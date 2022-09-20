Read full article on original website
Bedford man sentenced to prison on child molestation charges
BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty of all five felony child molestation charges on August 25, 2022. Judge John Plummer III, sentenced Stevens to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. “The heinous crime of child molesting adversely affects...
Traffic stop for extreme speed leads to the arrest of two juveniles
SEYMOUR – On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post stopped a vehicle on I-65 in northern Jackson County for traveling in excess of 100 mph. Following a brief investigation, two juvenile occupants of the vehicle were arrested on various charges. At approximately 10:00 a.m., Master...
Indiana State Police investigating the death of Petersburg man
PIKE CO. – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
Man arrested after report of breaking and entering in progress
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Mitchell Police officers received a call about a breaking and entering occurring at 268 Barlett Drive in Mitchell. Police then received information that 42-year-old Steven Stroud was possibly in the shed. The first officer on the scene went to the...
Man destroys inside of a home, resists officers and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call at 8:36 p.m. requesting a welfare check on a woman in the 300 block of Farmer Street. The caller said 43-year-old David Johnson was at the home and the caller was worried about...
Martin County Sheriff’s Department is hiring dispatchers and jail officers
SHOALS – The Martin County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications to fill full-time jail officer and dispatch positions. Part-time positions are also available. Pick up an application at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office: 318 Capital Avenue in Shoals. A resume may be sent to mbeaver@martincounty.in.gov. Requirements for...
Prosecutor files reckless homicide charge against Madelyn Howard who struck and killed an IU student riding an electric scooter
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant has filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, who caused a fatal accident claiming the life of 20-year-old Indiana University student Nate Stratton. Howard is facing felony charges of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death when operating a...
Solsberry man killed in a single-vehicle accident on West Ratliff Road
MONROE CO. – A Solsberry man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and struck several trees before his vehicle rolled in the 7800 block of West Ratliff Road, Tuesday. According to police 36-year-old, Andrew Rippy was the only occupant in the Chevy Cobalt and he was...
Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree
BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
Two arrested after man dies from a fentanyl overdose
COLUMBUS — Two people are now behind bars and face criminal charges after police say they provided fentanyl to a man who overdosed and died in July 2022. Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
Man strikes women with Jeep while fleeing from accident scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Shorty’s Den on 7th Street at 10:40 p.m. after a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. The caller reported that 33-year-old Robert McGaha was leaving the bar in...
Police Log: September 23, 2022
12:04 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1630 block of H Street. 12:49 a.m. Agency assist at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 1:56 a.m. Request for an officer in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. 2:23 a.m. Request for an officer in the 3010 block of Ted Jones Drive. Incidents...
French Lick woman fails to display a license plate, fails to use signal and fails sobriety tests and is arrested on OWI charges
JASPER – A French Lick woman was arrested Tuesday night on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and OWI after a Jasper Police officer stopped her vehicle because there was no license plate. Police pulled over 39-year-old Amy Quinn near Nutrigen Ag Solutions on...
ISP canine Loki brings an end to the standoff in Bloomington City sewer
BLOOMINGTON — Police armed with city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras searched the City of Bloomington’s sewer system for an armed suspect hiding from the police. It was ultimately Indiana State Police K-9 Loki that apprehended the man after an eight-hour standoff. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested on felony...
Two drivers suffered minor injuries in crash at Boyd Lane and Stars Boulevard intersection
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday at 5:39 p.m. at the intersection of Boyd Lane and Stars Boulevard with possible injuries. According to a police report, 17-year-old William Cline, of Heltonville was traveling east on Boyd Lane in a 2019...
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, September 27th at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Approve Minutes – August 23, 2022, Regular Meeting. Appointments. Judge Nikirk – Additional. Nedra Brock-Fleetwood –Probation – Grant Budget & Transfers. Brandi Webb – Highway...
Obituary: Creston East
Creston East, 93, formerly of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Columbus, Indiana. Born July 8, 1929, in Quinton, Kentucky, he was the son of Marshall and Trucye (Sexton) East. He married Kathleen Dalton on September 11, 1948. He graduated from Shawswick High School, Class of 1947. He worked in the limestone industry.
Obituary: Bobby Hearth
Bobby Hearth, 78, of Springville, passed away at 7:36 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born July 11, 1944, in Warrick, Co., IN, he was the son of Herschel “Doc” and Peggy (Owings) Hearth. He married Karen Sue Hatfield on December 29, 1963, and she preceded him in death on June 29, 2018. He was a construction worker at Ben’s Quarry and a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Obituary: Michael S. Sowders, Sr.
Michael S. Sowders, Sr., 50, of Bedford, passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022. Born September 6, 1972, in Marion Co., he was the son of Michael L. and Vicki L. (Ryan) Sowders. He was a life-long truck driver and recently was working as an operator for BH Hoadley Stone Quarry. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Bedford Jeepers, and Southern Monroe Coon Hunters Club.
