Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
KIVI-TV
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean. Lee's resignation is effective Oct. 14, 2022, according to a news release from city officials. McLean appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief, who will start Sept. 27, 2022. Lee will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires
One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
KIVI-TV
Fish and Game officials asking hunters to help test for, combat Chronic Wasting Disease
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was spotted in Idaho for the first time back in 2021. Now Idaho fish and Game (IDFG) is asking hunters in the Magic Valley region to test their harvest. CWD is a Prion disease that affects deer elk and moose species....
How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho
Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
Political payback? One wealthy donor may have influenced GOP primary defeats in Idaho
Campaign finance complaint alleges Larry and Marianne Williams over-contributed to candidates by thousands of dollars. When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Internal complaints and early retirements: What we know about the investigation into Boise’s police chief
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police Department Capt. Matt Bryngelson has worked for nearly seven police chiefs over the course of his career. Under Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, he said it became too much to handle – so he spent $125,000 to retire early. Nine officers filed...
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel
SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother. Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death. Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her. The suspect, who has not been identified by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vandals leave Capital High fields 'unplayable,' Boise P.D. investigating
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are investigating vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the football and softball fields at Capital High School. The Boise Police Department said at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, people drove two vehicles -- a car and a pickup -- into the school's parking lot and onto the fields, where police say they drove recklessly. The vehicles are described as a light-colored late 1990s-model sedan and a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche or Honda Ridgeline.
Police: Boise chiropractor arrested after recording patient changing
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor is facing felony charges after police say a woman found a recording device in a treatment room where she changed her clothes. Dr. Justin Anderson was arrested Wednesday on two counts of video voyeurism. The incident occurred on Sept. 16, according to the...
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lanting Enterprises
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two generations ago Chase Lanting’s grandfather, and his brother, bought a few cows at a bankruptcy auction and thus... Lanting Enterprises was born. “They started out from pretty close out here with just a couple cows and made it up to what it...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Paving on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry to wrap up this year
Drivers between Boise and McCall will soon get the go ahead for uninterrupted two-way traffic near Smith’s Ferry. Paving along the one-mile section of Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry will be completed by the end of this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The project began...
Post Register
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
The Internet’s Thoughts On What Idaho Smells Like Has Us Rolling
Idaho is famous for potatoes. Google it. Look up some hashtags on TikTok. It doesn't matter where you go, that continues to be the punchline in 2022. While our economy in the Gem State does benefit from some hot potato action, it isn't the only thing that defines Idaho. For...
KIVI-TV
ITD conducting under bridge inspections for Perrine Bridge
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation department (ITD) is conducting a two-year under bridge inspection of Perrine Bridge. The focus for the bridge inspection is to detect fracture critical elements as the bridge is worn down from year-to-year. ITD is in charge of inspecting all bridges around the state of Idaho and keep most bridge inspection on a two to four year rotation.
Post Register
CONNELLY: New conservation legislation impacts southeast Idaho
Some important conservation legislation could have very positive effects on Idaho’s natural resources and folks that love the outdoors. Here’s a summary.
Comments / 0