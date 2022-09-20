Read full article on original website
WECT
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
WECT
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and YMCA announced that several roads around Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington will experience lane closures to accommodate the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. Per NCDOT and YMCA, the following roads will have lane closures as well as police directing athletes...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
WECT
North Carolina Land and Water fund grants funding to projects across the state
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A total of $70 million was awarded to acquisition, restoration and stormwater projects across the state by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. A press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office writes that a total of 27,1447 acres will be protected; of that, about 20,9978 acres that will be open to the public for recreational uses in the future.
myhorrynews.com
Longtime Myrtle Beach motel owners upset about city's approach to buying property
The owners of a landmark Myrtle Beach motel contend that city staff bullied them into selling their property. But the city, armed with the power of eminent domain, differs. “I didn’t slam my fist on the table and say, ‘We are going to use eminent domain,’” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker.
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
WECT
“It’s symbolic:” Reactions after Wilmington City Council votes to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ sign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now” sign in downtown Wilmington will be removed by the end of the year after city council voted this week to take it down. The sign was originally approved by city council in 2020 in the wake...
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
whqr.org
Wilmington City Council votes to demolish more "slumlord" properties
The properties at 214 North 11th St. and 1102 Grace St. showed signs of dilapidation, including a crumbling foundation, rotten siding, exposed electrical wires, and evidence of termites, cockroaches, and rodents. One person died in the first property in June. Both are managed by Jeremy Bailey, who was heavily criticized...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lakes receives nearly $15 million grant for dam restoration project
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has been awarded a large federal grant for their dam restoration project. The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation approved the $14.9 million grant to the city as part of a larger $51,845,000 project under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Local Amusement Group Purchases Family Kingdom
The Family Kingdom Amusement Park located at 300 South Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, S.C. was purchased this week by local Myrtle Beach Sling Shot ride owner, Bill Prescott and investors. Prescott, who owns other Myrtle Beach amusements, is also the registered agent for Broadway Amusement Rides, LLC. This group...
With NC hurricane season underway, do you ‘Know Your Zone’?
20 coastal counties are participating in a program that provides details what to do in an emergency based on your specific address.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early. Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm. Parking lots open...
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Democrats voice concerns ahead of ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dozens of state and local democrats gathered at 1898 Memorial Park, in opposition to the platforms and ideals of Representative Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump ahead of Friday’s “Save America” rally. The North Carolina Democratic Party donning the phrase “This...
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office […]
WECT
Project Grace proposal fails at state level, county plans to find new way forward
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s plans for a major project will not move forward as planned after the Local Government Commission voted against the terms of the project’s lease agreement. However, county officials say they will continue working to find a plan to rebuild a library and museum.
WECT
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
