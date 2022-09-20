Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 LA Restaurants for Comforting Ramen BowlsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
onscene.tv
Smash And Grab Robbery at T-Mobile Store | Orange
09.20.2022 | 6:18 PM | ORANGE (CNS) – Three males stole several thousands of dollars worth of cellphones from a T-Mobile store in Orange Monday evening. The robbery was reported just after 6:15 p.m. at the store at 3320 E. Chapman Ave., near Prospect Street, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is on the hunt for several catalytic converter thieves
On August 2, 2022, at approximately 4:52AM, two vehicles parked in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue. Several males in hooded sweaters exited both vehicles and all assisted in removing a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. One of the vehicles appears to have a white and grey...
NBC Los Angeles
Kia and Hyundai Face Class-Action Lawsuit in Orange County Over TikTok Car Theft Challenge
Car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai are the targets of a class action lawsuit in Orange County, over defects in cars were exposed in a viral TikTok challenge, leading to a spike in car thefts. The TikTok video showed viewers how to hotwire a Kia using a USB cord and a...
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsantaana.com
Anaheim dog-beating suspect turns himself into the police and is facing felony charges
Dog-beating suspect Albert Abad Jr. has turned himself in to Anaheim PD. Detectives are following up on the location of the dog seen in the video above. The dog has yet to be recovered. Anaheim Police detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for a 33-year-old Anaheim resident in connection...
newsantaana.com
O.C. attorney fights back against Kia and Hyundai over Tik Tok challenge auto thefts
Criminals have been stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles all over the U.S. since a Tik Tok video showed how to easily steal older models of these cars using just a screwdriver and a USB cable. Now an Orange County attorney, Jonathan Michaels, is fighting back against Kia and Hyundai for failing to add immobilizers to vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2021.
newsantaana.com
Two Santa Ana men were arrested for stealing 200 gallons of gasoline at a Shell station
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2:43 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call at Shell Gas Station, 8900 Beekley Road in Pinon Hills. According to the caller, they believed 2 male adults were stealing gasoline from the station. When Deputy J. Mora...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run
An Anaheim woman was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a male bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal, 36, was arrested without incident a brief time after the collision. She faces both murder and hit and run charges. The fatal incident took place at nearly 8:30 AM on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to identify a suspect who stole an electric bicycle
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 3:30 AM, the pictured suspect entered the victim’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Suspect used garage’s door opener that he found inside vehicle to open the garage. He entered and stole a black Jetson Bolt Pro foldable electric bicycle and rode away.
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
Thieves Steal Cigars, Cigarettes From Westminster Arco
Two suspects who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes and boxes of cigars from an Arco convenience store in Westminster are on the loose Wednesday.
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Garden Grove for using a hammer to assault someone
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Who will you vote...
Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove
A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m. Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing. According to a release by the Garden […]
newsantaana.com
A man was arrested in Westminster for hate crime and trying to set a man on fire
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:45 AM, Westminster police officers responded to the area of McFadden Avenue and Oakcliff Drive in reference to an assault investigation. The police officers located the suspect, Danh Nguyen, in the area of Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue. Officers attempted to stop Nguyen, however...
Arrest warrant issued for man seen in video hitting dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
The Anaheim Police Department has obtained a felony arrest warrant for the man seen in a viral video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex. The man, identified as 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr., is wanted on felony charges for animal cruelty. Abad was identified by police earlier this week, […]
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
foxla.com
Man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked turns himself in: Anaheim PD
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. arrests 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from sports park and used it at his residence
A 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from a sports park which is being built in southern Fontana — and then used some of the turf at his own residence — has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 22, police were contacted...
Comments / 0