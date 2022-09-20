ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Bedford man sentenced to prison on child molestation charges

BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty of all five felony child molestation charges on August 25, 2022. Judge John Plummer III, sentenced Stevens to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. “The heinous crime of child molesting adversely affects...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop for extreme speed leads to the arrest of two juveniles

SEYMOUR – On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post stopped a vehicle on I-65 in northern Jackson County for traveling in excess of 100 mph. Following a brief investigation, two juvenile occupants of the vehicle were arrested on various charges. At approximately 10:00 a.m., Master...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police investigating the death of Petersburg man

PIKE CO. – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
PETERSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after report of breaking and entering in progress

MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Mitchell Police officers received a call about a breaking and entering occurring at 268 Barlett Drive in Mitchell. Police then received information that 42-year-old Steven Stroud was possibly in the shed. The first officer on the scene went to the...
MITCHELL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sellersburg, IN
County
Harrison County, IN
City
Depauw, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Harrison County, IN
Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Man destroys inside of a home, resists officers and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call at 8:36 p.m. requesting a welfare check on a woman in the 300 block of Farmer Street. The caller said 43-year-old David Johnson was at the home and the caller was worried about...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Martin County Sheriff’s Department is hiring dispatchers and jail officers

SHOALS – The Martin County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications to fill full-time jail officer and dispatch positions. Part-time positions are also available. Pick up an application at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office: 318 Capital Avenue in Shoals. A resume may be sent to mbeaver@martincounty.in.gov. Requirements for...
SHOALS, IN
wbiw.com

Prosecutor files reckless homicide charge against Madelyn Howard who struck and killed an IU student riding an electric scooter

BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant has filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, who caused a fatal accident claiming the life of 20-year-old Indiana University student Nate Stratton. Howard is facing felony charges of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death when operating a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Indiana State Police#Violent Crime
wbiw.com

Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree

BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested after man dies from a fentanyl overdose

COLUMBUS — Two people are now behind bars and face criminal charges after police say they provided fentanyl to a man who overdosed and died in July 2022. Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man strikes women with Jeep while fleeing from accident scene

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Shorty’s Den on 7th Street at 10:40 p.m. after a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. The caller reported that 33-year-old Robert McGaha was leaving the bar in...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 23, 2022

12:04 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1630 block of H Street. 12:49 a.m. Agency assist at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 1:56 a.m. Request for an officer in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. 2:23 a.m. Request for an officer in the 3010 block of Ted Jones Drive. Incidents...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

ISP canine Loki brings an end to the standoff in Bloomington City sewer

BLOOMINGTON — Police armed with city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras searched the City of Bloomington’s sewer system for an armed suspect hiding from the police. It was ultimately Indiana State Police K-9 Loki that apprehended the man after an eight-hour standoff. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested on felony...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, September 27th at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Approve Minutes – August 23, 2022, Regular Meeting. Appointments. Judge Nikirk – Additional. Nedra Brock-Fleetwood –Probation – Grant Budget & Transfers. Brandi Webb – Highway...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Creston East

Creston East, 93, formerly of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Columbus, Indiana. Born July 8, 1929, in Quinton, Kentucky, he was the son of Marshall and Trucye (Sexton) East. He married Kathleen Dalton on September 11, 1948. He graduated from Shawswick High School, Class of 1947. He worked in the limestone industry.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Bobby Hearth

Bobby Hearth, 78, of Springville, passed away at 7:36 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born July 11, 1944, in Warrick, Co., IN, he was the son of Herschel “Doc” and Peggy (Owings) Hearth. He married Karen Sue Hatfield on December 29, 1963, and she preceded him in death on June 29, 2018. He was a construction worker at Ben’s Quarry and a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Marine Corps.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael S. Sowders, Sr.

Michael S. Sowders, Sr., 50, of Bedford, passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022. Born September 6, 1972, in Marion Co., he was the son of Michael L. and Vicki L. (Ryan) Sowders. He was a life-long truck driver and recently was working as an operator for BH Hoadley Stone Quarry. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Bedford Jeepers, and Southern Monroe Coon Hunters Club.
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy