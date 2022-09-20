ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN

Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Hutchinson

The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
Lady Panthers beat Goddard, fall to No. 8 Hutchinson

Volleyball can be a sport of momentum. Great Bend had a disadvantage in that department for Thursday’s home opener. Not only were the Lady Panthers coming off a big break, but No. 8 Hutchinson (6A) also played the middle match Thursday, rolling over Goddard and beating Great Bend 25-20, 25-13. Great Bend defeated Goddard 25-10, 25-8 to open the evening.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

