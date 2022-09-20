ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
WDSU

New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
WWL

Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Routine patrol took drugs off streets

On September 18, 2022 a KPD officer conducted a routine traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Dr. at approximately 12:23 AM. As a result of the stop, Derrion Falls was arrested for drug and gun law violations when officers found him in possession of 34 grams of marijuana, a Glock 22 .40 caliber weapon and a high capacity magazine for that weapon containing 30 rounds of ammunition.
