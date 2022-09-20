ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Palmetto High students, community wear purple to honor student who died

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — The students at Palmetto High School and community members wore purple Friday in honor of a student-athlete who died this week. Kierra Johnson, a ninth-grader at the high school, played volleyball and basketball for Palmetto. Johnson died this week. The district said Friday that the Palmetto...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Midwest#Academic Excellence#Linus K12#Linus Elementary
KFVS12

Cape Public Schools looking to increase student involvement in sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools is working to increase student involvement in athletics by exposing elementary students to all competitive sports offered at the junior high and high school level. “It was really fun and I really wanna do it again.”. Students at Franklin Elementary learned...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy