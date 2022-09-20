ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage

A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

$10 million invested into Louisville Zoo for new exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo received $10 million in one-time funds from the General Assembly on Sept. 22 to construct the Kentucky Trails Habitat. This line item is a first for the local zoo. Zoo representatives said the habitat will celebrate the wildlife and cultural heritages of Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Optometrist needed to help give out glasses in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holland Kendall made it his mission to help get eyeglasses to those in need, and now he's asking for an optometrist to help him out in eastern Kentucky. Kendall Vision Ministry has been making the trip out to eastern Kentucky every year since 2003, but this year its even more important to help those affected by the flooding that hit earlier this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Pets & Animals
seniorresource.com

Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?

Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Pandemic#Kentucky Inc
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

2 lifelong Kentucky friends build boat, go on 2-week Ohio River journey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville natives are teaching people a lesson on friendship. Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel have been friends for approximately 70 years. In 2021, Baltes was diagnosed with cancer, according to LEX18. During his treatment, the friends built a boat as a form of therapy. At...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Beshear Looking For Kentucky To Join ‘Midwest Hydrogen Coalition’

Hydrogen power, and its implementation, could eventually be a part of Kentucky’s economic profile. Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he was working with “fellow governors” in six states — Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — to create the “Midwest Hydrogen Coalition,” which would, in essence, create a regional framework for hydrogen-related jobs.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WLKY.com

When will fall colors peak in the Louisville area?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the best times of the year. The arrival of the autumn season means those hot, scorching days brought on by the summer season become cooler and much more comfortable — not to mention the sheer beauty that the landscape takes on with the addition of all those vivid fall colors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health experts said now is the time to get the latest round of COVID boosters, and some are listening. Norton Healthcare reported Tuesday that 1,200 booster shots have been administered in just three days. The updated omicron booster shots are now available for teens and adults and provide protection against the variant and the original COVID virus.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River

It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
NEWPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy