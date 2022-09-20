Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.

