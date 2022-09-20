ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Alberta Guzman
3d ago

one problem there's only 3 food trucks ,not impressed, no buffet, one restaurant, Western village have a more cheaper food choices,

Reno-Gazette Journal

New York in October, now with limited seating! | Reno Memo

Get the Reno Memo in your inbox! Sign up at therenomemo.com.  Ah, New York at Halloweentime ... the traditional Pumpkincracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center ... the giant bowl of candy in Rockefeller Plaza, where the mayor himself hands out candy and says things like, "ooh, what are you supposed to be? So scary!" And the weather! Not so hot as to accentuate the sidewalk pee smell, but not so cold as to freeze it into a slipping hazard. ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is holding a community food drive Friday, which will pit two businesses against one another. The drive, which coincides with Hunger Action Day, will be held at the Scheels at Legends Mall and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Meadowood Mall.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thursday Web Weather

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. BAC Extends Rock &...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
Anthony J Lynch

Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North Reno

In a push to better serve customers on the West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions, Chewy has opened a brand new ecommerce fulfillment center in North Reno on North Virginia Street. The facility has over 795,000 square-feet and is the second based in Reno. By comparison, the original Chewy fulfillment center has only 566,000 square-feet and was the first one built by the company.
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno councilmember Oscar Delgado resigns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 12:38 p.m.: Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is calling a special city council meeting on Sept. 29 at noon to discuss the vacancy and how to move forward with filling Delgado’s role. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ward 3 councilmember Oscar Delgado announced he will resign from the...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

New marijuana dispensary proposed in Carson City

At their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the community center, Carson City planning commissioners will have the chance to weigh in on a controversial marijuana dispensary – and potential restaurant – proposed for the south end of town. The applicant, Las Vegas-based Qualcan, is requesting...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Monster Jam returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting today, Monster Jam is back at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The crew is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Nevada motorsports fans will witness rivalries, stunts, and battles for the Event...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Real property tax deadline in Carson City fast approaching

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3. If a property owner owes more than $100, they can make their payment in four installments between August...
CARSON CITY, NV
Thrillist

Wipe Your Calendar for the Virginia City Outhouse Races

You’re on a trip to the typically sedate Virginia City, a gold rush town which sprung up in Western Nevada thanks to a gigantic discovery of silver–AKA the Comstock Lode. Maybe you’re hoping to visit an abandoned mine, sip a tipple in a haunted pub, clomp down wooden boardwalks flanked by charming 19th century facades, or stop in the Mark Twain museum, housed in the former newspaper office where the writer cut his teeth. Sure, that would be nice.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
cityoffernley.org

NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd

As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
FERNLEY, NV

