something members of J-pop group Travis Japan made a lot of positive memories from their recent run on America’s Got Talent. It’s the criticism, though, they value the most. “We were able to recognize our limits, and in the future we want to break through those barriers and go to the next level.” member Noel Kawashima tells Billboard over video chat from the seven-member outfit’s current home in Los Angeles, flanked by his partners on both sides. The J-pop idol unit — consisting of Kawashima, Genta Matsuda, Kaito Matsukura, Kaito Miyachika, Kaito Nakamura, Ryuya Shimekake and Shizuya Yoshizawa — captured attention both...
Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Why Mariah Carey, Usher, Metallica & Industry Power Players Keep Returning to Global Citizen
When Global Citizen began holding simultaneous concerts at various locations around the planet in 2012, the organization’s primary stated aim was to end global poverty. That hasn’t changed, but the tumultuous, trying half-decade we’ve all just lived through has pushed Global Citizen to expand its strategic scope to tackle the concurrent crises – COVID-19, war in Ukraine, climate change and its poisoned fruits, including droughts and wildfires — that challenge the planet’s population. “The world is trapped in a vicious cycle of lunging from crisis to crisis without addressing the structural causes,” says Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen....
Sweet! BTS Is Collaborating on Special In-Game Content for ‘Cookie Run: Kingdom’
Good news, ARMY! There’s more BTS video game content coming your way, and soon. The Bangtan Boys are collaborating with the popular Devsisters mobile game Cookie Run: Kingdom, in which members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will be their own special cookie. The collaboration — titled “Braver Together” — will allow players of the game to explore BTS-themed maps and adventures that are central to each member of the K-pop group. BTS will also be performing an in-game concert as their cookie counterparts. The collaboration is set to arrive on Oct. 13. Related Defense Minister Says It Would...
R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’ Reaches 1 Billion YouTube Views
The surreal music video for R.E.M.’s 1991 classic, “Losing My Religion,” has officially entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club. According to the video sharing platform, the clip has averaged over 300,000 views globally per day across YouTube so far this year. “Losing My Religion” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated June 22, 1991, and spent 21 weeks total on the chart. The Tarsem Singh-directed clip went on to win six awards at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards, including video of the year, best group video, breakthrough video, best art direction, best direction and best editing. The song...
How Maldy Made His ‘Surprising’ Comeback on Karol G’s ‘Gatúbela’
Maldy was in the middle of moving from Orlando to Puerto Rico when he received a phone call that changed his life. “Karol G’s team reached out to me, and five days later, I was in Barcelona filming the music video,” he tells Billboard. “I was taken by surprise when her team told me that they had a song for me with her.” The Puerto Rican reggaetón artist—half of the former duo Plan B alongside Chencho Corleone—had been on a two-year hiatus when he was invited as a collaborator on Karol G’s latest track “Gatúbela.” He describes the process as “very...
On the Radar Latin: Conexion Divina, Hector Perez & More Emerging Artists to Discover
Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new or relatively unknown artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto,” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover. Check out our recommendations this month: Conexión Divina Country: Mexican-American Why They Should Be On Your Radar: A divine connection is truly what brought Liz, Ashlee and Sandra together. Now known as the collective Conexión Divina, the trio is making a splash as the first all-female sierreño act. Before even...
Watch BTS Get Animated & Take the Stage in ‘Cookie Run: Kingdom’ Teaser
BTS‘ collaboration with Cookie Run: Kingdom is arriving in less than a month. Following Devsisters’ announcement of the collaboration on Wednesday, the game’s developers shared the first look at BTS’ appearance in the game with an official teaser on Thursday (Sept. 22). The trailer shows several themed cookies picking up Cookie Run‘s version of a BTS light stick and gathering at an outdoor concert venue, where the cookie counterparts of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — blacked out but holding their light sticks onstage — dance and perform for the audience for their in-game concert. The...
Lil Baby Samples Tears for Fears on New FIFA World Cup Song ‘The World Is Yours to Take’
Lil Baby has teamed up with beer company Budweiser to release “The World is Yours To Take,” a track released on Friday (Sept. 23) that will be featured on the first-ever official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack. The hyped-up anthem samples the chorus from the 1985 hit song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears For Fears. In a press release shared by Lil Baby’s team, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper revealed that the song is “special” for him. “It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next,” said Lil Baby in...
FIFA・
