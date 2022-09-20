ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

nbc25news.com

Lawmakers looking to adjust new deer reporting rule

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan hunters are expected to do something this year, they haven't had to in the past -- report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer. The proposal hasn't even gone through its first season, and already, hunters, lawmakers, and now the DNR are saying...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

City of Flint to provide update on ARPA funding plan

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is set to provide an update on the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding plan. Mayor Sheldon Neeley will hold a press conference on September 22nd detailing what ARPA dollars have been spent and allocated, as well as planned projects. The...
FLINT, MI
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
nbc25news.com

Kettering University opens new $63 million learning commons on Flint campus

FLINT, Mich. – Friday, Kettering University opened its new Learning Commons, a $63 million, 105,000-square-foot building designed to facilitate optimum collaboration and transform the social and academic life of students and faculty. “We see the Learning Commons as a revolution in how universities conceptualize space, how they fashion space...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

More than $2M to help support Michigan's fruit and vegetable growers

WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry has announced that Michigan will receive federal funding to support Michigan specialty crop growers. The $2,153,501 in federal funding will help those who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, hops, nursery plants, and flowers. “Michigan leads the nation in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Mike Shirkey
Person
Jim Ananich
nbc25news.com

Beecher's had Homecoming game with no students in the bleachers

FLINT, Mich. — Beecher's Homecoming game is quieter with no students at the stands Friday night. Following the fights that broke out at last weekend's football game against Beecher and Flint Southwestern High School, administration at both schools have decided to place restriction on who are allowed in their football games.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

WANTED: Michigan State Police looking for teen homicide suspect

METRO DETROIT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to locate what they are calling a dangerous criminal. Police are looking for 18-year-old Allen Marion. He is approximately 5’6”. Call MSP if you know of his whereabouts. Police believe that Marion is a suspect...
INKSTER, MI
nbc25news.com

Mount Morris school hosted 'dads take your child to school day'

MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. — Dailey Elementary School hosted "dads take your child to school day" Thursday morning. The school's initiative is to encourage fathers and male role models to become involved in the education of their children. Heather Dixon, Dailey's coordinator of school culture, said it is a great...
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
nbc25news.com

Silo accident kills 3 people on Pennsylvania farm, police say

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania police confirmed three people were killed inside a silo during a farm accident Wednesday morning. Fire and rescue crews were called to a farm along Route 192, Lower Brush Valley Road, shortly after 7 a.m. for people reportedly trapped in a silo. WJAC...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

