Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
York County Schools adopt clear bag policy for high school athletics
York County Schools added two new safety measures this year for high school athletics: a clear bag policy and metal detectors.
High school students find their passion with an assist from this program
One company is striving to make a difference in high schoolers' lives — one decision at a time. Find Your Grind, created in 2015, has a mission of helping teenagers interested in different careers identify and go after their passion. The idea grew further when Find Your Grind created...
Palmetto High students, community wear purple to honor student who died
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — The students at Palmetto High School and community members wore purple Friday in honor of a student-athlete who died this week. Kierra Johnson, a ninth-grader at the high school, played volleyball and basketball for Palmetto. Johnson died this week. The district said Friday that the Palmetto...
Cape Public Schools looking to increase student involvement in sports
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools is working to increase student involvement in athletics by exposing elementary students to all competitive sports offered at the junior high and high school level. “It was really fun and I really wanna do it again.”. Students at Franklin Elementary learned...
