myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
WECT
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and YMCA announced that several roads around Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington will experience lane closures to accommodate the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. Per NCDOT and YMCA, the following roads will have lane closures as well as police directing athletes...
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
myhorrynews.com
Longtime Myrtle Beach motel owners upset about city's approach to buying property
The owners of a landmark Myrtle Beach motel contend that city staff bullied them into selling their property. But the city, armed with the power of eminent domain, differs. “I didn’t slam my fist on the table and say, ‘We are going to use eminent domain,’” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“N” is for North Myrtle Beach
“N” is for North Myrtle Beach (Horry County; 2020 population 16,604). North Myrtle Beach anchors the northern end of South Carolina’s Grand Strand. Until the 1920s the area was used primarily by locals for recreation. With the automobile came paved roads and bridges that linked Horry County to the rest of South Carolina. By the 1940s communities were evolving along the north strand. After Hurricane Hazel (1954), many homes and businesses vanished or made inhabitable. Owners sold their property at bargain prices resulting in large parcels available for hotels and other commercial enterprises. In 1968 Cherry Grove, Ocean Drive Beach, Crescent Beach, and Windy Hill consolidated into North Myrtle Beach. Atlantic Beach declined the invitation to join. In the 1970s multistory condominiums and hotels began replacing single-family housing as North Myrtle Beach became a tourist mecca.
Residents express concern to developers about rezoning of River Oaks Golf Club
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Since plans were announced in late August, residents have been concerned about what the rezoning of River Oaks Golf Club means for their community. If approved, nearly 178 acres of the River Oaks Golf Club could be rezoned as a residential development that would add 505 homes to the area. […]
WECT
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
The State Port Pilot
Friends give beach equipment, amenities a big boost
As Oak Island town officials fine-tune plans for an expansion of the recreation center, supporters have been working behind the scenes to boost equipment and amenities. The Friends of Parks, a nonprofit foundation not directly associated with the town, recently raised money for several projects, including a new beach wheelchair, repairs to the existing fleet of beach wheelchairs, and seven pairs of virtual reality headsets for use at town facilities. The group is also having large sail-shaped umbrella shades custom-made to cool parts of the splash pad and the pirate-themed playground at Middleton Park.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Local Amusement Group Purchases Family Kingdom
The Family Kingdom Amusement Park located at 300 South Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, S.C. was purchased this week by local Myrtle Beach Sling Shot ride owner, Bill Prescott and investors. Prescott, who owns other Myrtle Beach amusements, is also the registered agent for Broadway Amusement Rides, LLC. This group...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
WECT
Shallotte holds ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. Developers one step closer to building hotel, driving ranges in Sunset Beach. Updated: 12 hours...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lakes receives nearly $15 million grant for dam restoration project
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has been awarded a large federal grant for their dam restoration project. The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation approved the $14.9 million grant to the city as part of a larger $51,845,000 project under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
WECT
Project Grace proposal fails at state level, county plans to find new way forward
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s plans for a major project will not move forward as planned after the Local Government Commission voted against the terms of the project’s lease agreement. However, county officials say they will continue working to find a plan to rebuild a library and museum.
WECT
Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting for...
Tropics remain active, Fiona to cause high rip current risk along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is a ton of activity occurring in the tropics, but that is not uncommon for mid-September. There are five areas to watch, two of which have names. Tropical Storm Gaston is in the north, central Atlantic and only poses a threat to the Azores, and the other is major […]
Mount Airy woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office shows […]
WMBF
Packed Carolina Forest community meeting to discuss River Oaks development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents packed into a room at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to listen, question, and provide input on a proposed development of a portion of River Oaks Golf Course. David Schwerd, designer for Diamond Shores provided a presentation and answers to residents who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
WECT
Policy changes for CFCC’s marine technology program leaves students in rough waters after two key employees resign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a recent change to CFCC’s compensatory leave policy for the marine technology department, two employees with the program resigned. One of them, the captain of the research vessel, Cape Hatteras. About a week after the policy changed, it was reversed but the employees had...
