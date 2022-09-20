Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opened the season losing to No. 3 TCU, 10-10 (1622.75-1630.5), Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White dominated TCU in Flat, capturing four of the five available points. Securing points for the Aggies included Rylee Shufelt (80), Devon Thomas (84), Brooke Brombach (85) and Devan Thomas. In Devan’s first ride of her career, she registered a meet-high score of 90 on Queen. Shufelt defeated TCU’s Laurel Smith, 80-67. Devon Thomas defeated TCU’s Wynne Weatherly on Zeus, 84-76, while Brombach scored an 85 on Diablo defeating Sydney Berube’s score of 82.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M hosts Tennessee for pair of matches
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team welcomes the Tennessee Lady Vols to Reed Arena for a pair of matches on Saturday and Sunday. First serve between the Aggies (9-3, 1-0 SEC) and the Lady Vols (7-6, 0-1) is set for 2 p.m. on both days. Fans can follow along via streaming SEC Network+ or live stats.
KBTX.com
Mississippi State takes advantage of own goal to beat Aggies 1-0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 21 Mississippi State stayed unbeaten on the year (8-0-2, 2-0-0) following a 1-0 win over Texas A&M Thursday evening at Ellis Field. Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0) had 5 more shots on goal than the Bulldogs (7-2), but it wound up being an own goal that was the only shot to find the net.
footballscoop.com
The biggest game on the college football schedule: On the Line
I'm not saying it's never happened before, but I can't think of a dynamic quite like the one we'll see on Saturday when Sonny Dykes returns to SMU. Steve Spurrier won a Heisman and a national title at Florida, then coached against the Gators 10 times. Nick Saban won a title at LSU and now faces the Tigers each November. But both Florida-South Carolina and LSU-Alabama are not traditional rivals, and both of those men had NFL stops in between.
KBTX.com
Aggies offense looking forward to more work with Max under center
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 23rd ranked Aggie football team will hit the road for the first time this season as they travel up to Arlington to take on 10th ranked Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. The Aggie beat 13th ranked Miami last week with LSU transfer quarterback Max Johnson...
Who will Hogs Face Next in Arlington After Aggies Bail on Southwest Classic?
With a chance to revamp the game, there are numerous win-win scenarios for Razorback fans, Jerry Jones
KBTX.com
Aggies chase down Longhorns to win “Mo” Morial Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team erased a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to secure the first tournament championship of the Gerrod Chadwell era on Wednesday at the “Mo” Morial Invitational on the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M to host No. 21 Mississippi State on Thursday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continue SEC action Thursday at Ellis Field when they host the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. for the final game of their four-match homestand. The Maroon & White look to get back into the win column after last...
KBTX.com
Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury. “We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal......
CBS Sports
Watch SMU vs. TCU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The TCU Horned Frogs watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at noon ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with TCU going off at just a 2-point favorite.
‘It's Dallas vs. Fort Worth’ — A revival, coaching change and clash for the ages in the TCU-SMU feud
DALLAS/FORT WORTH — It’s a complicated week in the metroplex. Per usual, there’s no love lost between Dallas and Fort Worth. Situated just some 30 miles apart, a classic sibling-like rivalry is woven within the fabric of relationship between the cities. It’s the stereotypical glitz, glamor and flashiness of Dallas vs. the rustic facade and simplicity of Fort Worth. Take your pick and pledge your allegiance to one or the other.
KBTX.com
No. 2 Burton outlasts Falls City in district opener
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers improved to 4-0 with a 13-12 victory over the Falls City Beavers. The Panthers’ victory came as a bit of payback after Falls City eliminated them from the playoffs last season in the Regionals. Both teams started off slow offensively, but a...
KBTX.com
College Station opens up district play with win over Leander
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Leander 38-10 on Friday night in their District 11-5A Division I opener at Cougar Field. Three different Cougars scored rushing touchdowns on a dominant night on the ground for the College Station. Aydan Martinez-Brown had a couple of rushing touchdowns, Anthony Trevino scored the Cougar’s first touchdown before exiting the game with an injury, and Wilson Stapp also added a score on the ground. Quarterback Arrington Maiden almost scored on an 82-yard run before being brought down at the one-yard line. Maiden had a 41-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Tisdell Jr. in the third quarter.
KBTX.com
Bryan renews rivalry with Temple in 12-6A district opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings have won two in a row and will put that winning streak on the line Friday night in their District 12-6A opener against Temple. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium. The Vikings are coming off a 31-10 win against...
KBTX.com
Franklin rolls to 5-0 after their first district win over McGregor
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Through their first four games, the Lions have been tested a little more than their undefeated season last year but the defending state champs continue to grow their win streak into district play. Franklin kicked off district 11 Class 3A Division one play at home against...
KBTX.com
El Campo hands Navasota their second loss of the season in close battle
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - It was an exciting game tonight as the Navasota Rattlers took on the El Campo Ricebirds. The scoring would kick off with a 15 yard rushing touchdown from Navasota’s Deontray Scott, giving the Rattlers an early 6-0 lead after a missed extra point attempt. Navasota...
KBTX.com
Madisonville falls to Livingston, still searching for first home win
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Despite taking a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal on their first possession of the game, the 10th ranked Madisonville Mustangs could not overcome Livingston Friday night, falling 21-9. The Mustangs grabbed momentum early thanks to a Jakeithon Owens interception cutting Livingston’s first drive short. The Mustangs settled for the field goal from Alexander Torres. Livingston responded with 21 straight points and a fourth quarter touchdown from Madisonville was not enough.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated to kickoff district play on the road against Georgetown
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers wrapped up their non-district slate a week and a half ago with a loss to Lufkin. Friday night the Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season as they open up District 11-5A Division I play. Consol (2-1)...
KBTX.com
Gentlemen: Look your best this gameday weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re heading to the game in Arlington this weekend, you may want to ditch the t-shirt and jorts for a slick polo and some slacks. Aggieland Outfitters has exactly what you need to look and feel your best when you’re out celebrating that Aggie win!
KBTX.com
Aggie softball begins fall season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M softball team hit the diamond Wednesday for the start of fall ball. It’s also the beginning of the Trisha Ford era here in Aggieland. The former Arizona State head coach is now leading the Maroon and White. Ford said they’re going through a...
