ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Beach, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunset Beach, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Sunset Beach, NC
City
Shallotte, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“N” is for North Myrtle Beach

“N” is for North Myrtle Beach (Horry County; 2020 population 16,604). North Myrtle Beach anchors the northern end of South Carolina’s Grand Strand. Until the 1920s the area was used primarily by locals for recreation. With the automobile came paved roads and bridges that linked Horry County to the rest of South Carolina. By the 1940s communities were evolving along the north strand. After Hurricane Hazel (1954), many homes and businesses vanished or made inhabitable. Owners sold their property at bargain prices resulting in large parcels available for hotels and other commercial enterprises. In 1968 Cherry Grove, Ocean Drive Beach, Crescent Beach, and Windy Hill consolidated into North Myrtle Beach. Atlantic Beach declined the invitation to join. In the 1970s multistory condominiums and hotels began replacing single-family housing as North Myrtle Beach became a tourist mecca.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Campbell
The State Port Pilot

Friends give beach equipment, amenities a big boost

As Oak Island town officials fine-tune plans for an expansion of the recreation center, supporters have been working behind the scenes to boost equipment and amenities. The Friends of Parks, a nonprofit foundation not directly associated with the town, recently raised money for several projects, including a new beach wheelchair, repairs to the existing fleet of beach wheelchairs, and seven pairs of virtual reality headsets for use at town facilities. The group is also having large sail-shaped umbrella shades custom-made to cool parts of the splash pad and the pirate-themed playground at Middleton Park.
OAK ISLAND, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Local Amusement Group Purchases Family Kingdom

The Family Kingdom Amusement Park located at 300 South Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, S.C. was purchased this week by local Myrtle Beach Sling Shot ride owner, Bill Prescott and investors. Prescott, who owns other Myrtle Beach amusements, is also the registered agent for Broadway Amusement Rides, LLC. This group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Nhc Pandemic Operations#The Cape Fear Expo
WECT

Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting for...
SHALLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
OAK ISLAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy