Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska coaching candidates: Lance Leipold, Bill O'Brien reportedly emerging draws strong media reaction
Nebraska's coaching search entered its second week with three candidates have reportedly pushed to the front of the Huskers' crosshairs, sparking media reaction on the possibilities. Kansas coach Lance Leipold, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell are at the top of Nebraska's wishlist and Husker247 reported Sunday in its VIP checkup that the stocks of Leipold and Campbell were pointing up.
Recruit Reactions to WVU's win over Virginia Tech
Update from some top WVU commits and targets. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
247Sports
Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Gators Football: UF vs Tennessee Prediction
The hype can’t be any bigger for this one. College Gameday heads to Knoxville, Tennessee for one of the best rivalries in the SEC. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this upcoming Saturday. The Gators will look to play much better after an abysmal performance against South Florida last weekend. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has received a lot of criticism after his last two performances. The Gainesville native has yet to throw a passing touchdown through three games and has totaled four interceptions. However, he has a great opportunity to shift the narrative Saturday afternoon. Richardson has been a little banged up and hasn’t shown much of his ability to run since the season opener. I expect that to change this weekend. I am expecting Richardson to have a solid showing and get back on track after two poor performances.
Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date
Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
Lathan Sommerville "Eager" for Return Visit to Georgia Tech
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Late Kick: West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What does four-star center Jacob McFarland bring to the Houston Cougars?
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein and basketball recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins discuss what four-star center Jacob McFarland brings to the Houston Cougars.
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Milt Wagner: Louisville preparing to surprise
Louisville great Milt Wagner, the director of player development and alumni relations for men’s basketball program, was at Slugger Field on Wednesday evening to join women’s basketball associate head coach Shay Robinson in throwing out the game’s first pitch. The school’s basketball programs will be back at...
Smith headed back to Starkville?
Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame
After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
247Sports
2023 five-star AJ Johnson rescheduling NC State visit; near college decision
AJ Johnson, the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will no longer take his official visit to NC State this weekend, a source told 247Sports. The five-star combo guard out of Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy was set to arrive on campus this weekend but is currently looking at rescheduling his visit to late-October.
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 15 Oregon at Washington State
For the first time since the 2018 season, the Oregon Ducks will square off with a ranked foe from inside Autzen Stadium. No. 12 BYU comes to town and faces off against No. 25 ranked Oregon on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast by FOX. Who wins? What are the major storylines of this time?
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0