WDSU
Lafourche Parish escaped inmate found in hotel in Houma, 2 other inmates accused of helping him
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that two other inmates have been accused of assisting another inmate in escaping the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex,. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, is back in custody after escaping jail on Sept. 16. Sheriff Craig Webre said they believe Miles...
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
wbrz.com
Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
APSO deputies ask for public’s help in identifying pair of thieves
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone recognizes two thieves deputies are trying to identify. Deputies believe that they may be connected to the theft of a lawn truck and some other equipment. The sheriff’s office didn’t say when or where it happened,...
fox8live.com
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington High School student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed charges. Larrianna Jackson, 19, originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity last December. Video captured Jackson, then 18 years...
brproud.com
Cutting up? APSO searching for duo accused of stealing lawn truck, equipment
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like y’all to take a look at the photos below. APSO is trying to figure out who the two men are in this picture. Detectives would like to speak with these two men “in relation to...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - September 20, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 20, 2022.
WDSU
Covington teacher attacked in TikTok challenge outlines long-term injuries in statement to judge
COVINGTON, La. — A teacher who was viciously attacked by a student in St. Tammany Parish last year has revealed the long-term injuries she sustained in the attack. The teacher, who has not been named, gave a victim impact statement in court on Wednesday when the student accused of attacking her was sentenced.
NOLA.com
Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty
The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
NOPD: Three men shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot Thursday evening on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 2100 block of Canal Street around 6:35 p.m. Two of the victims took...
NOLA.com
In death of motorist gunned down on West Bank Expressway, JPSO seeks vehicle and occupants
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the death of a motorist who was fatally shot while driving on the West Bank Expressway in Marrero released a photo Thursday of a vehicle they say was involved in the homicide. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the driver and occupants...
brproud.com
LPSO trying to identify suspects in overnight vehicle burglaries
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is helping the Denham Springs Police Department investigate multiple overnight vehicle burglaries. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries are happening in the Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive area. Unlocked vehicles were stolen by two suspects between 2...
City, not victims, will now pay to recover stolen cars
NEW ORLEANS — People whose cars have been stolen in New Orleans are often left with a several hundred dollar bill from a towing company to get their car back, but the City of New Orleans announced Thursday, that will change. The city will now cover towing and storage...
Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
Traffic stop in Morgan City uncovers methamphetamine
A Morgan City traffic stop discovers hundreds of suspected methamphetamine in pill form.
cenlanow.com
Lafourche Parish inmate escapes through drainage opening, authorities searching
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Leroy Miles Jr., 23, escaped from the facility on Sept. 16. Miles is described as 5’11, with black hair and brown...
Man steals car near Audubon Park, then crashes it into another vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — A 9mm handgun, a stolen car and a crash. Jaclyn Stubblefield’s world turned upside down in a matter of minutes Friday. An armed man stole her car right in front of her Walnut Street home, then crashed into one of her neighbors cars just up the street.
