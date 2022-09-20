ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT’s upcoming production ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

By Angel Oliva
 3 days ago

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced dates for WT Theatre’s upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

WT said The musical, will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

“This is just an unabashed comedy, and sometimes you really need those,” said director Bradley Behrmann, assistant professor of musical theatre.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and non-WT students, and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card.

