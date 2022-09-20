Read full article on original website
Police continue to investigate suspect for role in Sept. 15 killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas teen accused in a fatal shooting Sept. 15 made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Laquavion Bentley, 19 of Wichita, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal threat, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was...
Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN
Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
Barton signs universal transfer agreement with Kansas independent colleges
Barton Community College joined 18 Kansas community colleges and 19 independent, four-year Kansas colleges in signing a milestone transfer agreement on Tuesday that will create a seamless transfer of all general education courses to independent universities and colleges and will fulfill all general education requirements. The initiation of the Global...
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Hutchinson
The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
Mill Valley, Hutchinson make moves in new KSHSAA classifications
The new Kansas State High School Activities Association Classifications are likely good news for Great Bend teams. Class 5A powerhouse Mill Valley is moving to Class 6A, and Hutchinson will offset that move by dropping down to Class 5A. With a listed enrollment of 924, Great Bend High School remains...
Lady Panthers beat Goddard, fall to No. 8 Hutchinson
Volleyball can be a sport of momentum. Great Bend had a disadvantage in that department for Thursday’s home opener. Not only were the Lady Panthers coming off a big break, but No. 8 Hutchinson (6A) also played the middle match Thursday, rolling over Goddard and beating Great Bend 25-20, 25-13. Great Bend defeated Goddard 25-10, 25-8 to open the evening.
