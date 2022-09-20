Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Some student loan relief is taxable for Indiana residents
INDIANA – Recipients of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt will need to pay state and local taxes on the amount forgiven under IC 6-3-1-3.5(a)(30). Taxpayers will be required to include the amount of general student loan relief...
wbiw.com
Automatic Taxpayer Refund update
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) continues to receive calls requesting forms for the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund (ATR). There is no special form to complete to receive this refund. Under Indiana law, eligibility requirements for the $200 ATR are different from the $125 ATR. Taxpayers that...
wbiw.com
Hoosier companies encouraged to apply for funding through the IN-STEP program
INDIANA – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will receive $300,000 in competitive grant funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to support export opportunities through the Indiana State Trade and Export Promotion (IN-STEP) program, which helps Indiana small businesses identify, market and sell Hoosier-made goods in international markets.
wbiw.com
Purdue to boost climate-smart forestry practices among private landowners
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University has received $12 million of a $35 million project led by the American Forestry Foundation and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities to help family forest owners practice climate-smart forestry in Indiana and eight other states throughout the eastern half of the U.S.
wbiw.com
FSSA to host Bedford / Bloomington event seeking consumer experience with long-term services and support
INDIANA – Are you a Hoosier or do you know a Hoosier receiving long-term service and supports Medicaid benefits? Are you a caregiver for someone who receives long-term services and supports as a Medicaid benefit?. The Family Social Services Administration Division of Aging in collaboration with Indiana Medicaid wants...
wbiw.com
AgTech Startup Chooses Indiana for First US Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm
INDIANAPOLIS – Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farming technology, announced plans today to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya...
wbiw.com
Farm Show and ISDA to host Ag Career Fair to help with labor shortage
WESTFIELD – The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) will host an agricultural career fair as part of its annual Expo in December. The one-day event will give Indiana agribusinesses the chance to interview potential candidates for their open...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita and his office win another big vaccine and mask case
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and our children should not be forced to wear a mask,” Attorney General Rokita said.
wbiw.com
Indiana American Red Cross Regional CEO Chad Priest promoted to division leadership role
INDIANA – Today, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross announced that Regional Chief Executive Officer, Chad Priest will be departing his role to become Vice President of the Southwest and Rocky Mountain division of the American Red Cross effective Oct. 16. Priest will oversee all humanitarian service...
wbiw.com
High school students with disabilities achieve better outcomes in inclusive academic settings
BLOOMINGTON – Indiana high school students with disabilities who spent 80% of their educational time in general education classrooms scored higher on state reading and math assessments and were better prepared for postsecondary education and employment opportunities than their peers in less inclusive settings, according to a new study by Indiana University researchers.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
wbiw.com
Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads
INDIANA — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today, and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season.
wbiw.com
INDOT Southeast hosting seasonal hiring events on Sept. 28
SOUTHEAST INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host two hiring fairs in southeast Indiana for winter seasonal positions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:. Bloomington Sub District. 2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN. Falls...
wbiw.com
Electric Vehicle Product Commission Meeting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Electric Vehicle Product Commission will hold a public meeting to provide updates on the annual report at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 23, in conference room 17 at the Indiana Government Center South (302 W. Washington St.) in Harrison Hall. Members of the public or...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 26. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and...
wbiw.com
Five fall foliage destinations to add to your bucket list in 2022
INDIANA – As Summer nears its end, and Fall starts to arrive, activities can become scarce at a moment’s notice. Indiana has plenty of State Parks and Festivals to fill the void during the Fall season, which provides scenic and breathtaking views of Fall foliage. These five locations offer Indiana’s best view of the fall season.
wbiw.com
Three Pennsylvania men arrested on multiple criminal charges
GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:00 p.m. traffic stops made by Indiana State Police Trooper Edward Titus, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and officers from the Gas City Police Department led to the arrests of Jamarr Parker, 25, Manheim, PA, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, Mountville, PA, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, Lancaster, PA. They were incarcerated in the Grant County Jail.
wbiw.com
Detective Sgt. Rob Smith promoted to District Investigative Commander
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, September 19, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotion of Sergeant Robert C. Smith, III, Investigative Squad Leader for the Fort Wayne Post, to the rank of First Sergeant and reassigned as the District Investigative Commander for the Fort Wayne Post.
wbiw.com
Sign up now for Poetry Out Loud!
INDIANA – Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary...
wbiw.com
Today is the first day of fall
INDIANA – Today is the first official day of Fall. Fall starts at 9:04 p.m. Thursday evening. The Autumnal equinox occurs when the sun will be directly over Earth’s equator. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s, below average for this time of year. Overnight...
