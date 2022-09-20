Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Lafourche Parish escaped inmate found in hotel in Houma, 2 other inmates accused of helping him
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that two other inmates have been accused of assisting another inmate in escaping the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex,. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, is back in custody after escaping jail on Sept. 16. Sheriff Craig Webre said they believe Miles...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - September 22, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 22, 2022.
APSO deputies ask for public’s help in identifying pair of thieves
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone recognizes two thieves deputies are trying to identify. Deputies believe that they may be connected to the theft of a lawn truck and some other equipment. The sheriff’s office didn’t say when or where it happened,...
WDSU
Covington teacher attacked in TikTok challenge outlines long-term injuries in statement to judge
COVINGTON, La. — A teacher who was viciously attacked by a student in St. Tammany Parish last year has revealed the long-term injuries she sustained in the attack. The teacher, who has not been named, gave a victim impact statement in court on Wednesday when the student accused of attacking her was sentenced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
WDSU
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
cenlanow.com
Lafourche Parish inmate escapes through drainage opening, authorities searching
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Leroy Miles Jr., 23, escaped from the facility on Sept. 16. Miles is described as 5’11, with black hair and brown...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JPSO: This vehicle could be connected to man who was found dead inside car on Westbank Expressway
More than two months after a man was found shot dead inside a car on the Westbank Expressway, Jefferson Parish deputies have released an image of a car believed to have been involved in the case.
NOLA.com
Large police presence at Slidell apartment complex; 'shelter in place' order lifted, police say
Slidell police have lifted a "shelter in place" order that was issued earlier Wednesday at an apartment complex on Spartan Drive while authorities to a situation there. Update: Man in custody after barricading himself, others inside apartment. The Canterbury and The Lofts apartment complex is at 301 Spartan Drive (map)...
Former NOPD Chief says Cantrell failed to pay settlement, files to reopen lawsuit
NEW ORLEANS — A lawsuit against the Cantrell administration that was settled last month could be reopened after the mayor allegedly failed to pay the settlement on time. One month ago, former police chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell reached an agreement to settle a case claiming Cantrell yanked a job offer to him in 2018.
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling.
Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Routine patrol took drugs off streets
On September 18, 2022 a KPD officer conducted a routine traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Dr. at approximately 12:23 AM. As a result of the stop, Derrion Falls was arrested for drug and gun law violations when officers found him in possession of 34 grams of marijuana, a Glock 22 .40 caliber weapon and a high capacity magazine for that weapon containing 30 rounds of ammunition.
Traffic stop in Morgan City uncovers methamphetamine
A Morgan City traffic stop discovers hundreds of suspected methamphetamine in pill form.
WDSU
Family of Livingston Parish inmate say loved one died after being denied necessary medical device
LIVINGSTON, La. — Pictures and video are the things Richard Abshire's family is holding on to. "It should have not taken place; none of that suffering that he went through," said Kaysi Abshire, Richard's daughter. "My daughter, that was her best friend. He was her best friend," said Taylor...
Comments / 1