Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. Other issues: Michigan Legislature votes to put...
Vermont creates 'contingency plans' for migrant arrivals as GOP governors target blue states
MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Amid the push by Republican governors to relocate migrants to states in the Northeast, Vermont is creating "contingency plans" in case it becomes the next destination. Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida have been sending busses and planes full of undocumented migrants to places...
Lawmakers looking to adjust new deer reporting rule
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan hunters are expected to do something this year, they haven't had to in the past -- report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer. The proposal hasn't even gone through its first season, and already, hunters, lawmakers, and now the DNR are saying...
City of Flint to provide update on ARPA funding plan
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is set to provide an update on the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding plan. Mayor Sheldon Neeley will hold a press conference on September 22nd detailing what ARPA dollars have been spent and allocated, as well as planned projects. The...
Kettering University opens new $63 million learning commons on Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. – Friday, Kettering University opened its new Learning Commons, a $63 million, 105,000-square-foot building designed to facilitate optimum collaboration and transform the social and academic life of students and faculty. “We see the Learning Commons as a revolution in how universities conceptualize space, how they fashion space...
Jolt Credit Union unveils new administration building in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. - Jolt Credit Union was joined by the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting on Thursday. Jolt unveiled their new “Clayton Administration Building” with a ceremony. The building is named after and dedicated to one of Jolt's long-time board members. The building is...
More than $2M to help support Michigan's fruit and vegetable growers
WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry has announced that Michigan will receive federal funding to support Michigan specialty crop growers. The $2,153,501 in federal funding will help those who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, hops, nursery plants, and flowers. “Michigan leads the nation in the...
Flint City Council to take another look at $300 water credits for Flint residents
FLINT, Mich. - Flint City Council is set to take another look at possibly approving America Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds to give Flint residents $300 in water credits. The council delayed action on the proposal. See the statement for Flint Mayor Neeley below:. It has been one...
Genesee County to use ARPA funding to help with court case backlogs
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The pandemic hit a lot of people and businesses hard, but in many counties, the judicial system also suffered from hardships. In Genesee County, courts are dealing with a backlog of cases. The Genesee County Board of Commission decided on Wednesday to use ARPA funding...
Stacey Abrams says there's 'no such thing' as prenatal heartbeat at six weeks, sound is 'manufactured'
ATLANTA (TND) — Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is facing backlash after a video clip of her sharing her views on abortion began circulating on social media. Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, many states effectively banned abortion. In many instances, legislatures passed "Heartbeat Laws"...
No charges to be filed regarding social media incident involving Grand Blanc football team
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor has announced that no charges will be filed related to a "series of offensive social media posts" made by members of Grand Blanc High School's varsity football team. “We have reviewed the Snapchat posts and, while many of them are highly unacceptable...
Some Genesee County employees will now be able to work remotely under new policy
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Some employees for Genesee County will now be able to work remotely. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new hybrid working model on Wednesday, allowing for some county employees to work from home in certain situations. Not all employees will be...
Beecher's had Homecoming game with no students in the bleachers
FLINT, Mich. — Beecher's Homecoming game is quieter with no students at the stands Friday night. Following the fights that broke out at last weekend's football game against Beecher and Flint Southwestern High School, administration at both schools have decided to place restriction on who are allowed in their football games.
Investigators say worker accused in Deputy's death entered U.S. illegally
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's deputy working an overnight shift providing safety in a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick had started...
JUDGE: Accused Oxford shooter to remain in Oakland County Jail
UPDATE: OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: A judge says the Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The next hearing is scheduled for October 20th at 8:45 a.m. _ _ _. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday...
WANTED: Michigan State Police looking for teen homicide suspect
METRO DETROIT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to locate what they are calling a dangerous criminal. Police are looking for 18-year-old Allen Marion. He is approximately 5’6”. Call MSP if you know of his whereabouts. Police believe that Marion is a suspect...
Mount Morris school hosted 'dads take your child to school day'
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. — Dailey Elementary School hosted "dads take your child to school day" Thursday morning. The school's initiative is to encourage fathers and male role models to become involved in the education of their children. Heather Dixon, Dailey's coordinator of school culture, said it is a great...
Silo accident kills 3 people on Pennsylvania farm, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania police confirmed three people were killed inside a silo during a farm accident Wednesday morning. Fire and rescue crews were called to a farm along Route 192, Lower Brush Valley Road, shortly after 7 a.m. for people reportedly trapped in a silo. WJAC...
POLICE: Driver that crashed into Flint River arrested for operating while intoxicated
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that all of the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into the Flint River earlier this week have been found, and the driver has been arrested. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads on Wednesday, according to a...
Oxford shooting suspect showed "troubling signs" since last August, says attorney
DETROIT, Mich. - Attorney Ven Johnson releasing new details on an alleged timeline in the months and days leading up to the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. Johnson represents five families and his lawsuit filed in Oakland County Circuit Court names school employees including teachers, counselors...
