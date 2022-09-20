BEDFORD – If home is where the heart is, Bedford North Lawrence should love the second stage of the state tournament series. The No.17 Stars will return to their second home – Country Oaks Golf Club – to compete in the IHSAA regional on Saturday. The top three teams, plus the top two individuals who are not members of qualifying teams, will advance to the state championship at Prairie View on Sept. 30.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO