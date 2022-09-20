ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

Buffs’ players remain confident as Colorado aims to get on track

Matchup: UCLA Bruins (3-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (0-3) Radio: KOA (850 or 630 AM & 94.1 FM) Despite a nonconference schedule that proved to be a disaster and speculation about the future of their head coach, the Colorado football players haven’t shown that they are ready to pack their bags and give up on the season.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Colorado football notes: Tommy Brown off to good start with Buffs

Like all of the Colorado Buffaloes, Tommy Brown isn’t pleased with how the football team has started the season. On a personal level, however, Brown is generally happy with how he is playing in his debut season with the Buffs (0-3). CU will host UCLA (3-0) in the Pac-12...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Football: Colorado Buffaloes still searching for answer at quarterback

Mike Sanford came to Colorado as the offensive coordinator last winter with visions of sparking a group that desperately needed a spark. Three games into his tenure, it hasn’t clicked, with the winless Buffaloes (0-3) ranking near the bottom of the country in points per game (10.0) and yards per game (245.3). They’ll try to change that in the Pac-12 opener against UCLA (3-0) on Saturday at Folsom Field (noon, Pac-12 Network).
BOULDER, CO
rangeviewnews.org

Clearer Picture Emerges from RHS-AC game, Referee’s Allegations Appear False

Editor’s Note: Since the publication of “Late hit, Unruly Fans Cause Postponement of Rangeview, Aurora Central Football Clash” the Raider Review has acquired new footage of the incident that occurred on September 15. Following the chaotic events at APS stadium last week surrounding the Rangeview-Aurora Central football...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer

A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

CU research funding tops $1B for sixth straight year

For the sixth time in as many years, researchers at the University of Colorado lured more than $1 billion in sponsored funding and gifts. For the 2021-2022 year, researchers brought in $1.46 billion, a 1% increase from the prior year. “CU’s faculty researchers are exceptional in the many ways they...
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

They call him Goathead Greg and he has uprooted 427.5 pounds of puncture vine from Denver bike trails

People who’ve never had a flat tire move to Denver and find themselves patching bike tubes — sometimes several times per ride. At first, they blame their tires, broken glass, or bad luck. Little do they know, here in the high plains desert, where the soil is dry and rain is rare, a diabolical plant with horned seeds is conspiring to slow them down.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
DENVER, CO

