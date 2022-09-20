ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallotte, NC

WECT

City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
WECT

North Carolina Land and Water fund grants funding to projects across the state

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A total of $70 million was awarded to acquisition, restoration and stormwater projects across the state by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. A press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office writes that a total of 27,1447 acres will be protected; of that, about 20,9978 acres that will be open to the public for recreational uses in the future.
Wilmington, NC
Shallotte, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wunc.org

Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion

Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Jon Campbell
whqr.org

Wilmington City Council votes to demolish more "slumlord" properties

The properties at 214 North 11th St. and 1102 Grace St. showed signs of dilapidation, including a crumbling foundation, rotten siding, exposed electrical wires, and evidence of termites, cockroaches, and rodents. One person died in the first property in June. Both are managed by Jeremy Bailey, who was heavily criticized...
WILMINGTON, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Local Amusement Group Purchases Family Kingdom

The Family Kingdom Amusement Park located at 300 South Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, S.C. was purchased this week by local Myrtle Beach Sling Shot ride owner, Bill Prescott and investors. Prescott, who owns other Myrtle Beach amusements, is also the registered agent for Broadway Amusement Rides, LLC. This group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
