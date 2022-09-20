Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
North Carolina Land and Water fund grants funding to projects across the state
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A total of $70 million was awarded to acquisition, restoration and stormwater projects across the state by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. A press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office writes that a total of 27,1447 acres will be protected; of that, about 20,9978 acres that will be open to the public for recreational uses in the future.
WECT
State denies funding for group planning to buy and conserve Eagles Island
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has denied a grant request from Unique Places to Save which would have gone towards a $16 million purchase of 82 acres of Eagles Island for conservation and recreation. UPTS says they are disappointed by the decision, especially because...
WECT
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They are very powerful people. Nurses are scared to publicly question them. Doctors worry about losing their hospital privileges if they speak out against hospital administrators. But North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t backing down when it comes to challenging the executives in charge of the state’s largest hospital systems. He has called the hospitals “cartels...disguising themselves as nonprofits” while their CEOs rake in millions of dollars a year.
WECT
Authorities urge drivers to check car seats during Child Passenger Safety Week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in southeastern North Carolina are urging drivers to check their car and booster seats as part of Child Passenger Safety Week. Spanning Sept. 18-24, the week sheds light on the importance of properly utilizing booster seats and other car seats. Properly securing a child in their seat is crucial to protecting them in the case of an accident.
RELATED PEOPLE
WECT
St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair
ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members about everything from the coast to native wildlife. The fair included 30 booths set up by local organizations to teach people about wildlife. That included displays about wildfires, sea turtles and live animals on display like a pelican, an owl and frogs.
WECT
Retired NYPD officer saves person that drove into Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was rescued after driving into Lake Norman on Wednesday by a retired New York Police Department officer, according to the Mooresville Fire-Rescue. According to officials, the driver traveled off the roadway, into the water and was sinking when the local former NYPD officer jumped...
WECT
Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Twenty people are without homes after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Carolina Forest apartment building Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the building on White River Drive, off River Oaks Drive. Nine units in one building...
WECT
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. (Gray News) – A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside. Frank Crowder shared a video on Facebook that shows what appears to be a monitor lizard peering in the window. The lizard uses its sharp claws to...
Comments / 0