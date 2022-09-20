Read full article on original website
Sheila Walker
2d ago
Republicans thinks they're now marriage therapist, he should be giving that advice to Daddy, who can't remember how many children he has and how Many have the same baby mothers.
The Real Tee
3d ago
So What!!!! If cheating/infidelity were a crime then my ex-husband should be doing 25 to life. Boy Bye!
13
JOHN UGWU
1d ago
Am never gonna to vote for Walker my votes are for Warnock and Abrams blue all the way. that said, what the young boy pointed out is the gospel truth. The lady the "cheatee" and Levin the cheater should both shoulder the responsibility, and not one blaming the other, feign ignorance, and play the victim
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo
The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
Adam Levine admitted to cheating in the past: 'Monogamy is not in our genetic makeup'
As Adam Levine battles cheating allegations, he and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted together on Wednesday, flashing huge smiles. The pair was spotted in Montecito, California, exiting a white SUV as they appeared to be laughing together. In one image, Levine was seen wearing a backpack that appears to belong to one of their children.
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview
Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL・
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
'Too Much Baggage': Pete Davidson's Split With Kim Kardashian Stemmed From 'Wild' Ex-Husband Kanye West, Friend Reveals
Staten Island holds a whole lot of secrets. A close friend from Pete Davidson's past has revealed why the comedian left his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian after a nearly year-long serious relationship. In an interview with a news publication, Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza spilled the iconic couple may...
Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors
Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL・
Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’
Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA・
Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
Alleged Ex-Mistress Of Former Voice Coach Adam Levine Claims He Asked If He Could Give New Baby Same Name As Her
A woman has spoken out, alleging she had an affair with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, and that he asked to use her name for new baby.
Throwing Shade! Sumner Stroh Responds With A Cryptic Post After Adam Levine Denies They Had An Affair
She's not backing down! Though Adam Levine issued a statement to insist he and Sumner Stroh "did not have an affair," the model didn't hesitate to laugh off his words.Just one hour after the singer took to Instagram to deny her allegations, she made an Instagram Story post, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."OK! TOLD YOU FIRST: ADAM LEVINE REPORTEDLY SKIPPED GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON'S WEDDINGThe drama began on Monday, September 19, as Stroh shared a TikTok to air out their alleged year-long romance. She went on to show messages the two exchanged, which included Levine telling her...
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal
A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
Instagram Model Who Claims She Had Years Long Affair With Adam Levine BETRAYED BY FAMILY MEMBER Before Going Public
Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed “she never wanted to come forward” in her bombshell TikTok video during which she alleged a year-long affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the busty Texan model, a lookalike of Levine’s pregnant wife Behati Prinslo, faced being sold out by someone close to her before going public.A family member tried to hawk the lurid details to a number of media outlets — not RadarOnline.com.“It was a family member of Sumner’s who originally tried to blow the whistle and wanted to get paid,” according to a source with first-hand knowledge of...
Shunned Off Camera: Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Outcasted' By Fellow 'View' Co-Hosts After Heated Segment
Newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin got the cold shoulder from her fellow co-hosts on The View after a heated Hot Topics segment, RadarOnline.com has learned. Following their back-and-forth exchange during the September 8 taping, insiders claimed the conservative TV personality was "ignored" by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin when the show went to commercial breaks.OFFICIAL PORTRAITS OF THE OBAMAS UNVEILED: Former Pres. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama reunited with the Bidens to unveil their portraits – #TheView co-hosts question if Pres. Biden would welcome former Pres. Trump for his official portrait. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bY9kTYXtT1— The View...
Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Her Ex Is Preventing Him From Communicating With His Half-Brother
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is enduring more hardships in the wake of the actress' untimely death. After the mom-of-two passed away in a fiery car crash last month, Homer, 20, went to court to try and gain control of her estate since she didn't have a will. Now, new documents show that he's having trouble talking to his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, because of Heche's ex, James Tupper.
Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub
Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
