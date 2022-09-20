Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Farm Show and ISDA to host Ag Career Fair to help with labor shortage
WESTFIELD – The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) will host an agricultural career fair as part of its annual Expo in December. The one-day event will give Indiana agribusinesses the chance to interview potential candidates for their open...
Some Greenfield schools dismissing early Monday due to Seara Burton's funeral
The procession will travel through Greenfield on US 40, which will make it not possible for school buses and drivers to cross the road. Students will be released at 1 p.m.
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
readthereporter.com
Westfield takes dining to the streets
On Sept. 17, over 400 people gathered in support of the Downtown Westfield Association for the Dinner Party on Union. Union Street was transformed into a unique outdoor dining experience that included food from Prime 47. The night was also packed with live music featuring The Bishops and a successful silent and live auction.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
The disappearance of Tricia Reitler
For many young people across the nation, they are preparing themselves for the college experience. It should be a positive experience. It’s an oppor
Current Publishing
Union Brewing Company marches bar top to new space on Gradle Drive
Union Brewing Company owner Nathan Doyle is sad to leave the Monon Square Shopping Center, but he is taking a piece of the bar with him to the new location. On the business’ final day Sept. 18, a brass band followed a group of 20 Union Brewing regulars carrying the bar top. Doyle said he believes the bar top weighs more than 500 pounds.
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Ball State severs ties with MiddleTown Property Group after complaints about living conditions
Ball State is telling MiddleTown Property Group to stop using its trademarks after recent outcry over the company's property management.
Current Publishing
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
wbiw.com
No.17 Stars headed back to second home for IHSAA regional at Country Oaks
BEDFORD – If home is where the heart is, Bedford North Lawrence should love the second stage of the state tournament series. The No.17 Stars will return to their second home – Country Oaks Golf Club – to compete in the IHSAA regional on Saturday. The top three teams, plus the top two individuals who are not members of qualifying teams, will advance to the state championship at Prairie View on Sept. 30.
The unusual life and death of former Kokomo Mayor Henry Cole
Kokomo, Indiana is known for its vibrant history. Unfortunately, Kokomo reminds me of Ryan White’s story. A blood transfusion led to him contracting
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
wbiw.com
Detective Sgt. Rob Smith promoted to District Investigative Commander
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, September 19, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotion of Sergeant Robert C. Smith, III, Investigative Squad Leader for the Fort Wayne Post, to the rank of First Sergeant and reassigned as the District Investigative Commander for the Fort Wayne Post.
readthereporter.com
Witness history as Millers play first Homecoming at new Beaver Stadium
History will be made tonight for the Noblesville High School football program: The Millers will have their first-ever Homecoming game at Beaver Stadium. Noblesville hosts Franklin Central tonight for its Homecoming contest, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The Flashes will enter Beaver Stadium with a 2-3 record, the same mark the Millers have.
WIBC.com
ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week
PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
pendletontimespost.com
Council president steps down
LAPEL — Lapel town council President Teresa Retherford announced her resignation effective immediately at the council’s Sept. 15 meeting. Retherford, a Republican, started her term on the council in January 2020. In her first two years on council, Chad Blake was president; Retherford took over the role at...
wbiw.com
Trinity Lutheran clips BNL 3-1
SEYMOUR – Trinity Lutheran scored two second-half goals to edge Bedford North Lawrence 3-1 during girls high school soccer action on Thursday. The Stars (0-11-0) took a 1-0 lead on Rose Dusard’s goal 10 minutes into the first half. But the Cougars (6-6-0) pulled even on a penalty kick with 10 seconds left in the half, then took control with the go-ahead goals after intermission.
Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year
INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
