Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Daily
Buffs’ players remain confident as Colorado aims to get on track
Matchup: UCLA Bruins (3-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (0-3) Radio: KOA (850 or 630 AM & 94.1 FM) Despite a nonconference schedule that proved to be a disaster and speculation about the future of their head coach, the Colorado football players haven’t shown that they are ready to pack their bags and give up on the season.
Colorado Daily
Colorado football notes: Tommy Brown off to good start with Buffs
Like all of the Colorado Buffaloes, Tommy Brown isn’t pleased with how the football team has started the season. On a personal level, however, Brown is generally happy with how he is playing in his debut season with the Buffs (0-3). CU will host UCLA (3-0) in the Pac-12...
Colorado Daily
Controversial finish leaves CU Buffs women’s soccer with stunning loss in Pac-12 opener
It was a wildly entertaining Pac-12 Conference opener, complete with dramatic momentum shifts, a sudden comeback, and an overflow of emotions. It also featured a crushing and controversial finish for the Colorado Buffaloes. After rallying from a two-goal deficit late in the second half, the Buffs were stunned in the...
Colorado Daily
Football: Colorado Buffaloes still searching for answer at quarterback
Mike Sanford came to Colorado as the offensive coordinator last winter with visions of sparking a group that desperately needed a spark. Three games into his tenure, it hasn’t clicked, with the winless Buffaloes (0-3) ranking near the bottom of the country in points per game (10.0) and yards per game (245.3). They’ll try to change that in the Pac-12 opener against UCLA (3-0) on Saturday at Folsom Field (noon, Pac-12 Network).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Daily
Katie Lougeay’s rebound a big part of Colorado volleyball’s strong start
Katie Lougeay wasn’t going to be denied in her quest to make a bigger impact with the Colorado volleyball team as a senior. And she began taking aim at that goal pretty much the moment a disappointing 2021 season finally ended. Last year was a forgettable campaign for the...
rangeviewnews.org
Clearer Picture Emerges from RHS-AC game, Referee’s Allegations Appear False
Editor’s Note: Since the publication of “Late hit, Unruly Fans Cause Postponement of Rangeview, Aurora Central Football Clash” the Raider Review has acquired new footage of the incident that occurred on September 15. Following the chaotic events at APS stadium last week surrounding the Rangeview-Aurora Central football...
Westword
Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer
A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado Daily
CU research funding tops $1B for sixth straight year
For the sixth time in as many years, researchers at the University of Colorado lured more than $1 billion in sponsored funding and gifts. For the 2021-2022 year, researchers brought in $1.46 billion, a 1% increase from the prior year. “CU’s faculty researchers are exceptional in the many ways they...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly feisty. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This just in. No matter where you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
denverite.com
They call him Goathead Greg and he has uprooted 427.5 pounds of puncture vine from Denver bike trails
People who’ve never had a flat tire move to Denver and find themselves patching bike tubes — sometimes several times per ride. At first, they blame their tires, broken glass, or bad luck. Little do they know, here in the high plains desert, where the soil is dry and rain is rare, a diabolical plant with horned seeds is conspiring to slow them down.
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
Another Guinness World Record Has Been Set in Colorado
Do you remember playing hopscotch as a child? It was a fun game we all took part in during recess in school. Every now and then I happen upon a hopscotch game scribbled on the sidewalk and cannot help but take part. This past weekend the world's longest hopscotch game...
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
What to know about major cooldown coming to Colorado
The Pinpoint Weather team said Tuesday will likely be the final 90-degree day of 2022. A big cold front will arrive overnight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
Comments / 0