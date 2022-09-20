Read full article on original website
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
Alabama woman marks 108th birthday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
Opelika-Auburn News
'Not a daycare with alcohol': Plains Taproom co-owner defends business model, council votes to approve it
The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to approve a new “family style” drinking establishment in downtown Auburn after owners explained their business model. The Plains Taproom, a self-pour bar proposed by Auburn residents Dion Peoples, Justin Alexander and Scott Brown, was approved by the Auburn Planning Commission on Sept. 8.
Senior Health and Resource Fair to be held at Opelika SportsPlex
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from City of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The event will be free and provide access to various free services for adults […]
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
WTVM
Chambers Co. selected to participate in Ala. Multi-tier System of Support
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support. It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school. It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach...
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
altoday.com
Alabama to expand broadband in rural counties through federal program
A federal investment aimed at improving broadband in rural areas in Alabama is in the works. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development ReConnect loan/grant program, according to a release, Alabama stands to rake in $28,817,588 in grants and another $24,865,787 as part of a loan that will extend high-speed internet access in 10 counties as part of the third round of grants.
WSFA
Montgomery looking to hire city employees with fiscal 2023 budget
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council has passed its budget for fiscal year 2023. Amid a labor shortage, the city will be using part of the funds to maintain staff. “Every one of our department heads came before the council looking for money, and the number one problem...
WTVM
Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in releasing any known information on a murder suspect. On September 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Upon arrival, officers located 53-year-old Jeffrey Dowdell, of Opelika, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Alabama police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on […]
Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
altoday.com
LEAD Academy is raising money to add a high school
Montgomery’s LEAD Academy launched its annual capital campaign on Tuesday. LEAD Academy is a public charter school separate from the troubled Montgomery Public School System. Alabama Today was given a guided tour of the campus by Chief Academic Officer Cody Shumaker and Principal Danielle Webster. The LEAD Academy has...
Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
WSFA
Montgomery councilman concerned about youth gang activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Facebook Live video of two young men showing off an assault rifle was so concerning that Montgomery Councilman Oronde Mitchell played it publicly at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “They were throwing up gang signs, and it was brought to my attention, and I want...
WSFA
Mock manhunt exercise taking place in Macon County Thursday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several law enforcement agencies are holding a mock manhunt exercise Thursday in Macon County. The Alabama Department of Corrections along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are holding the exercise until to 4 p.m. at the Macon County Road and Bridge located at 3636 Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee. ADOC organized the event.
opelikaobserver.com
BERRY CARL DUDLEY
Berry Carl Dudley, 85, a long-time resident of Opelika, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mr. Dudley was the second son of the late Berry Clifton Dudley and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was born in Lee County, on Feb. 9, 1937, and lived in Crawford, Alabama, with his brother and three younger sisters for most of his childhood years. He grew up alongside his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, where they remained lifelong friends. He graduated from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, in 1954. Mr. Dudley served in the Army and National Guard. Soon after high school, he joined his older brother, the late John Robert Dudley, in the lumber business. They began with a portable saw mill and decided to make Salem, Alabama, the site of their permanent mill in 1961. Today, Dudley Lumber Company continues as a family business at the same location, and in 2001, they acquired East Alabama Lumber Company in Lafayette, Alabama.
opelikaobserver.com
Circles Opelika Hosts Fundraising Luncheon
Circles of Opelika held a fundraising luncheon last Friday, Sept 16. During the event, awards were presented to the Opelika City Council — presenting sponsor, Four Seasons Federal Credit Union — premier sponsor, the Opelika Housing Authority and the PRF Institute — supporting sponsors.
WAFF
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
