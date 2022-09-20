ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Smash And Grab Robbery at T-Mobile Store | Orange

09.20.2022 | 6:18 PM | ORANGE (CNS) – Three males stole several thousands of dollars worth of cellphones from a T-Mobile store in Orange Monday evening. The robbery was reported just after 6:15 p.m. at the store at 3320 E. Chapman Ave., near Prospect Street, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
ORANGE, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is on the hunt for several catalytic converter thieves

On August 2, 2022, at approximately 4:52AM, two vehicles parked in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue. Several males in hooded sweaters exited both vehicles and all assisted in removing a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. One of the vehicles appears to have a white and grey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C. attorney fights back against Kia and Hyundai over Tik Tok challenge auto thefts

Criminals have been stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles all over the U.S. since a Tik Tok video showed how to easily steal older models of these cars using just a screwdriver and a USB cable. Now an Orange County attorney, Jonathan Michaels, is fighting back against Kia and Hyundai for failing to add immobilizers to vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2021.
SANTA ANA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run

An Anaheim woman was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a male bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal, 36, was arrested without incident a brief time after the collision. She faces both murder and hit and run charges. The fatal incident took place at nearly 8:30 AM on...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Robbers#Property Crime#Kia#The Orange Police
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Samsung
Place
Madrid, Spain
KTLA

Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove

A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m.  Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing.   According to a release by the Garden […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked turns himself in: Anaheim PD

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy