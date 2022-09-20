ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbiw.com

Some student loan relief is taxable for Indiana residents

INDIANA – Recipients of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt will need to pay state and local taxes on the amount forgiven under IC 6-3-1-3.5(a)(30). Taxpayers will be required to include the amount of general student loan relief...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Automatic Taxpayer Refund update

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) continues to receive calls requesting forms for the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund (ATR). There is no special form to complete to receive this refund. Under Indiana law, eligibility requirements for the $200 ATR are different from the $125 ATR. Taxpayers that...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Hoosier companies encouraged to apply for funding through the IN-STEP program

INDIANA – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will receive $300,000 in competitive grant funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to support export opportunities through the Indiana State Trade and Export Promotion (IN-STEP) program, which helps Indiana small businesses identify, market and sell Hoosier-made goods in international markets.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Purdue to boost climate-smart forestry practices among private landowners

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University has received $12 million of a $35 million project led by the American Forestry Foundation and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities to help family forest owners practice climate-smart forestry in Indiana and eight other states throughout the eastern half of the U.S.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Farm Show and ISDA to host Ag Career Fair to help with labor shortage

WESTFIELD – The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) will host an agricultural career fair as part of its annual Expo in December. The one-day event will give Indiana agribusinesses the chance to interview potential candidates for their open...
WESTFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

High school students with disabilities achieve better outcomes in inclusive academic settings

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana high school students with disabilities who spent 80% of their educational time in general education classrooms scored higher on state reading and math assessments and were better prepared for postsecondary education and employment opportunities than their peers in less inclusive settings, according to a new study by Indiana University researchers.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads

INDIANA — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today, and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

INDOT Southeast hosting seasonal hiring events on Sept. 28

SOUTHEAST INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host two hiring fairs in southeast Indiana for winter seasonal positions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:. Bloomington Sub District. 2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN. Falls...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Electric Vehicle Product Commission Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Electric Vehicle Product Commission will hold a public meeting to provide updates on the annual report at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 23, in conference room 17 at the Indiana Government Center South (302 W. Washington St.) in Harrison Hall. Members of the public or...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Five fall foliage destinations to add to your bucket list in 2022

INDIANA – As Summer nears its end, and Fall starts to arrive, activities can become scarce at a moment’s notice. Indiana has plenty of State Parks and Festivals to fill the void during the Fall season, which provides scenic and breathtaking views of Fall foliage. These five locations offer Indiana’s best view of the fall season.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Three Pennsylvania men arrested on multiple criminal charges

GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:00 p.m. traffic stops made by Indiana State Police Trooper Edward Titus, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and officers from the Gas City Police Department led to the arrests of Jamarr Parker, 25, Manheim, PA, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, Mountville, PA, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, Lancaster, PA. They were incarcerated in the Grant County Jail.
GAS CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Detective Sgt. Rob Smith promoted to District Investigative Commander

FORT WAYNE – On Monday, September 19, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotion of Sergeant Robert C. Smith, III, Investigative Squad Leader for the Fort Wayne Post, to the rank of First Sergeant and reassigned as the District Investigative Commander for the Fort Wayne Post.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Sign up now for Poetry Out Loud!

INDIANA – Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Today is the first day of fall

INDIANA – Today is the first official day of Fall. Fall starts at 9:04 p.m. Thursday evening. The Autumnal equinox occurs when the sun will be directly over Earth’s equator. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s, below average for this time of year. Overnight...
INDIANA STATE

