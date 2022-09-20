Mariah Angeliq’s unapologetic lyrics and fierce personality have positioned her as one of Latin music’s most important female urban acts. But the Miami-based artist has come a long way since the release of her debut single “Blah” in 2018. “I feel that I’ve grown spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and I’ve overcome so many obstacles not only in my career but as a person,” she tells Billboard. “I know more now of what I want in life than I ever did before, and I’m just ready to take over the world.” Throughout her blossoming career, the half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican artist has already charted on...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO