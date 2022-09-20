ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

wbiw.com

Farm Show and ISDA to host Ag Career Fair to help with labor shortage

WESTFIELD – The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) will host an agricultural career fair as part of its annual Expo in December. The one-day event will give Indiana agribusinesses the chance to interview potential candidates for their open...
WESTFIELD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

YMCA Gives Reason for Closure

The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield takes dining to the streets

On Sept. 17, over 400 people gathered in support of the Downtown Westfield Association for the Dinner Party on Union. Union Street was transformed into a unique outdoor dining experience that included food from Prime 47. The night was also packed with live music featuring The Bishops and a successful silent and live auction.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Union Brewing Company marches bar top to new space on Gradle Drive

Union Brewing Company owner Nathan Doyle is sad to leave the Monon Square Shopping Center, but he is taking a piece of the bar with him to the new location. On the business’ final day Sept. 18, a brass band followed a group of 20 Union Brewing regulars carrying the bar top. Doyle said he believes the bar top weighs more than 500 pounds.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville

New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

No.17 Stars headed back to second home for IHSAA regional at Country Oaks

BEDFORD – If home is where the heart is, Bedford North Lawrence should love the second stage of the state tournament series. The No.17 Stars will return to their second home – Country Oaks Golf Club – to compete in the IHSAA regional on Saturday. The top three teams, plus the top two individuals who are not members of qualifying teams, will advance to the state championship at Prairie View on Sept. 30.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history

INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Detective Sgt. Rob Smith promoted to District Investigative Commander

FORT WAYNE – On Monday, September 19, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotion of Sergeant Robert C. Smith, III, Investigative Squad Leader for the Fort Wayne Post, to the rank of First Sergeant and reassigned as the District Investigative Commander for the Fort Wayne Post.
FORT WAYNE, IN
readthereporter.com

Witness history as Millers play first Homecoming at new Beaver Stadium

History will be made tonight for the Noblesville High School football program: The Millers will have their first-ever Homecoming game at Beaver Stadium. Noblesville hosts Franklin Central tonight for its Homecoming contest, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The Flashes will enter Beaver Stadium with a 2-3 record, the same mark the Millers have.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week

PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
PERU, IN
WTHR

Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips

KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
KOKOMO, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Council president steps down

LAPEL — Lapel town council President Teresa Retherford announced her resignation effective immediately at the council’s Sept. 15 meeting. Retherford, a Republican, started her term on the council in January 2020. In her first two years on council, Chad Blake was president; Retherford took over the role at...
LAPEL, IN
wbiw.com

Trinity Lutheran clips BNL 3-1

SEYMOUR – Trinity Lutheran scored two second-half goals to edge Bedford North Lawrence 3-1 during girls high school soccer action on Thursday. The Stars (0-11-0) took a 1-0 lead on Rose Dusard’s goal 10 minutes into the first half. But the Cougars (6-6-0) pulled even on a penalty kick with 10 seconds left in the half, then took control with the go-ahead goals after intermission.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year

INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
MARION COUNTY, IN

