Berry Carl Dudley, 85, a long-time resident of Opelika, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mr. Dudley was the second son of the late Berry Clifton Dudley and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was born in Lee County, on Feb. 9, 1937, and lived in Crawford, Alabama, with his brother and three younger sisters for most of his childhood years. He grew up alongside his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, where they remained lifelong friends. He graduated from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, in 1954. Mr. Dudley served in the Army and National Guard. Soon after high school, he joined his older brother, the late John Robert Dudley, in the lumber business. They began with a portable saw mill and decided to make Salem, Alabama, the site of their permanent mill in 1961. Today, Dudley Lumber Company continues as a family business at the same location, and in 2001, they acquired East Alabama Lumber Company in Lafayette, Alabama.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO